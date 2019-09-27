The Foxer
To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s cluster foxer:
Empire (Stugle, Gothnak)
a1. Empire line (phlebas)
a2. British Empire Exhibition (Lazzars, Gothnak, Stugle)
a3. Empire (Gothnak)
b3. Empire flying boat (Stugle)
b4. Empire by Kasabian (Lazzars)
Authoritarian leaders (Gothnak, phlebas)
c1. Dictator (phlebas)
d1. Strongman (phuzz)
e1. Autocrat (phuzz)
e2. Tyrant (phuzz)
e3. Despot (hitcherland)
Musical symbols (ylla)
b1. Natural (Stugle)
b2. Bar (Lazzars)
c2. Flat (ylla)
d2. Chord (Gusdownnup)
d3. Trill (ylla)
Lions (Gothnak)
c3. Pride (phlebas)
c4. Lion’s mane (phuzz)
d4. Lion (Gusdownnup, Stugle)
e4. Cub (Rorschach617, Stugle)
e5. Lionesses (Gothnak)
London squares (phlebas)
a4. Windrush (Stugle)
a5. Berkeley (Stugle, phlebas)
b5. Russell (Gothnak)
c5. Leicester (Rorschach617, phuzz)
d5. Trafalgar (ylla)