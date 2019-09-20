Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's open beta fires up in a few hours

Modern Warfare is almost upon us, again. This year’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is much more modern than those other Modern Warfares (all three of them) which, in hindsight, aren’t quite so modern anymore. Things are gritty and real this time around, which is both much more modern and far more war than before. See? Open the Blizzard launcher and take a look for yourself. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’s big cross-platform open beta kicks off this weekend. Assuming, of course, you’re not fighting in it already.

Infinity Ward are showcasing Modern Warfare’s ridiculous 32v32 (eventually 100v100) Ground War this weekend. With there being no sign of a new Battlefield this year, Call Of Duty could be primed to snap up the large-scale-shooter itch. Assuming, at least, that its entire audience doesn’t bugger off to play PlanetSide Arena for that big number fix.

The beta also includes the much-lauded 2v2 Gunfight mode – a nervewracking, stripped-down deathmatch that’s almost more Counter-Strike than Call Of Duty. Between this and the hundred-player Ground War, Call Of Duty is offering some staggeringly different playstyles this year.

Elsewhere, there are six modes to pick from, including Realism – which, I assume, involves snivelling in a corner in fear for your life before a loose shot snatches you from this mortal realm. Thankfully, the reaper can snatch from across four maps, from a cave in the desert to an industrial lot in Hackney.

Truly, a globe-trotting adventure like no other.

The “open” part of this weekend’s open beta fires up at 2am BST Saturday (6pm PT today), and runs until 6pm BST on Monday the 23rd (10am PT) and you can already preload the game. To get into the beta, download the Battle.net client, hit the Modern Warfare entry, then click that big Install button.

Of course, if you pre-ordered Modern Warfare (or are one of those people with a PS4) you’ve had access to the beta since yesterday.