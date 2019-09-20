The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Afterparty will launch just in time to out-drink the devil on Halloween

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

20th September 2019 / 9:00PM

Sometimes you read a game synopsis and have to blink and remind yourself it’s not a high-concept metal album, because blimey. Two buds trapped in hell earning their freedom by out-drinking the devil sounds like the sorta thing that’d have some killer riffs. Ah, well. Afterparty still looks bloody incredible. With a release date marked for the end of next month, you don’t have to wait long before drinking the lord of darkness under the table.

Afterparty is Night School Studio’s raucous follow-up to Oxenfree, a lovely little adventure game about hip teens and spooky mysterious. The young’uns are still at it – this time, dropping dead and finding themselves facing an eternity of torment. Christ, and I thought my graduation was rubbish.

Hell does look quite hip, mind, full of bars and bands and boisterous horned lads. Besides the usual adventure affair of chatting-up demons, you can also swig a pint to give yourself enhancements or social powers. Yup, that’s what I tell myself too when I’m at a party and don’t know anyone. No, really, it’s easier to get going once I’m down a can or three, honest.

Himself banished to the realm of no-longer-works-for-RPS, John had a bash at Afterparty earlier this year and found a riotously funny and intimidatingly massive narrative to explore. You won’t catch all of it in one go, either, with weird hellish events happening across the world in real-time.

Afterparty slams on Windows and Mac via the Epic Games Store for £16/$20 on October 29th.

Me? I’m hitting the pub after work, devil or no.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

The Outer Worlds, Control, The Sinking City and others go Epic exclusive

320

Afterparty trailer shows Oxfenfree studio's hellish bender

5

Oxenfree devs announce Afterparty, a Hellish pub crawl

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's open beta fires up in a few hours

4

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 20th September 2019

Cheap games, graphics cards, monitors and more

6

Bags packed, dogs fed, shotguns loaded: strategy road trip Overland sets off

3

Best gaming keyboard 2019: Top mechanical and membrane picks

The key question