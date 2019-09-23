Teamfight Tactics - best comps TFT [9.18]

Teamfight Tactics had its 9.18 patch recently and Pantheon has made quite the impact. There are a wide variety of TFT comps out there, but the meta has been dominated by Void/Assassin and Shapeshifters. Jinx and Draven comps are still highly popular, but then again you also still see Volibear punching things occasionally. These are the best comps TFT has to offer that we have found as of the latest update.

TFT comps [9.18] guide

This guide will go over all of the best TFT comps, complete with team makeup, tactics, and recommended items to equip onto certain champions of each team.

Comps TFT [9.18]

To have the most success in TFT, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together. As of patch 9.16, Gunslingers got a major addition and Hextech definitely made a splash, but Brawlers are still a highly viable TFT comp.

Void/Assassin comp TFT

While Void champions are individually not all that inspiring, The Void/Assassin comp has definitely seen a lot more use in recent days. This maxes out the number of Void champions, while also getting the middle limit of Assassins, and the first stages of Brawler and Ninja onto the field. Positioning here is also a little important, so have Pyke on the middle row towards the left, then the rest on the bottom in the following order: Kha’Zix, Evelynn, Kassadin, Cho’Gath, Rek’Sai, Rengar, and Akali.

Champions: Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Kassadin, Kha’Zix, Rengar, Akali, Evelynn, Pyke.

Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Kassadin, Kha’Zix, Rengar, Akali, Evelynn, Pyke. Items for carries: Evelynn – Guardian Angel Cho’Gath – Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel Kassadin – Rapid Firecannon, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Infinity Blade Rengar – Bloodthirster, Guardian Angel Akali – Seraph’s Embrace Pyke – Morellonomicon

Void/Assassin gameplan: When to create – A Kassasin with at least an early Guardian Angel or Rapid Firecannon. Early game – Focus on getting the three void champions, with Pyke and Zed being your early game Assassins. Mid-game – Akali should be recruited to replace Zed. Otherwise, just build up your team and items to the desired parameters. Top Tip – Kassadin has to have the Youmuu’s Ghostblade equipped for this comp to work, so find a Spatula as soon as possible.



Shapeshifter comp TFT

The Shapeshifter comp is extremely powerful and highly versatile. Your three core champions are Shyvana, Swain, and Gnar, all of which are high-cost champions. However, with the comp, there are multiple avenues to go down.

You’ll rarely get beyond star rank 2 on any of the champions outside of maybe Nidalee or Elise. But then with the raw power that Swain with the right items, or any of the two main Shapeshifter carries brings to the table, you don’t need much more power to win games.

Champions: Shyvana, Swain, Gnar, one of Aurelion Sol or Pantheon, and four more champions based on the Aurelion Sol/Pantheon choice.

Shyvana, Swain, Gnar, one of Aurelion Sol or Pantheon, and four more champions based on the Aurelion Sol/Pantheon choice. Panteon variants Variant – Demon: Evelynn, Morgana, Leona, Brand Variant – Wild: Nidalee, Rengar, Leona, Warwick

Aurelion Sol variants Variant – Yordle: Poppy, Lulu, Sejuani, Ahri Variant – Sorcerer: Karthus, Veigar, Brand, Kindred

Item suggestions: Shyvana – Rapid Firecannon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Bloodthirster Gnar – Darkin, Dragon’s Tooth (Darkin if he has another demon on the team) Swain – Guardian Angel, Morellonomicon

Dragon/Shapeshifter gameplan When to create – An early Star Rank 2 Nidalee and the likes of Rapid Firecannon, Bloodthirster, or Statikk Shiv created. Early game – Start by having some decent early game champions to survive the first few stages, while building the items up a bit. Having Lucian and Nobles bonuses temporarily can help. Mid game – At player level 6, begin hunting for the other pieces for the comp, with Shyvana being your main goal. Having Aurelion Sol or Pantheon is a bonus, but Shyvana at Star Rank 2 is insanely powerful. Augment the team by switching the nobles for whichever build you’re going for, depending on which you got out of Aurelion Sol or Pantheon.

Top Tip – Have the high-damage items go to Shyvana or Gnar, depending on who is the best one currently. It’s likely to be Shyvana at this stage. If you happen to get Morellonomicon, Luden’s Echo, or Rabadon’s Deathcap, these should go onto Swain. Warmog’s Armor is a good defensive item for your bulky champions, while Shivs are also great on those champions that survive long enough.

Nobles comp TFT

With the latest patch, details of which are found in our TFT patch notes [9.18] guide, we’ve seen the full potential of Nobles come to light. The key champions in this TFT comp are an early level 2 Lucian to help carry your team towards having a six Nobles formation, with Jinx acting as the support from behind with all the big items. The Nobles will protect themselves, while the two Guardians also bolster your teams defence.

