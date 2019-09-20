Best PC gaming deals of the week - 20th September 2019

All the games ever created in the history of the world seemed to have arrived all at once this week, and your deals herald’s been hard at work trying to find all the best PC gaming deals she can to help ease the aching soul of your soon to be depleted wallet. We’ve got deals on the lovely Mutazione that Alice B reviewed yesterday, and don’t forget that everyone’s favourite horrible goose from House House’s Untitled Goose Game will be getting a special discounted launch price of £13.49/$14.99/€14.99 for two weeks over on the Epic Games Store. But that’s just the tip of the deals-berg this week, as we’ve also got loads of discounts on graphics cards, CPUs, keyboards and monitors, plus loads of other games, too. So let’s quite honking around and fly straight into those sweet, delicious deals.

Game deals

Fanatical have entered Bundlefest mode this week, making it a great time to binge through a series’ back catalogue, or just get all the games in a particular franchise on the cheap – like this Banner Saga Trilogy bundle that gets you all three games for 78% off – that’s just £15 in the UK! Plus, you get all three soundtracks included in that price, plus a Banner Saga 3 deluxe items pack. And if all that wasn’t enough, you also get a 10% off voucher for your next Fanatical order.

If you’d rather go the publisher bundle route, then there are some tasty treats to be found in their current Square Enix Pick & Mix bundle. Rather than individual discounts, this lets you get three games for £8.59, or five games for £11.99, including Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut, Tomb Raider, and Just Cause 3, plus loads of retro Tomb Raider titles and the original Thief. For full details, click here.

There are also some decent picks to be found in their Aspyr Pick & Mix bundle, too. Here, you can get three games for £11.79, or five games for £16.59. These include Mafia III, Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth, Borderlands: The Pre-sequel, Bioshock Infinite, Inner Space, Layers of Fear and more. Just click the link here to see the rest.

Alternatively, there’s still 10% off Borderlands 3 if you fancy playing something a bit newer, or 40% off My Time At Portia.

If it’s old(ish) school JRPGs you’re after, on the other hand, then you’ll probably want to get yourself over to GamesPlanet, where they currently have 78% off Tales of Berseria, 75% off Tales of Symphonia, and 55% off Tales of Zestiria.

They’ve also slashed 25% off Bad North: Jotunn Edition (plus 10% off the deluxe edition which also includes the game’s soundtrack and enhanced commander portraits), and a whopping 60% off Gonner as well.

Plus, if you’re in a pre-ordering mood and aren’t planning on buying a new Nvidia RTX graphics card any time soon, then you can also get 6% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pre-orders right now, or an even tastier 12% off if you live in the US.

There’s a big old Microsoft Studios sale on over at Humble right now, so let’s raise a glass to Fable: Anniversary, which is 75% off right now. Yes, Lionhead may no longer be a Microsoft Studio outfit (or indeed any kind of outfit, rest in peace), but it’s still a corker of a game nonetheless. There’s also 75% off Quantum Break if you’ve finished Control and need to scratch your Remedy itch, plus 50% off Recore’s Definitive Edition.

Elsewhere, there’s also a very lovely 10% off the newly released Mutazione, plus 10% off Nauticrawl, and a nice big 20% off Void Bastards as well.

Plus, don’t forget you can get an extra 20% off all of these games if you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber. This costs $12 a month and gets you a load of free games (the big current one being Battletech, plus loads more to be revealed at the end of the month), and you can cancel at any time, too. If that sounds like a good deal to you, then you can sign up here.

UK deals:

While not quite as fast as our top best gaming CPU recommendation, Intel’s Core i7-9700K, the new AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is still excellent value for money if you’re looking for a high-end processor that comes with its own cooler and doesn’t cost the earth. Good thing, then, that it’s now even cheaper than it was a couple of days ago when I reviewed its slightly faster big brother, the Ryzen 7 3800X. Now down to just £313 over on Amazon (down from £330), the Ryzen 7 3700X is now even better value than it was before – just have a read of my AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review for more details. I should also point out, though, that the Intel Core i7-9700K is also on sale at the moment, going for £375 instead of its usual £410.

Meanwhile, Overclockers UK have some great savings on AOC monitors right now, including the AOC Agon AG273QCX. Previously £540, this 27in 2560×1440 VA panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync 2 HDR support is now down to £400. The AOC Agon AG273QCG is also on sale, too. This is another 27in 2560×1440 monitor, but this one has a 165MHz G-Sync TN panel instead. Previously £649, this can now be had for £500. I had plenty of nice things to say about the latter in my AOC Agon AG273QCG review, but an important thing to flag up is that I noticed a distinct grain effect on the AG273QCG, which made using it for general desktop work a bit of a pain. It wasn’t so noticeable in games, admittedly, but have a read of my review before you take the plunge.

Steelseries have also got an excellent deal on their top-end Arctis Pro Wireless headset right now as well. I absolutely loved the wired version of this – our best gaming headset champ the Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – so 20% off its wireless big brother isn’t something to be sniffed at. Just use the code PWSEP20 at checkout on Steelseries’ website, and this normally £300 headset will drop to £240. Plus, you also get a free Arctis Pro hard carry case, and Steelseries’ HS1 aluminium headset stand as well.

US deals:

If you’ve yet to take the plunge on an Nvidia RTX card and would like a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at the same time, then this Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 OC could be just the ticket. Not only can you get $50 off with the promo code 93YPF9 at checkout, but you can also apply for another $20 via rebate, taking this $370 graphics card down to $300. Have a read of my Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more details on how it performs compared some of the other best graphics cards you can buy today.

If that’s a smidge too expensive, then how about $30 the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC instead? Normally $180, this has already been discounted to $160, and you can get an extra $10 off through rebate, and another $20 with the promo code 93YPF8, bringing it all the way down to $130. Admittedly, the GTX 1650 didn’t come off too well against its AMD equivalent, the 8GB RX 570, when I put the two cards head to head with each other in our GTX 1650 vs RX 570 article, but at this price, the GTX 1650 is well worth considering as a budget 1080p option.

Meanwhile, those in need of a new mechanical keyboard should definitely have a look at the Asus ROG Strix Flare, which is currently sitting in our best gaming keyboard list as one of the best RGB keyboards you can buy today. Normally $180, the Cherry MX Red version can now be had for just $120, which is a pretty great saving. For more info, have a read of my Asus ROG Strix Flare review.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!