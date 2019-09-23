Have You Played... Sunset Overdrive?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Stuff your skateboards. Sunset Overdrive let me grind about on telegraph wires using just my shoes, offering true freedom from the hideous prison we call the ground. Who needs ollies when you have TNTeddies?

If I’m being honest, I could probably do without the TNTeddies, but I’ll accept them as a product of a game that leans welcomely into the wacky. Overdrive is unceasingly playful, punting you between LARPers and zombies and actual dragons. It’s always barrelling forward, stumbling over cheap shots and fourth wall rubble, but never losing momentum. Like the disgusting, zombifying drink of Sunset’s namesake, it’s energising.

Who cares if it’s not as funny as it thinks it is. Enthusiasm counts for a lot.