Champions: Jinx, Lucian, Leona, Kayle, Garen, Vayne, Fiora, and Braum

Jinx, Lucian, Leona, Kayle, Garen, Vayne, Fiora, and Braum Items for carries: Jinx – Rapid Firecannon, Statikk Shiv, and either Hush or Hextech Gunblade Lucian – Hush

Nobles gameplan: When to create – An early star level 2 Lucian is a good sign you should be going for this. Early game – Early level 2 Nobles such as Fiora, Vayne, Garen, and Lucian, will put you in good stead. Have Darius in the team if you need it, but you will be selling him later on. Mid-game – Here is when you should be fishing for Jinx and the other higher cost champions for your team. Braum and Leona will be decent for defence. Kayle is key to making the defence work, but you’ll never get beyond star rank 2. Top Tip – Jinx is the main unit to protect from Hextech, Blitzcrank, or Assassin strategies later on in the game, so positioning will be key.

Variations If you’ve maximised the comp, a Hextech champion should be the next priority. None of the rest have good synergy with the team, but Vi is a good choice to help pad out your wall.



Gunslingers comp TFT

Gunslingers are back in top form. Graves got a bug fix that makes Rapidfire Cannon a lot more viable an option, but this is a highly adaptable comp when it comes to item placement. The typical Hextech/Gunslinger build involves giving Jinx some excellent items for her to rain carnage on enemies. The more kills she gets, the deadlier she becomes, and making her a Blademaster only improves her chances of getting a kill. Pirates and Blademasters support the effort.

Champions: Graves, Miss Fortune, Tristana, Jinx, Pyke, Lucian, Gangplank, and Camille.

Graves, Miss Fortune, Tristana, Jinx, Pyke, Lucian, Gangplank, and Camille. Items for carries: Jinx – Blade of the Ruined King, Rapid Firecannon, and Hextech Gunblade Graves – Red Buff Other Gunslingers – Hush, Sword Breaker, and Cursed Blade. Make sure to scatter these among your team. Since back-line of enemy teams can have problematic champions, Pyke might be a decent choice for the Cursed Blade.

Gunslinger/Hextech gameplan: When to create – An early star level 2 Graves with an early Rapid Firecannon. Early game – Go grab the Gunslingers early on and focus on preparing some items for Jinx. If you can get a Rapid Firecannon and Blade of the Ruined King by the time Jinx comes, you should be fine. Mid-game – Jinx is essential to this comp and having Camille there too will help for the Blademaster trait. Top Tip – Keep moving your Jinx or Graves if you put the RFCs on him, as the enemy will try to outfox you with positioning once they see what you’re doing.

Variations Though rare, you can put two Rapidfire Cannons onto Graves along with the Red Buff and just watch the enemy team melt



Ranger Guardian comp TFT

This comp has seen a few updates, most notably the replacement of Braum with Pantheon and the introduction of Hush’s new ability. You’re still wanting to get key items, even if the key items are now very different. Ashe is now the main carry, thanks to her attack speed being ridiculous with a Rageblade equipped. Other Hushes should be spread out between key champions.

Champions – Pantheon, Leona, Sejuani, Kindred, Varus, Vayne, Ashe, and Mordekaiser.

Pantheon, Leona, Sejuani, Kindred, Varus, Vayne, Ashe, and Mordekaiser. Items for carries: Ashe – Hush, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Pantheon – Warmog’s Armor Sejuani – Guardian Angel Varus, Kindred, and/or Vayne – Hush

Ranger/Guardian gameplan When to create – You have been getting a lot of Recurve Bows and you got Vayne up to a decent level. Enemies are also running Elementalists. Early game – Make the Stattik Shiv early on and focus on drafting Nobles from the shop. Mid game – Upon reaching player level 6, begin rerolling until you find either a Kindred or Leona. Build the team around them.

Top Tip – Make sure that the Guardians are buffing non-Guardians, that the items you’re creating are up to spec, and if Vayne can’t be star rank 3, to shift to upgrading Varus instead.

Make sure that the Guardians are buffing non-Guardians, that the items you’re creating are up to spec, and if Vayne can’t be star rank 3, to shift to upgrading Varus instead. Variants – Replace Pantheon with Braum if he’s proving too difficult to obtain.

Brawler comp TFT

Brawlers are essentially the bulkiest of the TFT champions, but if there is any Brawler that has dominated the meta over the past few weeks, it’s Volibear. This is one of the more precise builds as it requires Rapid Firecannon to work, but even with this advantage, he needs the backup of others such as Blitzcrank for dealing with problem champions at the back of enemy comps, and Glacials to put the enemy team on ice.

