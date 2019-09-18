The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Risk Of Rain 2 rolls out loudouts, plus a new survivor with a grappling hook

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

18th September 2019 / 10:45AM

Rain, rain, go away, come again once you’ve got a new assortment of tools I can murder monsters with. Oh, hello Risk Of Rain 2. What’ve you got there? The Skills 2.0 update, introducing a loadout system that lets you configure each character’s skills at the start of each run, a new survivor with a grappling hook, plus new monsters, bosses and items?

None of that fixes my main problem with the 3D roguelike, but as the ancient proverb goes, a grappling hook is a balm for all wounds.

That hook is swung by Loader, “a slow but powerful bruiser that can use her grappling hook to uniquely navigate the environment”. I am torn between my insatiable need for speed and my fondness of swinging, but also largely put off by the convoluted process of unlocking her.

The new loadouts do offer a tempting way back in. I like the idea of fine-tuning my Huntress, but to do that I’ll need to complete certain challenges while playing her. Again, they sound like a right faff, with luck playing as large a role as skill. I’m hesitant about heading out into the rain until I happen to acquire twelve crowbars.

Five months of updates mean I can’t say this authoritatively, but I suspect chancy precipitation still feels much like when I last played. I’d lark about for half an hour or more, calmly popping the same enemies over and over, until I’d suddenly find myself watching my character ragdoll across the screen. The difficulty escalates too abruptly.

Still, there’s a lot to be said for variety and grappling hooks, as well as Risk Of Rain 2 in general. It’s weird, interesting and pretty. If that death dynamic doesn’t undermine everything for you, go peruse Tuesday’s patch notes.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Risk of Rain 2 bosses guide - attack patterns and tips for Wandering Vagrant, Magma Worm, Aurelionite, and more

Overloading Worm - horrific monster or questionable euphemism? You decide.

Risk of Rain 2 enemies list - stats & behaviours of all enemies & monsters, Elite variants explained

Sorting your Beetles from your Bison

Risk of Rain 2 characters guide - skills, builds, stats & tips for all Risk of Rain characters

Going Commando isn't the only way

Risk of Rain 2 items & equipment guide - item stacking, Lunar items & Legendary items explained

Create a winning build, one item at a time

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Borderlands 3 Zane build guide: 3 best builds for Barrier, Digi-Clone, and SNTNL

Who needs grenades anyway?

Know It OWL: Dawn of the final day

Two teams remain

Elite Dangerous's much-needed tutorial overhaul arrives today

Destiny 2's Annual Pass content is now free to all Forsaken owners

1