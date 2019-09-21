The Weekly News Digest: Read all about it!

If you’ve not been following PC games goings-on across the week, catch up on some of the big stories quick in our noncomprehensive Weekly News Digest. I’ve slipped in a few things we haven’t already posted about, and do also read The Updates Update for some of the week’s notable patches and updates.

That would be a huge precedent. Valve say, “We disagree with the decision of the Paris Court of First Instance and will appeal it.”

The fascinating-looking detective RPG now has a release date less than four weeks away and that suddenly feels far too soon. I’m not ready. I’m so excited.

A second ha-ha-hilarious prankster involved in the swatting which led to Andrew Finch’s death is going to prison. The whole thing was sparked by a $1.50 bet on a CoD match. Finch had nothing to do with any of it.

I am a little disappointed to see it’s turning mythological elements into plain ol’ historical fiction but ah, so it goes.

Sports Interactive estimated that their new “eco-friendly” packing, with recycled cardboard and organic inks and such, will save an estimated 20 tonnes (20,000kg) of plastic for this year’s game. Just buy it on Steam, y’all, the boxed game will run through Steam anyway.

I would watch this. Even just the game’s launch trailer is a delight.

You can launch the Rockstar Games Launcher to launch Steam to launch Grand Theft Auto V, hooray. Some take it as a sign that Red Dead Redemption might finally be coming to PC, others take it as a sign that everyone wants a chuffing launcher. The Launcher’s launch also briefly broke offline play. But hey, it’s offering GTA San Andreas as a freebie. Speaking of giveaways…

Epic’s latest weekly giveaway is a bumper Batbundle with Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Knight, and three Lego Batmen. Na mate, really, all that.

You’ve got until Monday to check out a hunk of the next game’s multiplayer.

A few days after WoW Classic went up, distributed denial-of-service attacks brought it down. “It is our understanding that, within a few days, authorities were able to successfully identify and arrest a suspect,” Blizzard now say.

The pleasant wee transit puzzler will hit the road with Mini Motorways next year.