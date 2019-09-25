The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Wattam coming to the Epic Games Store in December

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

25th September 2019 / 11:37AM

Bright and bouncy befriend ’em up Wattam is expected to hit the Epic Games Store in December, according to a tweet by its publisher, Annapurna Interactive. There’s no word on whether Epic plan to hit it back.

I won’t lie. I’ve been paying this no attention whatsoever, but even just a few moments of the below trailer was enough to convince me I should. It came out during the PlayStation State of Play livestream last night, but we won’t hold that against it.

Its developers, Funomena, previously released Luna, an optionally-VR kinda gardening game. Wattam looks a bit livelier: a playful light puzzler about befriending lots of strange animated cartoon trees, mouths, and uh, toilets. You really ought to see it in motion, it looks simply irresistible.

Singleplayer and coop modes will work together as you can switch back and forth at will, guiding the Mayor around a bouncy world with all these strange but cheerful characters. Puzzles or not, there’s clearly a strong emphasis on mucking about, and their use of the line “Learn to have fun again!” definitely sounds welcome. It all gets a bit serious in gamesworld sometimes.

Wattam is described on its store pages as “from the imagination of Keita Takahashi”, aka the director of the first two Katamari games, which isn’t at all surprising. The shorter trailer released in 2017 gives a strong Katamari vibe even to me, which is impressive considering I never played them.

Wattam will be available on the Epic Games Store from December. There’s no word yet on when it will be released on Steam, but Epic’s exclusivity deals are commonly limited to one year.

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

