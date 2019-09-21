The Weekly News Digest: Read all about it!
If you’ve not been following PC games goings-on across the week, catch up on some of the big stories quick in our noncomprehensive Weekly News Digest. I’ve slipped in a few things we haven’t already posted about, and do also read The Updates Update for some of the week’s notable patches and updates.
Steam needs to let users resell games, a French court ruled
That would be a huge precedent. Valve say, “We disagree with the decision of the Paris Court of First Instance and will appeal it.”
Disco Elysium is coming in October
The fascinating-looking detective RPG now has a release date less than four weeks away and that suddenly feels far too soon. I’m not ready. I’m so excited.
Deadly swatting co-conspirator sentenced to prison
A second ha-ha-hilarious prankster involved in the swatting which led to Andrew Finch’s death is going to prison. The whole thing was sparked by a $1.50 bet on a CoD match. Finch had nothing to do with any of it.
A Total War Saga: Troy announced
I am a little disappointed to see it’s turning mythological elements into plain ol’ historical fiction but ah, so it goes.
Football Manager 2020 challenges games to do better with packaging
Sports Interactive estimated that their new “eco-friendly” packing, with recycled cardboard and organic inks and such, will save an estimated 20 tonnes (20,000kg) of plastic for this year’s game. Just buy it on Steam, y’all, the boxed game will run through Steam anyway.
Knights And Bikes optioned for cartoon
I would watch this. Even just the game’s launch trailer is a delight.
Rockstar Games launched their own new Launcher
You can launch the Rockstar Games Launcher to launch Steam to launch Grand Theft Auto V, hooray. Some take it as a sign that Red Dead Redemption might finally be coming to PC, others take it as a sign that everyone wants a chuffing launcher. The Launcher’s launch also briefly broke offline play. But hey, it’s offering GTA San Andreas as a freebie. Speaking of giveaways…
Freebie corner: free Batman on Epic
Epic’s latest weekly giveaway is a bumper Batbundle with Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Knight, and three Lego Batmen. Na mate, really, all that.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’s open beta is on now
You’ve got until Monday to check out a hunk of the next game’s multiplayer.
Suspect arrested for WoW DDoS attacks
A few days after WoW Classic went up, distributed denial-of-service attacks brought it down. “It is our understanding that, within a few days, authorities were able to successfully identify and arrest a suspect,” Blizzard now say.
Mini Metro sequel announced!
The pleasant wee transit puzzler will hit the road with Mini Motorways next year.
