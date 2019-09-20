The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

20th September 2019 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

 

 

*       *       *

 

SOLUTIONS

30 things wot are blue

1. SR GCLGLVS – SURGICAL GLOVES (Rorschach617)
2. LPSLZ L – LAPIS LAZULI (Rorschach617)
3. FM MXB RSC RSS – FEMME AUX BRAS CROISES (chuckieegg)
4. DN SBL – ADONIS BLUE (Stugle)
5. T HF LGFL SK – THE FLAG OF ALASKA (Dr. Breen)
6. CRC – CURACAO (Stugle)
7. BRNN GBTN – BURNING BUTANE (GrouchoMerckx)
8. SPCKSSH RT – SPOCK’S SHIRT (Rorschach617)
9. THV CT RLN – THE VICTORIA LINE (Dr. Breen)
10. HLL RSRMY – HALLER’S ARMY (Rorschach617)

11. VNSBLG NS – VENUS BLUEGENES (phlebas)
12. RN TLVN – ORIENTAL AVENUE (AbyssUK)
13. VGR – VIAGRA (Dr. Breen)
14. SL TNH MDMSQ – SULTAN AHMED MOSQUE (Dr. Breen, Stugle)
15. GRMMNHL LCT – GRUMMAN HELLCAT (Rorschach617)
16. T TSTRN – TITO’S TRAIN (Rorschach617)
17. RMM BRDHLLS – REMEMBERED HILLS (Rorschach617)
18. FC BKLG – FACEBOOK LOGO (Stugle)
19. BG TTP – BUGATTI 100P (AbyssUK)
20. THST RFB M BY – THE STAR OF BOMBAY (Stugle)

21. RY LBLD – ROYAL BLOOD (Stugle)
22. SMG L – SAM EAGLE (Stugle)
23. PCK PRSHLMT – PEACEKEEPER’S HELMET (Dr. Breen)
24. STL M SFR – ST EMLO’S FIRE (phlebas)
25. H PMZ – HOPI MAIZE (Rorschach617)
26. THFRN CHR VR – THE FRENCH RIVIERA (Stugle, Rorschach617)
27. VC TLGS – AVOCET LEGS (Dr. Breen)
28. PPRX MTLYHL FFPRTL SPRTLS – APPROXIMATELY HALF OF PORTALS PORTALS (AbyssUK, phlebas)
29. THB L LTT HCN T RFS N KRT BL – THE BALL AT THE CENTRE OF A SNOOKER TABLE (AbyssUK)
30. THCHR CHFS CNT LGY SPCF CRC MMN DBS – THE CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY’S PACIFIC AREA COMMAND BASE (Dr. Breen, Stugle)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

