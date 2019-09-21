The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Sparklite throws its wrench in come November

Jay Castello

Contributor

21st September 2019 / 12:00PM

Explore a strange, shifting place. Build helpful gadgets. Whack people destroying the world with a big ol’ wrench. Sparklite knows how to appreciate the finer things in life, and it’ll be swinging its way into stores in just a couple of months. You can see it in action in the trailer below.

This trailer single-handedly making “a very large wrench wot you get to whack things with” shoot up my theoretical list of weapons I would like to wield in a fantasy world.

Katherine spoke to developer Red Blue Games at PAX East back in April to find out how it all works. They told her all about what changes and what persists between every run, their Zelda-y inspirations, and their desire to make an “accessible roguelike.” This is the bit where I truly feel seen:

“The comparison he uses is that when he plays Hollow Knight on the Switch it’s usually only when he’s travelling, which means there are four month breaks between his play sessions. ‘I can’t remember where I was! So this is kind of freeing you of that. Just learn what you play.’”

Also the part where you can play protagonist Ava’s robot pal to help out without being able to take damage. Or just to beep at your companion. Which they say is for kids as young as two. But here I am.

Sparklite is scheduled to release on Steam on the 14th of November.

