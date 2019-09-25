Best gaming monitor 2019: Top 1080p, 1440p and 4K HDR displays

Finding the best gaming monitor for your PC can be daunting when there are so many to choose from, but our best gaming monitor 2019 guide has sorted the gaming display wheat from the gaming screen chaff. Below, you’ll find all the best gaming monitors across a range of different screen sizes, prices and resolutions, including the cheapest AMD FreeSync displays all the way up to the most expensive Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate panels.

After all, there’s no point buying a fancy graphics card when your monitor can’t do it justice. You don’t even have to spend very much to get a really good one these days, either, as some of the best gaming monitor recommendations I’ve picked out can be found for less than two hundred quid. Whatever screen size or resolution you’re looking for, these are the best gaming monitors you can buy today.

Best gaming monitor guide

To earn a place on our best gaming monitor list, a monitor must have excellent colour accuracy, deep blacks and great contrast. Extra features, such as a high refresh rate or AMD FreeSync / Nvidia G-Sync support are nice extras, but they’re not absolutely essential. Of course, most gaming monitors will have these features anyway, as they’re just generally par for course these days. The most important thing I look for, though, is a high colour accuracy.

To measure this, I test every monitor that arrives on my desk with my trusty X-Rite Display i1 Pro calibrator. First, I’ll take a reading of each gaming monitor’s default colour accuracy (how much of the standard sRGB colour gamut it covers out of the box and, if applicable for HDR-enabled monitors, the wider DCI-P3 colour gamut), as well as brightness, black levels and contrast. I’ll then go about tweaking each monitor’s various settings to see if I can make it any better through calibration.

You can find more information about all the things that go into making a great gaming monitor in the list of links to your right. There, you’ll find everything you need to know about Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia’s new G-Sync Compatible certification, as well as what HDR adds to the mix, as well as which PC games currently support it. I’ve also put together a guide about all the different kinds panels that get used in gaming monitors these days so you can find out more about their strengths and weaknesses.

Of course, this list will naturally chop and change as and when I get new gaming monitors in for review that I think deserve a place on this list, but for now, these are the best monitors for gaming you can buy today.

Best gaming monitor (24in FreeSync): AOC G2460PF

The AOC G2460PF is arguably the best budget monitor you can buy today. It’s infinitely better than its successor, the AOC G2590FX, both in terms of colour accuracy and overall contrast, and it’s also better value for money than the very similar and slightly more expensive Viewsonic Elite XG240R.

It has an excellent 24in screen, and its fantastic TN panel covers 95% of the standard sRGB colour gamut (which is pretty good going for this type of panel technology). It also has a 1920×1080 resolution, a generous 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support for cutting down on tearing and stutter when you’ve got a compatible AMD graphics card, a full suite of inputs (VGA, DVI-D, HDMI and DisplayPort), a four-port USB hub and a height adjustable stand.

That’s a lot for a monitor of this size and price, and is actually better value for money than some of the larger screens further down on this list. You’ll need a fairly decent graphics card to take advantage of its high 144Hz refresh rate, but even if your graphics card isn’t quite up to the task of super high frame rate gaming, its AMD FreeSync support should at least give AMD graphics card owners a bit of a leg up when it comes to overall smoothness.

Read more in our AOC G2460PF review.

Best gaming monitor (24in G-Sync): Acer Predator XB241H

The Acer Predator XB241H is a lot more expensive than the AOC G2460PF below (thanks, G-Sync tax), but this is by far the best 24in, 1920×1080 high refresh rate monitor for those with Nvidia graphics cards I’ve seen so far, surpassing even the Alienware AW2518H, which has an even higher refresh rate of 240Hz. Colour accuracy is just as high as the Alienware out of the box, and even goes a bit higher if you tweak the colour temperature settings slightly.

