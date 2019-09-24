The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Throw Cubes Into Brick Towers To Collapse Them, that's it, that's the game

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

24th September 2019 / 11:52AM

Vague one-word game names are out. Bin ’em. Destiny? Anthem? Halo? You sure did come up with some inspired names for running and gunning, eh? None of these names would get the Ronseal approval, I’ll tell you that. Now, Ivan “Nothke” Notaros’s Throw Cubes Into Brick Towers To Collapse Them, there’s a game that does exactly what it says on the tin.

TCIBTTCT, an “open-world physics sandbox with very few options”, calls itself the first game to utilise Unity’s new built-in Havok physics support. Given that support is maybe a day old, it’s quite likely. You can pick it up for a whole £1/€1/$1 over on Itch.io.

For those not neck-deep in dev, Havok is a practically ubiquitous tool for creating convincing physics interactions. It’s what made Half-Life 2’s gravity gun so juicy, and has since been used in practically everything that wants at least one tin can kicking about nicely.

Until now, Unity devs had to make do with the engine’s wonky built-in physics support, scour for plug-ins, or use their own. Unity and Havok announced their partnership back at GDC this year, but it seems the engine-makers quietly pushed the physics package in the latest update to the Unity Editor. All devs will be able to try it out for free until January 15th 2020, at which point more detailed licensing comes into effect.

Sure, it’s a joke. But watching big piles of bricks collapse is simply quite satisfying, really. Make the tower small and knock it with a sneeze. Make it huge, and watch it bend, buckle, and come tumbling down. Swap some dials, start over. Absolutely brilliant nonsense, in a Red Faction Guerrilla kinda way.

While we’re here, it’s worth pointing out the rest of Nothke’s lineup, including an 8bit demake of No Man’s Sky and a lovely little game about getting lost in the desert on a motorcycle.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons - All 122 Legendaries explained, Legendary Farming tips, best weapons in Borderlands 3

These Legendaries are pure gold (literally)

Borderlands 3 weapons cheat sheet - Anointed weapons, elemental damage, manufacturers explained

The only resource you'll ever need for Borderlands 3 weapons

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes & VIP Codes list: redeem Shift Codes in-game for free Golden Keys

Earn 10 Golden Keys and ~20,000 VIP Points for free with these Shift Codes & VIP Codes!

Red Dead Redemption 2 may finally be moseying onto PC, suggests Australian ratings board

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons - All 122 Legendaries explained, Legendary Farming tips, best weapons in Borderlands 3

These Legendaries are pure gold (literally)

Borderlands 3 weapons cheat sheet - Anointed weapons, elemental damage, manufacturers explained

The only resource you'll ever need for Borderlands 3 weapons

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes & VIP Codes list: redeem Shift Codes in-game for free Golden Keys

Earn 10 Golden Keys and ~20,000 VIP Points for free with these Shift Codes & VIP Codes!

Red Dead Redemption 2 may finally be moseying onto PC, suggests Australian ratings board

6