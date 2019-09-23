The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Star Trek Online players held a torchlight vigil for Aron Eisenberg

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

23rd September 2019 / 10:56AM

Deep Space Nine actor Aron Eisenberg passed away this weekend. He played Nog, the put upon nephew of Quark the bartender and the first Ferengi to join Star Fleet. In Star Trek Online, he’s made captain.

Nog’s a wholesome character in a deeply wholesome show, which is partly why I found the in-game vigil players held for Eisenberg so touching.

The ceremony took place in Quark’s bar, with players holding their torches aloft as a gesture of respect. I see the language of in-game emotes as a valid way to commemorate the life of an actual person. You might get people /dancing or making glib jokes, but that’s all mixed in with heartfelt tribute. I like to think /dancing and glib jokes are meant as heartfelt tribute, for some.

The header image is courtesy of Reddit user “themadprofessor1976”, one of two players who organised the event. “I spread the word via Discord, Zone, Armada, Fleet, KDFDefera, and FedDefera about it, and it was amazing how many people came to show their respects with such short notice”, he commented. “I know that Aron would have been amazed to see the turnout we had.”

As Reddit user “Natalia-A-Romanoff” points out, similar in-game tributes have been paid to Leonard Nimoy and Carrie Fisher.

Cheers for spotting this, PC Gamer.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Star Trek Online doubles down on Cadet Tilly in Mirror Of Discovery

21

Star Trek Online expands into the Age Of Discovery and overhauls progression

18

Star Trek Online boldly goes back to Deep Space Nine

14

Star Trek Online Expansion Goes All Timey-Wimey

43

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

You can play John Wick Hex in October, and here’s a trailer to prove it

Epic Games Store paid £8.43 million for Control exclusive

4

Teamfight Tactics - TFT items cheat sheet [9.18]

Roblox codes - all promo codes, Spiky Creepy Shades code

One piece at a time