What’s more, the XB241H’s 144Hz / 180Hz refresh rate is still more than enough for most of today’s top graphics cards, so you’ll really need quite the whopping GPU to make use of the extra 60Hz offered by the Alienware. The Acer doesn’t have a USB3 hub like the Alienware, but both monitors come with DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, plus a flexible stand that gives you plenty of height adjustment, swivel, tilt and rotation, making it easy to get it into the right position.

By all means go for the AOC if your budget doesn’t stretch this far, but if you’ve got money to spare and want the best of the best that 24in monitors have to offer for Nvidia graphics cards, then the Acer Predator XB241H is definitely the one to go for right now.

Read more in our Acer Predator XB241H review.

Best gaming monitor (27in 1080p): BenQ EW277HDR

For those after something slightly bigger than the AOC G2460PF and Acer Predator XB241H without breaking the bank, the BenQ EW277HDR is the next best thing. This doesn’t come with as many features as its smaller rivals (or indeed as many ports or any kind of height adjustment), but it is a heck of a lot cheaper.

The EW277HDR may not have a high refresh rate or any kind of variable frame rate technology incorporated into its 27in 1920×1080 VA panel, but it does come with HDR (or high dynamic range) support. There are, admittedly, better monitors out there for those after ‘proper’ HDR, which really go to town on the brightness side of things as well as the extended colour gamut, but you’re certainly not going to find any of those going for less than £200 / $200 like the EW277HDR. It may not have the same brightness capabilities as those higher-end monitors, but what the EW277HDR does really well is the colour gamut part of HDR, displaying 99.8% of the standard sRGB colour gamut and an impressive 91.9% of the wider DCI-P3 gamut. For comparison, the AOC above can only show around 70% of this gamut.

That’s pretty damn good for such a cheap monitor, and while its 1920×1080 resolution isn’t exactly ideal for a screen of this size (things start to get a teensy bit fuzzy when you start stretching that many pixels across a 27in panel), it’s still an excellent way to get a big screen without spending an arm and a leg on something with a higher resolution like the MSI Optix MPG27CQ below. If even the BenQ is beyond your price range, however, then the £155 / Philips 276E9QJAB is another great 27in 1080p monitor that delivers HDR-like colours on a budget.

Read more in our BenQ EW277HDR review.

Best gaming monitor (27in 1440p): MSI Optix MPG27CQ

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, curved VA, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync

Price: £389 / $450

If you really want to go all out on a 27in monitor with a 2560×1440 resolution, the curved MSI Optix MPG27CQ is one of the best ways to do it. With a curved VA panel, height-adjustable stand and Steelseries RGB integration (those who aren’t firmly embedded in the RGB camp will be glad to know you can also turn it all off), this is one gaming monitor that really commands your attention.

Picture quality is outstanding, too. Covering 100% of the sRGB colour gamut and a respectable 87.6% of the DCI-P3 gamut (which is pretty good going for a non-HDR monitor), pictures look rich and punchy at all times on its default User mode, and its intuitive onboard menu system means it’s easy to make any last minute adjustments or play about with its black tuner control.

If all that wasn’t enough, it’s also got a 144Hz refresh rate for high frame rate gaming (provided you’ve got a beefy enough graphics card, that is – which you’ll need if your target is 144fps at 2560×1440) and AMD FreeSync support to help eliminate tearing and judder for AMD graphics card owners. Round that off with two HDMI 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.2 and a two-port USB3 hub and you’ve got yourself one of the best 27in monitors around.

Read more in our MSI Optix MPG27CQ review.

Best ultrawide gaming monitor: Acer Predator Z35p

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, curved AMVA, 100Hz (120Hz overclocked), Nvidia G-Sync

Price: £570 / $830

The Acer Predator Z35p is more expensive than other ultrawide monitors out there, but it’s by far the best ultrawide monitor I’ve tested so far. Not only does it have exceptional colour accuracy, but it’s also a lot more flexible than its FreeSync and G-Sync rivals.

