The Weekly Updates Update: Borderlands, Batmen, and URL Badmen
Fix me up
In all the hubbub of the week, you might’ve missed some of the patches and updates rolled out to games. Presenting the Weekly Updates Update, a noncomprehensive roundup of new maps and characters and balance tweaks and fixes and such which caught my eye over the week – including a few we haven’t posted about.
Borderlands 3 hotfixes some less-important bugs
Gearbox have not yet fixed stuttering framerates but they have tinkered with a wee bits and pieces. Useful fixes to follow.
Steam’s new Library entered open beta
The revised look readily offers an overview of what’s going on with your games and pals. It’s coming for us all eventually, but you can now opt-in to try the beta.
Batman is in Fortnite for a fortnight
More like Dabman.
Destiny 2’s Annual Pass content is now free to Forsaken owners
Nine months ago it would’ve cost you £30. Now it’s free. Enjoy! That includes two raids, several new modes, and a whole lot of loot.
Dota Underlords gave more makeovers
Batrider, Enigma, Slark, Sniper, and Warlock have new looks as they level up. The patch brought a new round of balance tweaks too.
Hearthstone opened the Tombs of Terror
The first of the new singleplayer adventures is now open to all for free.
Elite Dangerous’s new tutorial blasted off
A new ‘New Starter Experience’ mission doodad with voice acting and all is now go, covering everything from pew-pew to docking.
Eve Online ended its nullsec blackout
Hiding the list of players in a solar system was one of CCP’s experiments in stirring up the spacesandbox with a little chaos.
Risk Of Rain 2 added a new character
Important: the new character has a grappling hook.
No One Lives Forever fixed up with a new fan patch
The “Modernizer” update brings new mouse input code, UI scaling for high resolutions, and more to the classic spy-fi spoof shooter.
Dota 2 is handing out 19-year bans
The new season’s not mucking about with punishments for rankcheats and dickheads.
