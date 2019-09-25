The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Ice Ice Maybe: something cold could be coming to Apex Legends

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

25th September 2019 / 11:01AM

Morning Apeleggers. Can you sense that? Something in the air? It’s got a bite to it. As colder seasons approach our feeble human bodies, a puddle of evidence suggests the chill is also about to hit Apex Legends. Some say it heralds an entirely new map, on the far flung reaches of a new planet called Psamathe. More cautious folk, myself included, just reckon it’s going to snow a bit.

Nothing about maps has been announced for the third season, due to start October 1st, but we didn’t get any concrete news of Season 2’s map changes until dragons and hackers had already ripped the place apart. Come on, let’s go scrutinise some game files.

Reddit user “FrozenFroh” has put together a handy image, not at all resembling a conspiracy theory collage.

Among these red strings there is one piece of actual convincing evidence: “Temporada 3: Fuego Y Hielo” translates to “Season 3: Fire and Ice”.

I’d love to be wrong, but I think Psamathe is a reach. The examples concerning it just strike me as regular old world-building, cherry picked to support a conclusion people want to believe after bumsliding about Kings Canyon for eight months. I suspect developers Respawn can get almost as much buzz for a fraction of the effort by making changes to the existing map. I’ll prove that by buzzing about it right now.

A snowy version of Kings Canyon would be grand! You could have tighter, snowed-up canyons, impassable bunkers, numerous igloos. It would be tragic and I can’t believe I’m saying this, but freeze the big dinos. Let us scramble around on their dead, ice-ridden backs. The fire part of that game file also suggests, to me, some huge and improbable geological upheaval. I want snowy mountains that turn into erupting mid-game volcanoes.

I’ve bumslid around Kings Canyon for too long without erupting mid-game volcanoes. Bring on Oct 1st.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

Apex Legends Solo Mode: practical tips and tactics for winning in Solos

Solo is a very different beast from Squads

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Apex Legends guns & weapons [August]: best guns, weapon stats, Apex Legends weapon tier list

Ranking the very best guns in Apex Legends

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Borderlands 3 Mayhem Mode & Guardian Rank explained: How the Borderlands 3 Endgame works

Plus True Vault Hunter Mode, Proving Grounds, Circle of Slaughter, and more!

Teamfight Tactics patch notes [9.19]

Wattam coming to the Epic Games Store in December

1

DayZ's new map will be full of thick forests and even thicker bears

1