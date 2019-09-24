20,000 Fallout 76 power armour helmets are being recalled due to health risk

Just as it seemed like Bethesda had sorted their issues with nylon collector’s bags, it turns out they’ve gone and sold a health hazard disguised as a Fallout 76 helmet. Manufacturer Chronicle has issued a recall of an estimasted 20,000 T-51b Power Armor collectible helmets sold by US retailer GameStop over a risk of mold exposure.

It turns out the fabric inserts may contain mold, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, and therefore poses a severe health risk of respiratory illness for folks with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or allergies. That’s probably not great news for buyers who, I assume, immediately popped the daft thing on their heads within moments of purchase.

Even if you don’t suffer from those conditions, it’s probably worth sending it back in case of contamination. At the very least, keep the manky thing off your noggin.

GameStop say they’ve been contacting customers and offering full refunds. If you picked up one of these bad boys for $150 back in the day and haven’t heard from them, you can still claim your money back by getting in touch with the retailer. Details on how to do so can be found on the product recall page.

Look, I don’t really get collectors guff. I’ve got a few limited editions and Funkos and what-not kicking about at home, but they’re largely gifts or press kits, and entirely taking up too much space around the flat. On some level, I get the appeal of owning a bloody massive Fallout 76 Power Armour helmet. Look at the thing! It’s daft, it’s massive, it’s kinda wonderful. It’d be a right laugh popping the kettle on in one-fifth of a Brotherhood of Steel cosplay. But what good is post-apocalyptic power armour if it’s more of a health risk than going stark naked?