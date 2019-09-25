Teamfight Tactics - TFT tier list [9.19]

Teamfight Tactics saw some big changes in the TFT 9.19 patch notes. Several champions have seen some drastic changes, most notably that Shapeshifters and Void got alterations, while big champions like Gnar finally got a nerf. Kai’Sa was also introduced. We’ve got the lowdown on all the updates to the TFT tier list in patch 9.19.

Teamfight Tactics tier list [9.19] guide

This guide has the TFT tier list as of patch 9.18.

TFT 9.19 tier list

Above is our TFT 9.19 tier list, which includes the newer champions like Kai’Sai, Pantheon and the Hextech champions. There are champions that are essential for certain team compositions, but there are also ones that only really should be used as part of your corresponding synergies (Origins and Classes). To see how they fit into certain comps, check out our Comps TFT 9.18 guide to help you out.

Best champions in TFT 9.19

Of the top picks, Gnar did see some big nerfs, but we don’t think that will affect him much. Yasuo’s health buff makes him the best 5 cost champion now, with Swain taking a bit of a hit, but he’ll still be useful in relevant comps. We’ve put Kai’Sa here because we anticipate a lot of comps to be created to take advantage of her Void and ranged attacks, given she has the quickest attack speed in the game. Pantheon

As for the state of the meta, Void/Assassin and Shapeshifters have been the dominant builds, but this could all change with the new champion. In fact, Void could now synergise with Rangers as well to make an even more brutal comp. If any champions are going to see changes, look to Rangers like Varus or Ashe.

Volibear did get some nerfs, but his recent buffs mean that there could be a comeback for Glacial/Brawlers. Nobles got a fair bit of a nerf in the champion trait, but are still overall in a great spot. Kayle is still very high tier thanks to her application of protective shields. Evelynn has grown in popularity recently and even the small nerf won’t change things too much as the execute ability is still very, very good.

Find out more about them in our TFT patch notes [9.19] guide.

Lower tier champions in TFT 9.19

The worst champions at the time of writing are Fiora, Kassadin, and Rek’Sai. Fiora is just that little bit too vulnerable post-early game. Lissandra for the longest time was considered the worst, but she did get a bit of a buff to her overall stats, so there’s a chance she might now see her as a big part of Glacial/Elementalist based comps.

Kassadin has seen a lot of downgrades as of recent weeks as his shield is just a bit too powerful and even though I never rated him at all, I firmly believe he’s now one of the worst champions. Rek’Sai is also a bit lower thanks to the 9.17 nerf of both Brawlers and Sorcerers. These were the worst of the bunch for those two classes. Void does get a big buff with Kai’Sa, so perhaps Kassadin’s time is up?

TFT 9.19 champion stats

Perhaps you want to make your own team compositions? Below are several tables which will list all of the champions by their tier. At tier 1, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, tier 2 champions cost 2 gold, and so on up to tier 5 at five gold.

In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank.

Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Miss Fortune currently has 700/1260/2520 HP. All other stats increase as well, though patch 9.14 confirmed what these values are.

We’ve updated the stats tables below as of 9.18, which completely changes some stats, but we’ve done the hard work of re-totalling the numbers for DPS and health.

Tier 1 – TFT champions 9.19

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Camille Hextech

Blademaster Health: 550/900/1800

DPS: 33/59/119

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 25 Hextech Ultimatum

Camille singles out an enemy, dealing magic damage and rooting them for a few seconds. Camille's team will prioritise attacking that enemy. Darius Imperial

Knight Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 25/45/90

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20 Decimate

Darius swings his axe, damaging nearby enemies and healing himself based off his missing health. Elise Demon

Shapeshifter Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 27/49/98

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Spider Form

Elise fires a cocoon stunning the nearest enemy and transforms, summoning 2 Spiderlings. Fiora Noble

Blademaster Health: 400/720/1440

DPS: 28/50/101

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Riposte

Fiora becomes immune to damage and spells. After a short delay, she stuns and damages the closest enemy. Garen Noble

Knight Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20 Judgement

Garen rapidly spins his sword around his body, becoming immune to magic damage and dealing damage to nearby enemies. Graves Pirate

Gunslinger Health: 500/990/1980

DPS: 30/54/109

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Buckshot

Graves' attacks deal splash damage to nearby enemies. Kassadin Void

Sorcerer Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 22/40/79

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Nether Blade

Kassadin's attacks steal mana from enemies, converting it into a shield. Kha'Zix Void

