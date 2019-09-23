The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Here’s the skinny on Minecraft’s new character creator

Craig Pearson

Contributor

23rd September 2019 / 1:15PM

Minecraft Bedrock (the Minecraft that you get from the Windows 10’s store, and on mobile and console) is testing out the game’s first proper character creator. The beta, which just went live, will finally let players fiddle with faces, bodies, and hair in-game without using mods.

Here’s highlights from stream it was announced in.

There are skin tones, facial expressions, hair, and lots more to mix and match. While they’re crafting on the stream a zombie Larry David briefly emerges before turning into a zombie schoolgirl with just a few tweaks. You can even have a rosebush for an arm. If you’re keen to do something similar, there are instructions on how to enable the beta here.

It’s slightly off-the-peg, but they do seem to be trying to provide a lot of diverse options. Vitiligo is a skin choice, and you can add prosthetic limbs as well (though I spotted that limbs seem to be paid-for additions, which isn’t great). The plan is to have 100+ free features with additional purchasable options.

External skins are still supported on Windows 10, so you don’t need to bother with this if have something you’re happy with. It’s more of a console boon that works across almost all their games. I said “almost” because it’s not part of the Java release, which is still my preferred flavour of Minecraft. They do mention that can you go to their feedback site and make some noise about that if really want it on the OG Minecraft. Or you can just use one of the many skin editors out there for Java.

Wee disclosure: I’ve also written for Minecraft.net.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: PixArk

Frankensaurus

21

The very best Minecraft mods 1.14 (and a few for 1.12 too)

Minecraft mods for every mood

Minecraft command list [1.14] - server commands

It's not cheating, honest!

1

The best Minecraft servers 1.14 - Survival servers, Hunger Games, and more

Minecraft servers have come a long way in 10 years...

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Jenny LeClue - Detectivú

Meta-narrativú

1

Fiery floor-hopper Hot Lava erupts out of open beta

1

Wait, what? Cube World is coming out

3

Teamfight Tactics guide - TFT tips [9.18]