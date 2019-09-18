The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Little Misfortune takes us back to the world of Fran Bow today

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

18th September 2019 / 5:31PM

How far would you go for eternal happiness? Ditch your family and friends, head out into the woods alone? Mess around with monsters and crooks? I’m perfectly happy wallowing in angst, thank you very much, but 8-year-old Misfortune Ramirez Hernandez is certainly braver than me. Or more gullible, perhaps. Little Misfortune‘s unfortunate adventure begins today, and somehow, I don’t think eternal happiness will come without caveats.

Little Misfortune’s a poor wee sod. She’s got a few ideas running through her head, and a voice nudging her along in the quest for eternal happiness. Somehow, I’m not buying what he’s selling.

Along the way, you’ll pet cats and dogs, visit the cemetery, lose children and commit petty crime. There are masked folk flicking in and out, monsters hiding out of sight, and some extremely cool rodents chilling out in a sewer. A regular Friday afternoon, then.

It looks as equally strange and macabre as Killmonday’s last adventure, Fran Bow. Given they both share a universe, that tracks. We’ll have a proper review of Little Misfortune up shortly, assuming nothing… unfortunate happens to the author.

What? These knives I’m holding? Oh no, those are purely decorative.

Little Misfortune is out now on Steam, GOG, and Humble for £15/€17/$20. It’s got a free demo and all, in case you want to try some bad luck before you buy.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

18