The best game soundtracks you can listen to for free right now

Another month, another big video game publisher puts a great big dollop of video game music online for zero pennies. This time, it’s Bandai Namco, who have just uploaded every single Tekken soundtrack onto Spotify because, well, apparently everyone loves Tekken. I’ve never partaken in a Tekken, but with track names like “Massive Stunner” and “Lonesome City Jazz Party 1st”, I’m already 100% convinced the music must be great.

However, given my rather lacking expertise in all things Tekken-related, I thought that instead of doing a big Tekken musical breakdown like I did for Capcom and all the Final Fantasy games, I’d take this opportunity to celebrate some of the other great gaming soundtracks you can currently listen to for free right now, because boy howdy are there loads of ’em. So bang on those headphones and turn up the volume, folks. It’s head-banging time.

Pikuniku

Did you know, for instance, that you can now listen to the springy leg boy music of Pikuniku for free? I BET NOT. Mr Sunshine would be so proud.

Octopath Traveller

I dare you to find me a more exquisite soundtrack (and battle theme) than the entire four-disc mega catalogue of Octopath Traveller. Go on. I’ll wait.

Burly Men At Sea

Those burly bois sure do get around, don’t they? So why not relive their greatest adventures in lovely audio form?

SteamWorld Quest: The Hand Of Gilgamech

Great battle tunes, great overworld music, what more could you ask for?

Celeste

If the regular Celeste soundtrack isn’t enough for you, there’s the whole B-side album to get stuck in with as well.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

I’ll be upfront. I don’t tend to associate Assassin’s Creed with particularly toe-tapping tunes (it’s up there with The Avengers films as having the least memorable music of all time as far as I’m concerned and I have no idea how they’re going to make a whole concert of this stuff), but, cor, Black Flag is the exception. And I’m not even talking about the sea shanties, either.

Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends is a tour de force of musical brilliance and I will not hear anyone say otherwise.

Runner 2: Future Legend Of Alien Rhythm

In all honesty, I could have put any of the Bit.Trip soundtracks on here (they’re all there), but I just really like Runner 2’s Cetaceous Old Saw track too much.

Fez

Chiptune majesty.

Ibb & Obb

If you like chill puzzle game music, Ibb & Obb is just what the doctor ordered.

Thomas Was Alone

Or Thomas Was Alone. Both are very good. And chill. So, so chill.

Child Of Light

Did someone say wistful cello?

Ori And The Blind Forest

Or an entire wistful orchestra?

Old Man’s Journey

Any soundtrack from a Broken Rules game is always a delight, but none are as lovely as Old Man’s Journey.

Oxenfree

This is technically cheating as it’s the same composer wot done Old Man’s Journey, but it’s still very good, okay?

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

A stone cold classic.

Okami

TUNEEEEE.

Phoenix Wright: Trials And Tribulations

TUNEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.

Sunset

Developer Tale of Tales may be no more, but that doesn’t stop their soundtrack for Sunset being an absolute stunner. There are plenty of Austin Wintory soundtracks to pick from on Spotify these days, but his work on Sunset really wrenches the old heart strings if you ask me.

Crypt Of The NecroDancer

I am universally terrible at Crypt of the NecroDancer, but never has repeated, endless failure sounded so sweet.

Dishonored 2

Man alive I could listen to that menu music for hours.

Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture

Every time I drive through a tiny English country village, this is the music that’s playing in my head.

Final Fantasy VIII

Anyone who claims there is a better Final Fantasy soundtrack out there is just plain wrong, I tell you. PLAIN WRONG.