Champions: Volibear, Blitzcrank, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Ashe, Anivia, Brand, and Lissandra

Volibear, Blitzcrank, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Ashe, Anivia, Brand, and Lissandra Items for carries: Volibear – Rapid Firecannon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Warmog’s Armor Cho’Gath – Morellonomicon (optional), Ionic Spark (optional)

Brawlers/Glacial gameplan When to create – Getting the Rapid Firecannon early and some Brawlers is a good indicator you should go for this comp. Early game – For this comp, focus on the Brawlers first. Getting four of them in the battlefield sets you up for a good mid-game. Use Wild champions like Warwick to help bolster your damage. Mid game – Shift your focus here to ensure you have got Elementalists. There are some high-cost champions, so this could take a while. Keep buffing Volibear.

Top Tip – The key to making this deck work is using Blitzcrank well. If you ensure you make him target the right enemy, you can melt the enemy team. Any components to make Warmog’s Armor and Redemption in the early game can help a lot.

The key to making this deck work is using Blitzcrank well. If you ensure you make him target the right enemy, you can melt the enemy team. Any components to make Warmog’s Armor and Redemption in the early game can help a lot. Variants – There are no variants right now, but it’s likely that 9.16’s introduction of the sixth Brawler will ensure that a full Brawler team is possible. To that end, replace Lissandra and Ashe with two Brawlers. You can also put a second Hextech champion instead of Brand.

Yordle comp TFT

Some champions and items in recent patches have also seen improvements, but Yordles are still a big issue for many TFT comps thanks to their evasiveness. Since the crafting of Stattik Shivs and the Morellonomicon are essential to the construction of this comp, you’ll probably want the recipes on hand. You can find our TFT item cheat sheets in our TFT item cheat sheet [9.18] guide.

Champions: Tristana, Poppy, Gnar, Kennen, Veigar, Ahri, and Lulu

Tristana, Poppy, Gnar, Kennen, Veigar, Ahri, and Lulu Items for carries: Gnar – Stattik Shiv x2 Kennen – Guardian Angel, Morellononicon

Yordles gameplan When to create – If you have made a Stattik Shiv early and Yordles keep appearing in the shop. Early game – Your focus is to make Stattik Shivs, so craft them and look for highly defensive champions in either Knights or Noble traits. Mid game – At player level 6, you should be shifting towards getting to a position where you have four Knights and three Yordles, before proceeding to find all six Yordles.

Top Tip – Lucian is a good champion to put your items on early on, but once he’s sold, prioritise buffing your Yordles.

Imperial comp TFT

Draven is your main champion in this TFT comp as he will be throwing knives at enemies at an alarming rate if you put on the items. This one begins slowly but ramps up dramatically once all the pieces fall into place.

Champions: Leona, Sejuani, Braum, Katarina, Draven, Swain, Darius

Leona, Sejuani, Braum, Katarina, Draven, Swain, Darius Items for carries: Draven – Bloodthirster, Rapid Firecannon, Runaan’s Hurricane Swain – Dragon’s Claw

Imperial/Guardian gameplan When to create – Should you make an early Darius star rank 2 and get really lucky in finding Recurve Bows. Early game – Darius will be doing a lot of the work in the early game, so just choose your third and fourth champions to get you to mid-game. Vayne and Tristana can carry Draven’s items prior to switching. Mid game – The idea here is to have Draven all buffed up and ready to rock for the late game. Brawlers can help until you get your Guardians and Imperials to a good spot.

Top Tip – This comp relies a lot on Tier 4 and Tier 5 champions, so level up early. Once you have Swain, that’s when you should shift from using either Brawlers or Blademasters and create the full comp. You can use Guinsoo’s Rageblade in Draven’s third item slot if you prefer.

Glacial comp TFT

This is another comp where Ashe and Kennen are your main carries, though the three traits that make up this TFT comp are perhaps more vital to get together. Elementalists give you an extra tanky Elemental to soak up damage while your Glacials freeze your foes to the spot.

Champions: Braum, Brand, Kennen, Sejuani, Ashe, Varus, and Lissandra. Anivia instead of Brand will also enable Leona instead of Sejuani. Leona is an optional eighth champion.

Braum, Brand, Kennen, Sejuani, Ashe, Varus, and Lissandra. Anivia instead of Brand will also enable Leona instead of Sejuani. Leona is an optional eighth champion. Items for carries: Ashe – Stattik Shiv x2, Spear of Shojin Kennen – Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel

Glacial/Ranger/Elementalist gameplan When to create – You have been getting a lot of Recurve Bows and you got Brand before Kindred. Early game – Make the Stattik Shiv early on and pop it onto Vayne. You can sell her later to replace her with Ashe. Mid game – Upon reaching player level 6, begin rerolling until you find the other champions needed for this team.

Top Tip – If you should see an Anivia early on, you can substitute Leona for Sejuani as she’ll be a better fit at that point. Otherwise, focus on getting Stattik Shivs and the Morellonomicon online early on.

