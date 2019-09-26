The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
10

Have You Played... Hammer Of The Gods?

Everything looks like a Njáll

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

26th September 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

You haven’t, admit it.

Hotgod was unlike other strategy games. A turn-based map of a Norse fantasy world, unseen until explored (but rather than blacked out, unexplored areas were marked like an ancient map, with very rough approximations). You’d pick a race and send out armies on errands to please gods, working your way up the chain until the last quest, which changed depending on which side you chose in a familiar conflict. Humans wanted the most magical artifacts, dwarves wanted the most gold.

You didn’t technically have to conquer everyone, but in the process of reaching that goal you inevitably would. Settlements ranged from hamlet to city, and fights were turn-based tactical affairs. Skirmishes, really. Your standard fighters and archers were backed by special elf or orc or whatever units, and any magical creatures you’d discovered during exploration or fulfilling quests. It’s a shame it’s so obscure, especially in a genre that tends to play it very safe. I even liked the elves. In fact, they were the strongest faction, with nigh unstoppable archers and a win condition far easier than the others.

The context of trying to prove yourself to the gods made expanding and bashing everyone feel a bit less abstract than simply being the “best” civilisation, as decided by the game itself. It did suffer from the usual problem of the late-game becoming a foregone conclusion, though. Holistic Design really didn’t have the luck their unusual strategy games deserved, did they?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (10)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Factorio's 0.17 update brings a tutorial and map editor to the mechanical time-sink

7

Burden Of Command adds a little prestige television to its WW2 tactics

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' newest update brings better stats so you can track your survival skills

How fetish porn game LustDoll can be accidentally queer

A strange experience, not really a positive one

16

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Factorio's 0.17 update brings a tutorial and map editor to the mechanical time-sink

7

Burden Of Command adds a little prestige television to its WW2 tactics

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' newest update brings better stats so you can track your survival skills

How fetish porn game LustDoll can be accidentally queer

A strange experience, not really a positive one

16