Assassin Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 33/59/119

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Taste their Fear

Kha'Zix slashes the closest enemy, dealing bonus damage to enemies that are alone. Mordekaiser Phantom

Knight Health: 550/900/1800

DPS: 25/45/90

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20 Obliterate

Mordekaiser slams his mace in front him, dealing damage in a line. Nidalee Wild

Shapeshifter Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 33/59/117

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Primal Surge/b>

Nidalee heals herself and the weakest ally, then transforms. Tristana

Yordle

Gunslinger Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 35/63/126

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Explosive Charge

Tristana places a bomb on her current target that detonates after 4 attacks, damaging nearby enemies. Vayne Noble

Ranger Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 28/50/100

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Silver Bolts

Vayne deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy's maximum health. Warwick Wild

Brawler Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Infinite Duress

Warwick pounces onto the lowest health enemy, stunning and damaging them.

Tier 2 – TFT champions 9.19

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Ahri Wild

Sorcerer Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 28/50/99

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Spirit Orb

Ahri fires an orb in a line that returns to her, damaging enemies it passes through. Blitzcrank Robot

Brawler Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 25/45/90

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Rocket Grab

Blitzcrank pulls the furthest enemy to him. Braum Glacial

Guardian Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 24/43/86

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 75

Magic Resistance: 20 Unbreakable

Braum creates a barrier that blocks all incoming damage. Jayce Hextech

Shapeshifter

Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 39/69/139

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 30



Mercury Cannon Stats

Attack damage: 150/225/300

Stun duration: 2.5/4.25/6

Range increase: 3

Attack speed Increase: 100%/300%/500%

Attacks: 3/5/7

Duration: 60 seconds Transform Mercury Cannon

Jayce knocks away an enemy in melee range, dealing damage and stunning them. He then transforms his hammer into a cannon, increasing his attack range and gaining a burst of attack speed.



LIssandra Glacial

Elementalist Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 24/43/86

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Frozen Tomb

Lissandra encases the target in ice, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Below half HP, Lissandra instead encases herself, becoming untargetable. Lucian Noble

Gunslinger Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 42/76/152

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Relentless Pursuit

Lucian dashes away to safety and attacks an enemy twice, once with Attack Damage and once with Spell Damage. Lulu Yordle

Sorcerer Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Wild Growth

Lulu grants an ally bonus Health, knocking up enemies near them. Pyke Pirate

Assassin Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 36/65/130

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Phantom Undertow

Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that stuns enemies it passes through. Rek'Sai

Void

Brawler Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Burrow

Rek'Sai burrows for a short duration becoming untargetable and healing. When Rek'Sai unburrows she deals damage and knocks up the closest enemy. Shen Ninja

Blademaster Health: 700/1180/2260

DPS: 46/82/164

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Spirit's Refuge

Shen creates a zone around himself, allowing allies to dodge all attacks. Varus Demon

Ranger Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 35/63/126

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Piercing Arrow

Varus charges and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line. Zed Ninja

Assassin Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 46/82/164

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Razor Shruiken

Zed fires a shuriken in a line, damaging enemies it passes through. Twisted Fate Pirate

Sorcerer Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Pick a Card

Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies.

Tier 3 – TFT champions 9.19

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Aatrox Demon

Blademaster Health: 700/1220/2390

DPS: 42/76/152

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 The Darkin Blade

Aatrox cleaves the area in front of him, dealing damage to enemies inside it. Ashe Glacial

Ranger Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 46/69/139

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Enchanted Crystal

Ashe fires an arrow that travels across the map. After a long delay it stuns and damages a random enemy. Evelynn Demon

Assassin Health: 550/1040/2030

DPS: 42/76/151

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Last Caress

Evelynn deals damage to the 3 closest enemies and teleports away. Damage is increased against low-health enemies. Gangplank Pirate

Blademaster

Gunslinger Health: 700/1180/2260

DPS: 33/59/119

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 55/99/198

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Powder Kegs

Gangplank periodically creates barrels. On cast, Gangplank detonates the barrels, damaging nearby enemies. Katarina Imperial

Assassin Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 39/70/140

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Death Lotus

Katarina channels and fires daggers at a number of nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing healing. Kennen Yordle

Ninja

Elementalist Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 46/82/164

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Slicing Maelstrom

Kennen summons a storm around him, dealing damage and stunning enemies inside of it. Morgana Demon

Sorcerer Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 30/54/108

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Soul Shackles

Morgana fires chains to nearby enemies, dealing damage and stunning after a short delay if they are still nearby. Poppy Yordle

