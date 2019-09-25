Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' newest update brings better stats so you can track your survival skills

Perfect timing. Usually, I track my progress in online games by how large my pile of broken mice is, but during a recent intervention by my bank manager, my therapist, and my cleaner, it was made clear that that’s unsustainable. So I’m happy to report that Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds 4.3 update is another step towards a proper progression feature and that the good people at Corsair’s support site can take me off their blocklist.

Here’s a brief rundown of the whole update.

Progression is a combination of the previously released weapon mastery update, that tracked how accurate you were with guns, and the new survival mastery stats. It tracks stuff like how far you ran, your choice of landing areas, healing, supporting plays, and more. It’s basically tracking everything that’s not shooting. Each stat gains XP, and what does XP mean? Unlocks!

I think the timeline stuff is the most interesting element. It will give you a detailed log of all the actions you performed in the last game. As someone who has downloaded all his Google search information for fun, this sort of thing will be like a bedtime story to me.

The new update also has a double-barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun called the DBS that looks like an absolute beast, but I’ll need to pop into the game and be killed over and over to really let you know what it’s like. Even writing that caused my mouse smashing muscles to twitch. Let’s end this post, eh?

The update is live… oh, now! And that smartypops Ollie has already uncovered lots of PUBG weapon stats.