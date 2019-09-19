The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Have You Played...Footsies: Turbo Edition?

Low blows

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

19th September 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post Left player has Shoryukened the right player, resulting in an instant K.O.

Footsies is a free monochrome punch ’em up that aims to teach you about movement and attacks in fighting games. A “Turbo Edition” update was recently released and it is by far the most accessible version of this interactive biffing coach, so what better time to take a look?

Aside from normal movement and a dash, you only have a limited number of attacks. This means you can’t jump, throw projectiles, or perform elaborate combos. This eliminates most of the complexity of fighty games where it’s difficult to learn the “basics”, instead making the whole brawl about one thing: paying attention to where you stand. Being hit with a regular attack takes off one shield out of three, but a special move or follow-up combo will instantly end the round.

The joy of Footsies is that it’s a quick and easy playbook for difficult-to-understand concepts like frame data and spacing. It simplifies everything. The CPU opponent, or even a single real-life opponent, will get you ready to take on other fighting games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, or Tekken. You can download the game for free here and experience the “Turbo” edition in all its ankle-kicking glory.

Dave Irwin

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

