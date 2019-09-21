The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Batman grapples into Fortnite Battle Royale

Jay Castello

Contributor

21st September 2019 / 1:33PM

Battle-royale-slash-ginormous-advertising-platform Fortnite has confirmed its Batman partnership in a blink and you’ll miss it livestream. Luckily, as is the power of online video, you can watch it again at your leisure, including right below. Or you can hop right into the game, where there are doubtless many bats competing to be the last one standing.

Don’t worry about checking if anything happens after the 22-second mark; it doesn’t.

Batmen and a whole manner of batitems have descended into the game, along with Catwomen and catitems for balance. Capes and grappling hooks appear to be the main focus, which makes sense for these characters’ parkour ways. And I do like Catwoman’s stylish, jewel-eyed mask.

Gotham City has also appeared on the murder island, in a twist of space-time and equally complex corporate wrangling that doesn’t bear thinking about. For a full list of new stuff you can head on over to Epic’s website.

Today is the 80th anniversary of our esteemed batfriend, and how better to celebrate the anti-murder caped crusader than by jamming him into a battle royale. A bunch of Batman games are also currently free on the Epic Games Store, if you’d rather get your Bruce Wayne fix that way.

The Fortnite x Batman event will last until October the 6th.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Fortnite week 6 challenges - Horde Rush, Fortnite Season 9 challenges tips

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Sparklite throws its wrench in come November

1

What are we all playing this weekend?

38

Afterparty will launch just in time to out-drink the devil on Halloween

3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's open beta fires up in a few hours

5