Knight Health: 800/1350/2700

DPS: 25/45/90

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20 Keeper's Verdict

Poppy brings down her hammer, knocking away nearby enemies. Rengar

Wild

Assassin Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 42/76/151

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Savagery

Rengar leaps to the weakest enemy and stabs them. Shyvana Dragon

Shapeshifter Health: 650/1090/2080

DPS: 33/59/117

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Dragon's Descent

Shyvana dashes away and transforms. While transformed, Shyvana's attacks become ranged and light the ground on fire. Veigar Yordle

Sorcerer Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 25/45/89

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Primordial Burst

Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star rank than Veigar. Volibear Glacial

Brawler Health: 700/1220/2390

DPS: 41/74/149

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 75/135/270

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Thunder Claws

Volibear's attacks bounce between enemies.

Tier 4 – TFT champions 9.19

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Akali Ninja

Assassin Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 68/122/245

Attack Speed: 0.85

Attack damage: 80/144/288

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Five Point Strike

Akali throws shurikens in front of her, dealing damage. Aurelion Sol Dragon

Sorcerer Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 24/43/86

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Voice of Light

Aurelion Sol breathes a large blast of fire in a line, dealing damage to enemies. Brand Demon

Elementalist Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 36/65/130

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Pyroclasm

Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit. Cho'Gath Void

Brawler Health: 1000/1900/3900

DPS: 42/76/151

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Rupture

Cho'gath ruptures an area, stunning and damaging enemies inside of it. Draven Imperial

Blademaster Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 53/95/189

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 70/126/252

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Spinning Axes

Draven gains bonus on-hit damage and Attack Speed. Stacks up to two times. Gnar Wild

Yordle

Shapeshifter Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 35/63/126

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50/90/180

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 GNAR!

Gnar transforms and jumps behind the furthest enemy, damaging and shoving enemies backwards. Jinx Hextech

Gunslinger Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 53/95/189

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 75/135/270

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20



Get Excited changes

Rocket Damage: 100/225/350

Attack Speed Bonus: 75%/100%/125% Get Excited!

Jinx gets excited as she participates in kills, first gaining attack speed and then pulling out her rocket launcher. Kindred Phantom

Ranger Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 39/70/140

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Lamb's Respite

Kindred creates a zone around herself that prevents allies from dying. Leona Noble

Guardian Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 25/45/89

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 100

Magic Resistance: 20 Solar Flare

Leona calls down a solar ray, stunning enemies in the centre and dealing damage to enemies inside it. Sejuani Glacial

Knight Health: 800/1440/2880

DPS: 25/45/89

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 45/81/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 25 Glacial Prison

Sejuani creates a large glacial storm, stunning enemies within it after a short delay.

Tier 5 – TFT champions 9.19

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Anivia Glacial

Elementalist Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 32/58/115

Attack Speed: 0.8

Attack damage: 40/72/144

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Glacial Storm

Anivia channels a large hailstorm, damaging enemies inside of it. Kai'Sa Health: 700/1220/2390

DPS: 69/124/248

Attack Damage: 55/99/198

Attack Speed: 1.25

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Killer Instinct

Kai’Sa dashes to the furthest enemy unit, shielding herself for and gaining attack speed for 3 seconds. Karthus Phantom

Sorcerer Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 42/76/152

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Requiem

Karthus deals damage to [5/7/9] enemies after a long channel. Kayle Noble

Knight Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 60/108/216

Attack Speed: 1.0

Attack damage: 60/108/216

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20 Divine Judgement

Kayle shields an ally, making them immune to damage Miss Fortune Pirate

Gunslinger Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 71/128/257

Attack Speed: 0.95

Attack damage: 75/135/270

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Bullet Time

Miss Fortune channels and fires several waves of bullets in a cone. Pantheon Dragon

Guardian Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 56/101/203

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 75/135/270

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 80

Magic Resistance: 20 Grand Starfall

Pantheon leaps into the air and crashes down on the furthest enemy dealing damage and stunning all enemies on the way. Swain Demon

Imperial

Shapeshifter Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 42/76/152

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Demon Flare

Swain transforms, draining health from all nearby enemies. Yasuo Exile

Blademaster Health: 700/1220/2390

DPS: 75/135/270

Attack Speed: 1.0

Attack damage: 75/135/270

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Tempest Steel

Yasuo stabs forward dealing damage. On the third cast, Yasuo launches a tornado dealing damage and knocking up enemies in a line.

