The Foxer
The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
30 things wot are blue
1. SR GCLGLVS – SURGICAL GLOVES (Rorschach617)
2. LPSLZ L – LAPIS LAZULI (Rorschach617)
3. FM MXB RSC RSS – FEMME AUX BRAS CROISES (chuckieegg)
4. DN SBL – ADONIS BLUE (Stugle)
5. T HF LGFL SK – THE FLAG OF ALASKA (Dr. Breen)
6. CRC – CURACAO (Stugle)
7. BRNN GBTN – BURNING BUTANE (GrouchoMerckx)
8. SPCKSSH RT – SPOCK’S SHIRT (Rorschach617)
9. THV CT RLN – THE VICTORIA LINE (Dr. Breen)
10. HLL RSRMY – HALLER’S ARMY (Rorschach617)
11. VNSBLG NS – VENUS BLUEGENES (phlebas)
12. RN TLVN – ORIENTAL AVENUE (AbyssUK)
13. VGR – VIAGRA (Dr. Breen)
14. SL TNH MDMSQ – SULTAN AHMED MOSQUE (Dr. Breen, Stugle)
15. GRMMNHL LCT – GRUMMAN HELLCAT (Rorschach617)
16. T TSTRN – TITO’S TRAIN (Rorschach617)
17. RMM BRDHLLS – REMEMBERED HILLS (Rorschach617)
18. FC BKLG – FACEBOOK LOGO (Stugle)
19. BG TTP – BUGATTI 100P (AbyssUK)
20. THST RFB M BY – THE STAR OF BOMBAY (Stugle)
21. RY LBLD – ROYAL BLOOD (Stugle)
22. SMG L – SAM EAGLE (Stugle)
23. PCK PRSHLMT – PEACEKEEPER’S HELMET (Dr. Breen)
24. STL M SFR – ST EMLO’S FIRE (phlebas)
25. H PMZ – HOPI MAIZE (Rorschach617)
26. THFRN CHR VR – THE FRENCH RIVIERA (Stugle, Rorschach617)
27. VC TLGS – AVOCET LEGS (Dr. Breen)
28. PPRX MTLYHL FFPRTL SPRTLS – APPROXIMATELY HALF OF PORTALS PORTALS (AbyssUK, phlebas)
29. THB L LTT HCN T RFS N KRT BL – THE BALL AT THE CENTRE OF A SNOOKER TABLE (AbyssUK)
30. THCHR CHFS CNT LGY SPCF CRC MMN DBS – THE CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY’S PACIFIC AREA COMMAND BASE (Dr. Breen, Stugle)