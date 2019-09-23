Steam Charts: All This Happened Edition

What’s Another Thing You Could Buy Instead Of GTA V Again?

A Jurassic Park VHS tape lamp

Help me. Something’s gone weirdly wrong. Time doesn’t seem to be going in the right order any more.

This re-release of the classic Valve Index VR set-up harkens back to the 2019 peak for the virtual reality format. It comes with all ten games that were released for the format pre-installed, and even recreates the ludicrous situation of being tied to your PC by heavy wires. One for nostalgia fans only, really.

Is it… is it 2018? This feels closer to right than before. It must be, Wikipedia says this came out September 2018, and it looks Autumnal outside. I’m going to review this game when it comes out. It will be the best in a dodgy trilogy, with some properly fun third-personing to do, but sadly deliver a deep dive into some deeply racist ‘white saviour’ tropes in a very ham-fisted way.

The good news is the following trilogy went on to move away from Croft as the central character, and instead had players playing as indigenous characters exploring within the histories of their own cultures.

It’s not just me that’s struggling with chronology, as the promised Iceborne expansion continues to slip further and further away. After missing both its late 2019 and January 2020 release dates, many began to wonder what was happening at Capcom. Then of course it was later revealed that the team was having trouble sucking enough colour out of the wintry environment to ensure the expansion could match the main game’s washed-out blandness.

Ooh, that’s rather splendid to see! A little flawed RPG getting to what might as well be the top spot in the Steam Charts (considering that whatever it might be at number 1 certainly isn’t a game). My Good Idea here is to get around to playing it. Astrid wasn’t that taken with it, but honestly, story-driven RPGs are so hard to come by I’m absolutely definitely going to give it a good try.

Plus I remain as delighted by the developer’s name – Spiders – as I was when I first saw it eight years ago. Even if my experiences of their previous games haven’t provided matching levels of delight.

2. StarLadder 2019 Berlin CS:GO Major Championship Viewer Pass + 3 Souvenir Tokens

Before I leave RPS in May this year, there’s something I need to put right. Back in 2013 I was very excited about a forthcoming platformer called 6180 The Moon. Then later in the same year I saw it demonstrated at GDC’s Experimental Gameplay Workshop, alongside games like Mushroom 11, The Castle Doctrine and Starseed Pilgrim. And yet, I never reviewed it!

So let me put that right this very moment: it’s really good! It’s a platform game where the top and the bottom of the screen are the same place, and you have to adjust your brain accordingly to think in a sort of cylindrical space as you jump about. There. Matter put to rest.

The latest single by Listener is well worth your time. I think this one could be a breakthrough for them.

Just in time for Stranger Things return to Netflix this Summer comes this tie-in with Dead By Daylight – a game that as a penchant for cross-fiction DLC. There was Ash Vs Evil Dead (RIP), A Nightmare On Elm Street, Halloween, Saw… And now the town of Hawkins appears. Bizarrely this costs £10 alone, or £15 including the required original game. But you can currently buy the original game for £7.50. So, um, it’s cheaper with the DLC, but more expensive than without it. If you saw what I meant.

