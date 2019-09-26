Borderlands 3 collectibles: All Eridian Writings, Echo Logs and Typhon Log locations

With so many collectibles in the worlds of Borderlands 3, it can get a little daunting to try and find all of them. Some of the most elusive are the Typhon Logs and Drop Pods, Eridian Writings, and the Echo Logs that are littered throughout the game in most of the regions. We have found all of them and poped them on maps.

Borderlands 3 collectibles guide

Our Borderlands 3 collectibles guide will have maps of every region, with every single Typhon log, Echo Log, and Eridian Writing in the game, as well as every Typhon Dead Drop once you’ve obtained the Typhon Logs for each area. The rest of the regions are coming soon.

Typhon Logs and Typhon Drop Pods

The way that Typhon Drop Pods unlock is by collecting the three corresponding Typhon Logs in the area, before finding the Drop Pod and claiming the loot inside. The pods themselves usually contain some experience, dollars, and around five Eridium – which is another currency type used in Crazy Earl’s vending machines in Sanctuary.

Eridian Writings

You won’t be able to decipher the Borderlands 3 Eridian Writings immediately, in fact it won’t be until a fair bit of the way into the game that you will obtain an item called the “Eridian Analyzer”. It happens once you access a particular area in the story mode, but once you obtain it, you’ll be able to translate all of the points. Your reward for reading these ancient texts is some more Eridium – currency spent via Crazy Earl’s vending machines in Sanctuary.

Echo Logs

Echo Logs are the standard Borderlands 3 collectible and really their main purpose is to flesh out the world narrative. They don’t really reward you with much on their own besides audio clips for some of the characters in the game.

Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Now you know what all the most important Borderlands 3 collectibles are, you can look at the maps below highlighting the locations for each and every single Typhon Log, Typhon Drop Pod, Echo Log, and Eridian Writing in the game. My advice for you when locating some of these is to look high and low. Play around with some devices; there’s a lift in one sector that you can activate outside of it to send the car down. There will be some platforming

The Droughts – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Droughts:

Six Echo Logs

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Drop Pod

Two Eridian Writings

Ascension Bluff – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Ascension Bluff:

Three Echo Logs

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Drop Pod

One Eridian Writing

Devil’s Razor – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Devil’s Razor:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Drop Pod

Two Eridian Writings

Three Echo Logs

Konrad’s Hold – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Konrad’s Hold:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Drop Pod

One Eridian Writing

Five Echo Logs

The Splinterlands – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Splinterlands:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Drop Pod

One Eridian Writing

Three Echo Logs

Carnivora and Guts of Carnivora – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Splinterlands:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Drop Pod

Two Eridian Writings

Three Echo Logs

Catherdal of the Twin Gods – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Cathedral of the Twin Gods:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Drop Pod

One Eridian Writings

Three Echo Logs

Meridian Outskirts – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Meridian Outskirts:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Three Echo logs

One Eridian Writing

Meridian Metroplex – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Meridian Metroplex:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Four Echo logs

One Eridian Writing

Skywell-27 – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Skywell-27:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Two Echo logs

One Eridian Writing

Atlas HQ – Borderlands collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Atlas HQ:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Four Echo logs

One Eridian Writing

Neon Arterial – Borderlands collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Neon Arterial:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Three Echo logs

One Eridian Writing

Lectra City – Borderlands collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Lectra City:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Two Echo logs

One Eridian Writing

Athenas – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Athenas:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Three Echo logs

One Eridian Writing

Voracious Canopy – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Voracious Canopy:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

One Echo log

One Eridian Writing

Floodmoor Basin – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Floodmoor Basin:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Three Echo logs

Two Eridian Writings

The Anvil – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in The Anvil:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Two Echo logs

One Eridian Writing

Ambermire – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Ambermire:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Four Echo logs

Two Eridian Writings

Jakobs Estate – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Jakobs Estate:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Two Echo logs

One Eridian Writing

Blackbarrel Cellars – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Blackbarrel Cellars:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

One Echo log

One Eridian Writing

Desolation’s Edge – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Desolation’s Edge:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

Two Eridian Writings

Tazendeer Ruins – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

Here is a checklist of the number of Borderlands 3 collectibles in Tazendeer Ruins:

Three Typhon Logs

One Typhon Pod

One Eridian Writing

The Pyre of Stars – Borderlands 3 collectibles locations

This final region only has the one Borderlands 3 collectible. You won’t find any of the main four other than one Eridian Writing. That said, there’s also a dead claptrap to the north and a legendary hunt in the area to the east where the path splits. It’s the one with the dot in the middle of it on the map.

