A Total War Saga: Troy is clearly coming, though still not officially

While Creative Assembly have still announced no such game, A Total War Saga: Troy today graduated from “open secret” status to “mate come on”. The latest issue of PC Gamer has hit some store shelves and the cover game is you-know-what. “Epic battle in a world of gods and monsters,” the cheery RPS fanzine declares. I would very much like this to mean it’s a mythological epic with a giant wooden horse and Achilles literally having a fight with a river and all that. Details are hazy for now, though Creative Assembly’s public stance on the game they still have not announced downplays the fantastical. Cowards.

Reddit poster “Mavus” snapped this PCG cover in… where is that, a WHSmith in a large London train station?

Saga is the Total War subseries formally started by Thrones Of Britannia (though Fall Of The Samurai was retroactively dubbed a Saga), a line of games focused on smaller places and specific times. It lets them go more in-depth with particular stories and maybe a bit weirder. Sadly, Creative Assembly seem to be downplaying the mythological angle of Troy.

“Love the speculation and we’ll have more information on this VERY soon, but for now I just want to say that we’re really focusing on the truth behind the myth…” a Creative Assembler responded.

Given that the Trojan War everyone knows is more myth than history and might at best be a hodge-podge of different wars at different times, that’s a curious claim. There are several potential truths and they’re all pretty chuffing hazy.

That doesn’t mean Creative Assembly can’t assemble fragments of stories into a coherent piece of historical fiction but why would you when you can have Achilles going radge, an army hidden inside a chuffing great horse, and Zeus stoking war in an attempt to quietly cull his bastard children and placate the wife? I suppose they could have a more fantastical mode too, like in Three Kingdoms, though they’d probably still stop short of fighting rivers. Cowards.

Creative Assembly’s latest newsletter teases a happening at 3pm on Thursday and gosh what ever could it be?