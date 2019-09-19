Have You Played...Footsies: Turbo Edition?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Footsies is a free monochrome punch ’em up that aims to teach you about movement and attacks in fighting games. A “Turbo Edition” update was recently released and it is by far the most accessible version of this interactive biffing coach, so what better time to take a look?

Aside from normal movement and a dash, you only have a limited number of attacks. This means you can’t jump, throw projectiles, or perform elaborate combos. This eliminates most of the complexity of fighty games where it’s difficult to learn the “basics”, instead making the whole brawl about one thing: paying attention to where you stand. Being hit with a regular attack takes off one shield out of three, but a special move or follow-up combo will instantly end the round.

The joy of Footsies is that it’s a quick and easy playbook for difficult-to-understand concepts like frame data and spacing. It simplifies everything. The CPU opponent, or even a single real-life opponent, will get you ready to take on other fighting games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, or Tekken. You can download the game for free here and experience the “Turbo” edition in all its ankle-kicking glory.