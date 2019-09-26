The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Borderlands 3 collectibles: All Eridian Writings, Echo Logs and Typhon Log locations

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

26th September 2019 / 2:20PM

Featured post borderlands 3 eridian writing

With so many collectibles in the worlds of Borderlands 3, it can get a little daunting to try and find all of them. Some of the most elusive are the Typhon Logs and Drop PodsEridian Writings, and the Echo Logs that are littered throughout the game in most of the regions. We have found all of them and poped them on maps.

Step on me, God-Queen. Step on me and call me a stupid bum head.

Borderlands 3 collectibles guide

Our Borderlands 3 collectibles guide will have maps of every region, with every single Typhon log, Echo Log, and Eridian Writing in the game, as well as every Typhon Dead Drop once you’ve obtained the Typhon Logs for each area. The rest of the regions are coming soon.

Borderlands 3 Lost Loot guide contents

borderlands 3 typhon drop pods

Typhon Logs and Typhon Drop Pods

The way that Typhon Drop Pods unlock is by collecting the three corresponding Typhon Logs in the area, before finding the Drop Pod and claiming the loot inside. The pods themselves usually contain some experience, dollars, and around five Eridium – which is another currency type used in Crazy Earl’s vending machines in Sanctuary.

Borderlands 3 eridian writings

Eridian Writings

You won’t be able to decipher the Borderlands 3 Eridian Writings immediately, in fact it won’t be until a fair bit of the way into the game that you will obtain an item called the “Eridian Analyzer”. It happens once you access a particular area in the story mode, but once you obtain it, you’ll be able to translate all of the points. Your reward for reading these ancient texts is some more Eridium – currency spent via Crazy Earl’s vending machines in Sanctuary.

Borderlands 3 echo log

Echo Logs

Echo Logs are the standard Borderlands 3 collectible and really their main purpose is to flesh out the world narrative. They don’t really reward you with much on their own besides audio clips for some of the characters in the game.

Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Now you know what all the most important Borderlands 3 collectibles are, you can look at the maps below highlighting the locations for each and every single Typhon LogTyphon Drop Pod, Echo Log, and Eridian Writing in the game. My advice for you when locating some of these is to look high and low. Play around with some devices; there’s a lift in one sector that you can activate outside of it to send the car down. There will be some platforming

Borderlands 3 The Drought collectibles

The Droughts – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Droughts:

  • Six Echo Logs
  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Drop Pod
  • Two Eridian Writings

Borderlands 3 Ascension Bluff collectibles

Ascension Bluff – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Ascension Bluff:

  • Three Echo Logs
  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Drop Pod
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Devil's Razor collectibles

Devil’s Razor – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Devil’s Razor:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Drop Pod
  • Two Eridian Writings
  • Three Echo Logs

Borderlands 3 Konrad's Hold collectibles

Konrad’s Hold – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Konrad’s Hold:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Drop Pod
  • One Eridian Writing
  • Five Echo Logs

Borderlands 3 The Splinterlands collectibles

The Splinterlands – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Splinterlands:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Drop Pod
  • One Eridian Writing
  • Three Echo Logs

Borderlands 3 Carnivora collectibles

Carnivora and Guts of Carnivora – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Splinterlands:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Drop Pod
  • Two Eridian Writings
  • Three Echo Logs

Borderlands 3 Catherdral of the Twin Gods collectibles

Catherdal of the Twin Gods – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Cathedral of the Twin Gods:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Drop Pod
  • One Eridian Writings
  • Three Echo Logs

Borderlands 3 Meridian Outskirts collectibles

Meridian Outskirts – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Meridian Outskirts:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Three Echo logs
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Meridian Metroplex collectibles

Meridian Metroplex – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Meridian Metroplex:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Four Echo logs
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Skywell-27 collectibles

Skywell-27 – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Skywell-27:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Two Echo logs
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Atlas HQ collectibles

Atlas HQ – Borderlands collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Atlas HQ:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Four Echo logs
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Neon Arterial collectibles

Neon Arterial – Borderlands collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Neon Arterial:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Three Echo logs
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Lectra City collectibles

Lectra City – Borderlands collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Lectra City:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Two Echo logs
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Athenas collectibles

Athenas – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Athenas:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Three Echo logs
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Voracious Canopy collectibles

Voracious Canopy – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Voracious Canopy:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • One Echo log
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Floodmoor Basin collectibles

Floodmoor Basin – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Floodmoor Basin:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Three Echo logs
  • Two Eridian Writings

Borderlands 3 The Anvil collectibles

The Anvil – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Anvil:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Two Echo logs
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Ambermire collectibles

Ambermire – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Ambermire:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Four Echo logs
  • Two Eridian Writings

Borderlands 3 Jakobs Estate collectibles

Jakobs Estate – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Jakobs Estate:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Two Echo logs
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Blackbarrel Cellars collectibles

Blackbarrel Cellars – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Blackbarrel Cellars:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • One Echo log
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 Desolation's Edge collectibles

Desolation’s Edge – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Desolation’s Edge:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • Two Eridian Writings

Borderlands 3 Tazendeer Ruins collectibles

Tazendeer Ruins – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Tazendeer Ruins:

  • Three Typhon Logs
  • One Typhon Pod
  • One Eridian Writing

Borderlands 3 The Pyre of Stars collectibles

The Pyre of Stars – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

This final region only has the one Borderlands 3 collectible. You won’t find any of the main four other than one Eridian Writing. That said, there’s also a dead claptrap to the north and a legendary hunt in the area to the east where the path splits. It’s the one with the dot in the middle of it on the map.

Borderlands 3 guide links

