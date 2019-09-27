Best PC gaming deals of the week - 27th September 2019

As we reluctantly march summer down the deals plank, it’s time to turn our minds towards that most blessed of deals holidays, Black Friday. It’s not for another two months yet, but you can bet your bottom dollar it’s going to sneak up on you like a flash discount sale if you don’t keep an eye on it. As such, I’d advise caution on taking the plunge on any hardware-related deals at the moment, as you’ll probably see even bigger deals than the ones below appearing soon. These are still the best PC gaming deals around right now, but if you can afford to hang on for a month or two, I’d recommend doing so. That said, these tend to be immune from the general frenzy that engulfs the Black Friday fun times. Indeed, there are loads of big savings to be had on Sega and Square Enix games this weekend, plus a bunch of 505 Games, including the recently released Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. To the deals!

Game deals

If you’d blitzed through Ni No Kuni Remastered and are itching for some more Ding Dong Dell action in your life, then GamesPlanet have magicked 70% off the Prince’s Edition of its (in my view) infinitely superior sequel, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. The Prince’s Edition includes the full game and its two DLC expansions, plus a special equipment pack to help you on your journey.

They’ve applied an equally large discount to Valkyria Chronicles as well, and an even larger 90% off the excellent Virginia as part of their ongoing 505 Games sale (which also includes 23% off Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and 53% off Abzu among others).

GamesPlanet also have a tasty Sega sale going on right now as well, the highlights including 57% off Two Point Hospital and 57% off Shenmue I and II to name just a few.

If you need even more JRPGs in your life, though, then get yourself over to the Humble Store, as they’re having a massive Square Enix sale. That means 50% off Final Fantasy XV, 40% off the Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, 40% off Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and 50% off Final Fantasy XIII, plus many more.

It’s not just Square Enix’s Final Fantasy games that are on sale, though, as there’s also 67% off Shadow of the Tomb Raider, 33% off the whole season of Life is Strange 2, and a whopping 85% off Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

For something a bit more up to date, though, then how about 25% off Sigma Theory: Global Cold War? It’s still in Early Access, but our Steve had plenty of good things to say about this turn-based strategy game when he looked at it for Premature Evaluation.

Alternatively, those in need of another rock-hard Souls-like but are put off by Code Vein’s anime looks should probably take a look at Nioh instead, whose complete edition is currently 60% off. This includes the full game, plus three expansions and an exclusive “Dharmachakra Kabuto” helmet.

UK deals:

Those long-awaited third-party AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT cards are finally starting to appear on shop shelves, so why not pick up one of the best graphics cards you can buy today for 1440p gaming? This PowerColour Radeon RX 5700 XT Dual Fan normally costs £410, but is currently just £380 – which is what the single-fan RX 5700 XTs originally cost when it first came out in July.

You can also save £20 on a 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200MHz RAM kit at the moment, which is down to £90 from £110. It doesn’t come with any LED lighting, all told, but this pair of 8GB sticks is the cheapest Corsair set I’ve seen for a while. If that’s too pricey, then you can get the even plainer-looking HyperX Fury Black 3200MHz 16GB set for £80, or the slightly flashier Team Group Dark T-Force (also 16GB at 3200MHz) for £80 as well.

Meanwhile, those after a cheap 1920×1080 144Hz monitor may want to check out the Asus VG248QZ, which is down to £170. Alternatively, those after a proper G-Sync 1080p monitor should cast their eyes to the Asus ROG Swift PG248Q, which is now £370, down from £447, according to Box. Yes, it’s almost twice as expensive as its VG238QZ sibling, but the PG248Q has the added benefit of an even higher 180Hz refresh rate and proper Nvidia G-Sync support for smooth, tear-free gaming. Plus, it has a height-adjustable stand, too. For more details, have a read of my Asus ROG Swift PG248Q review.

US deals:

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is hands down the best graphics card for 1080p gaming right now, and this Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming model has a pretty great deal on it. As long as you enter the promo code 924FCS45 at checkout and are prepared to get a $30 rebate on it, you can now get this card for $250 instead of its usual price of $325. Or, if you’d rather get a slightly smaller GTX 1660 Ti, then Asus’ TUF Gaming GTX 1660 Ti model can be had for $240 with the promo code 924FCS42 and a $30 rebate card.

Best Buy are have also shaved $60 off Corsair’s Platinum K95 gaming keyboard this weekend, taking its Cherry MX Brown model down to a very agreeable $140. Cherry MX Brown switches are generally considered to provide the best balance between speedy gaming keys and tactile typing keys, making them a good fit for those who do a lot of work on their PC as well as play games. For more info on all the different types of Cherry MX switches, check out our best gaming keyboard guide.

Speaking of best keyboards, Best Buy are still doing 15% off all Fnatic keyboards at the moment as well, taking the excellent Fnatic Streak down to a very tempting $93.50, and its tenkeyless companion, the Fnatic miniStreak to an even tastier £76.50. This is one of my favourite ever keyboards, so why not read a bit more about them in my Fnatic Streak / miniStreak review?

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!