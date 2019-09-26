Borderlands 3 collectibles: All Eridian Writings, Echo Logs and Typhon Log locations
With so many collectibles in the worlds of Borderlands 3, it can get a little daunting to try and find all of them. Some of the most elusive are the Typhon Logs and Drop Pods, Eridian Writings, and the Echo Logs that are littered throughout the game in most of the regions. We have found all of them and poped them on maps.
Borderlands 3 collectibles guide
Our Borderlands 3 collectibles guide will have maps of every region, with every single Typhon log, Echo Log, and Eridian Writing in the game, as well as every Typhon Dead Drop once you’ve obtained the Typhon Logs for each area. The rest of the regions are coming soon.
Borderlands 3 Lost Loot guide contents
- Typhon Logs and Typhon Drop Pods
- Eridian Writings
- Echo Logs
- Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
- The Droughts
- Ascension Bluff
- Devil’s Razor
- Konrad’s Hold
- The Splinterlands
- Carnivora and Guts of Carnivora
- Cathedral of the Twin Gods
- Meridian Outskirts
- Meridian Metroplex
- Skywell-27
- Atlas HQ
- Neon Arterial
- Lectra City
- Athenas
- Voracious Canopy
- Floodmoor Basin
- The Anvil
- Ambermire
- Jakobs Estate
- Blackbarrel Cellars
- Desolation’s Edge
- Tazendeer Ruins
- The Pyre of the Stars
Typhon Logs and Typhon Drop Pods
The way that Typhon Drop Pods unlock is by collecting the three corresponding Typhon Logs in the area, before finding the Drop Pod and claiming the loot inside. The pods themselves usually contain some experience, dollars, and around five Eridium – which is another currency type used in Crazy Earl’s vending machines in Sanctuary.
Eridian Writings
You won’t be able to decipher the Borderlands 3 Eridian Writings immediately, in fact it won’t be until a fair bit of the way into the game that you will obtain an item called the “Eridian Analyzer”. It happens once you access a particular area in the story mode, but once you obtain it, you’ll be able to translate all of the points. Your reward for reading these ancient texts is some more Eridium – currency spent via Crazy Earl’s vending machines in Sanctuary.
Echo Logs
Echo Logs are the standard Borderlands 3 collectible and really their main purpose is to flesh out the world narrative. They don’t really reward you with much on their own besides audio clips for some of the characters in the game.
Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Now you know what all the most important Borderlands 3 collectibles are, you can look at the maps below highlighting the locations for each and every single Typhon Log, Typhon Drop Pod, Echo Log, and Eridian Writing in the game. My advice for you when locating some of these is to look high and low. Play around with some devices; there’s a lift in one sector that you can activate outside of it to send the car down. There will be some platforming
The Droughts – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Droughts:
- Six Echo Logs
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- Two Eridian Writings
Ascension Bluff – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Ascension Bluff:
- Three Echo Logs
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- One Eridian Writing
Devil’s Razor – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Devil’s Razor:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- Two Eridian Writings
- Three Echo Logs
Konrad’s Hold – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Konrad’s Hold:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- One Eridian Writing
- Five Echo Logs
The Splinterlands – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Splinterlands:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- One Eridian Writing
- Three Echo Logs
Carnivora and Guts of Carnivora – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Splinterlands:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- Two Eridian Writings
- Three Echo Logs
Catherdal of the Twin Gods – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Cathedral of the Twin Gods:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Drop Pod
- One Eridian Writings
- Three Echo Logs
Meridian Outskirts – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Meridian Outskirts:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Three Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Meridian Metroplex – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Meridian Metroplex:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Four Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Skywell-27 – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Skywell-27:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Two Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Atlas HQ – Borderlands collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Atlas HQ:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Four Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Neon Arterial – Borderlands collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Neon Arterial:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Three Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Lectra City – Borderlands collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Lectra City:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Two Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Athenas – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Athenas:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Three Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Voracious Canopy – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Voracious Canopy:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- One Echo log
- One Eridian Writing
Floodmoor Basin – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Floodmoor Basin:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Three Echo logs
- Two Eridian Writings
The Anvil – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Anvil:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Two Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Ambermire – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Ambermire:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Four Echo logs
- Two Eridian Writings
Jakobs Estate – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Jakobs Estate:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Two Echo logs
- One Eridian Writing
Blackbarrel Cellars – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Blackbarrel Cellars:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- One Echo log
- One Eridian Writing
Desolation’s Edge – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Desolation’s Edge:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- Two Eridian Writings
Tazendeer Ruins – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Tazendeer Ruins:
- Three Typhon Logs
- One Typhon Pod
- One Eridian Writing
The Pyre of Stars – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations
This final region only has the one Borderlands 3 collectible. You won’t find any of the main four other than one Eridian Writing. That said, there’s also a dead claptrap to the north and a legendary hunt in the area to the east where the path splits. It’s the one with the dot in the middle of it on the map.
Borderlands 3 guide links
- Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees – The full skill trees and stats for each of the four characters in Borderlands 3.
- Borderlands 3 Shift Codes & VIP Codes – All the redeemable Shift Codes and VIP codes for Borderlands 3.
- Borderlands 3 weapons guide – All you need to know about the weapons in Borderlands 3, including cheat sheets for weapons.
- Borderlands 3 Amara build guide – The three best builds available for Phasecast, Phaseslam, and Phasegrasp.
- Borderlands 3 Zane build guide – Three of the best builds for Zane’s barrier, Digi-Clone, and SNTNL.
- Borderlands 3 FL4K build guide – Three builds on offer for the Jabber, Skag, and Spiderant.
- Borderlands 3 Moze build guide – Four of the best builds for Bottomless Mags, Demolition Woman, and Shield of Retribution.
- Borderlands 3 Legendary Artifacts – Some information on how to obtain legendary artifacts and unlocking the artifact slot.
- Borderlands 3 Lost Loot machine – How to find the Lost Loot machine and how it all works.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement