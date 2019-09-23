The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Have You Played... Sunset Overdrive?

Playfulness incarnate

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

23rd September 2019 / 7:30AM

Stuff your skateboards. Sunset Overdrive let me grind about on telegraph wires using just my shoes, offering true freedom from the hideous prison we call the ground. Who needs ollies when you have TNTeddies?

If I’m being honest, I could probably do without the TNTeddies, but I’ll accept them as a product of a game that leans welcomely into the wacky. Overdrive is unceasingly playful, punting you between LARPers and zombies and actual dragons. It’s always barrelling forward, stumbling over cheap shots and fourth wall rubble, but never losing momentum. Like the disgusting, zombifying drink of Sunset’s namesake, it’s energising.

Who cares if it’s not as funny as it thinks it is. Enthusiasm counts for a lot.

