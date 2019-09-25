The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' newest update brings better stats so you can track your survival skills

Craig Pearson

Contributor

25th September 2019 / 11:09PM

Perfect timing. Usually, I track my progress in online games by how large my pile of broken mice is, but during a recent intervention by my bank manager, my therapist, and my cleaner, it was made clear that that’s unsustainable. So I’m happy to report that Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds 4.3 update is another step towards a proper progression feature and that the good people at Corsair’s support site can take me off their blocklist.

Here’s a brief rundown of the whole update.

Progression is a combination of the previously released weapon mastery update, that tracked how accurate you were with guns, and the new survival mastery stats. It tracks stuff like how far you ran, your choice of landing areas, healing, supporting plays, and more. It’s basically tracking everything that’s not shooting. Each stat gains XP, and what does XP mean? Unlocks!

I think the timeline stuff is the most interesting element. It will give you a detailed log of all the actions you performed in the last game. As someone who has downloaded all his Google search information for fun, this sort of thing will be like a bedtime story to me.

The new update also has a double-barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun called the DBS that looks like an absolute beast, but I’ll need to pop into the game and be killed over and over to really let you know what it’s like. Even writing that caused my mouse smashing muscles to twitch. Let’s end this post, eh?

The update is live… oh, now! And that smartypops Ollie has already uncovered lots of PUBG weapon stats.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Have you heard of it?

115

Premature Evaluation: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

AnotherBattleRoyaleWithAStupidName

80

PUBG guns & weapons [Update 4.3]: PUBG gun stats, best weapons in Season 4

Full stats for all PUBG guns included!

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Factorio's 0.17 update brings a tutorial and map editor to the mechanical time-sink

Burden Of Command adds a little prestige television to its WW2 tactics

How fetish porn game LustDoll can be accidentally queer

A strange experience, not really a positive one

12

Best gaming monitor 2019: Top 1080p, 1440p and 4K HDR displays

Displays for today