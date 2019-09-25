Borderlands 3 collectibles: Eridian Writing locations, Echo Log and Typhon Log locations
With so many collectibles in the worlds of Borderlands 3, it can get a little daunting to try and find all of them. Some of the most elusive are the Typhon Logs and Drop Pods, Eridian Writings, and the Echo Logs that are littered throughout the game in most of the regions. We began the arduous task of finding them all and popping their locations on maps, so you can just look at a map and find what you need.
Borderlands 3 collectibles guide
Our Borderlands 3 collectibles guide will have maps of every region, with every single Typhon log, Echo Log, and Eridian Writing in the game, as well as every Typhon Dead Drop once you’ve obtained the Typhon Logs for each area. The rest of the regions are coming soon.
Borderlands 3 collectibles guide contents
- Typhon Logs and Typhon Drop Pods
- Eridian Writings
- Echo Logs
- Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Typhon Logs and Typhon Drop Pods
The way that Typhon Drop Pods unlock is by collecting the three corresponding Typhon Logs in the area, before finding the Drop Pod and claiming the loot inside. The pods themselves usually contain some experience, dollars, and around five Eridium – which is another currency type used in Crazy Earl’s vending machines in Sanctuary.
Eridian Writings
You won’t be able to decipher the Borderlands 3 Eridian Writings immediately, in fact it won’t be until a fair bit of the way into the game that you will obtain an item called the “Eridian Analyzer”. It happens once you access a particular area in the story mode, but once you obtain it, you’ll be able to translate all of the points. Your reward for reading these ancient texts is some more Eridium – currency spent via Crazy Earl’s vending machines in Sanctuary.
Echo Logs
Echo Logs are the standard Borderlands 3 collectible and really their main purpose is to flesh out the world narrative. They don’t really reward you with much on their own besides audio clips for some of the characters in the game.
Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Now you know what all the most important Borderlands 3 collectibles are, you can look at the maps below highlighting the locations for each and every single Typhon Log, Typhon Drop Pod, Echo Log, and Eridian Writing in the game. My advice for you when locating some of these is to look high and low. Play around with some devices; there’s a lift in one sector that you can activate outside of it to send the car down. There will be some platforming
The Droughts – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Droughts:
- Six Echo Logs
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- Two Eridian Writings
Ascension Bluff – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Ascension Bluff:
- Three Echo Logs
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- One Eridian Writing
Devil’s Razor – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Devil’s Razor:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- Two Eridian Writings
- Three Echo Logs
Konrad’s Hold – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Konrad’s Hold:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- One Eridian Writing
- Five Echo Logs
The Splinterlands – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Splinterlands:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- One Eridian Writing
- Three Echo Logs
Carnivora and Guts of Carnivora – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Splinterlands:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- Two Eridian Writings
- Three Echo Logs
Catherdal of the Twin Gods – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Cathedral of the Twin Gods:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- One Eridian Writings
- Three Echo Logs
Meridian Outskirts – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Meridian Outskirts:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Three Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Meridian Metroplex – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Meridian Metroplex:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Four Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Skywell-27 – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Skywell-27:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Two Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Atlas HQ – Borderlands collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Atlas HQ:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Four Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Neon Arterial – Borderlands collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Neon Arterial:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Three Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Lectra City – Borderlands collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Lectra City:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Two Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Athenas – Borderlands 3 Typhon Log locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Athenas:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Three Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Stay tuned to this page as we will be adding more locations soon.