For example, the Predator Z35p comes with four USB3 ports instead just two like its similarly priced rival, the AOC AG352UCG (which I should note has since been replaced by the AG352UCG6 Black Edition, which is effectively the same monitor just with a higher 120Hz refresh rate and black stand instead of silver), and its screen is also a lot brighter, making it more versatile in a wider range of lighting conditions. What’s more, I also much prefer Acer’s onboard menu system, as the AOC’s is, frankly, a bit of a disaster. It’s pricey, yes, but it really doesn’t get much better than this in the ultrawide category.

Read more in our Acer Predator Z35p review.

Best budget 4K gaming monitor: BenQ EL2870U

The BenQ EL2870U is by no means the best 4K gaming monitor out there, but it is one of the cheapest, which makes its slightly underwhelming HDR a bit more forgivable. Picture quality is still pretty reasonable, but with an sRGB gamut coverage of 83% (and 62% DCI-P3), it’s not exactly brilliant either. Still, if your primary goal is having a lot of pixels at your disposal, the EL2870U has that in spades.

With its 3840×2160 resolution spread across its 28in TN panel, the EL2870’s sharp pixel density of 157 pixels-per-inch (PPI) is significantly higher than any other screen on this list. A 27in 1080p monitor can only ever have 81 PPI, for example, while a 27in 1440p monitor is only a fraction better at 108 PPI. You’ll probably still have to employ some of Windows’ scaling settings to make things like text and desktop icons even remotely legible, but at least everything will look lovely and crisp in the process.

Admittedly, if you’re buying a 4K monitor to max out your 4K-capable graphics card, then there are probably better screens to spend your money on than this one. Really, I’d only recommend this as a 4K monitor for working purposes, and 4K gaming only if you’re on a particularly tight budget. Otherwise, I’d recommended taking a look at the monitors below.

Read more in our BenQ EL2870U review.

Best 4K gaming monitor: Acer Nitro XV273K

Specs: 27in, 3480×2160, IPS, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, VESA DisplayHDR 400,

Price: £795 / $900

The Acer Nitro XV273K is the best 4K HDR monitor for anyone who’s been hankering after an Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate display but doesn’t have a spare two grand squirrelled away under their mattress. It’s still pretty expensive as gaming monitors go, but with a feature set like this, who can blame it?

Not only does this 27in 4K display have exceptional colour accuracy, but it’s also got a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, just like the current pair of Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate displays, Acer’s own Predator X27 and the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, which you can read more about below. Its variable refresh rate tech also has the added bonus of being compatible with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, as it’s one of the few FreeSync screens that meets Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible requirements.

Its 27in screen size also makes it a lot more practical than my previous mid-range 4K monitor choice, the jumbo TV-sized Philips 436M6VBPAB. The Philips is still pretty good value for money for those in the UK (which can currently be had for as little as £580 at time of writing), but really, unless you’re specifically after an HDR monitor to replace your TV in your living room, the it’s simply not very practical as a general gaming screen.

Read more in our Acer Nitro XV273K review review.

Best 4K HDR gaming monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, IPS, 120Hz (144Hz overclocked), Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate

Price: £2000 / $1500

It’s crazy expensive, but if you’re after the very best 4K HDR monitor money can buy, the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is the monitor to get. With a crazy high peak brightness level of around 1000cd/m2, this is the finest implementation of HDR I’ve ever seen. It really brings HDR games like Final Fantasy XV and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to life.

I’d also say it’s a better buy than its slightly cheaper rival, the Acer Predator X27, too. Technically, both monitors share exactly the same panel (which is made by exactly the same manufacturer), but for me, the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ was the more impressive of the two screens when it came to playing games in HDR.

The X27 is still a good choice if you can find it for a good price and don’t mind faffing around a bit with its various onboard menu settings, but for me, I much prefer the overall design of the PG27UQ. Yes, I could probably do without the LEDs burning a ROG-shaped logo hole in my desk (and ceiling), but it has a more pleasant height-adjustable stand than its Acer rival, and slicker, more premium-looking bezels.

Read more in our Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review.