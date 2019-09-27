The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

27th September 2019

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

Empire (Stugle, Gothnak)
a1. Empire line (phlebas)
a2. British Empire Exhibition (Lazzars, Gothnak, Stugle)
a3. Empire (Gothnak)
b3. Empire flying boat (Stugle)
b4. Empire by Kasabian (Lazzars)

Authoritarian leaders (Gothnak, phlebas)
c1. Dictator (phlebas)
d1. Strongman (phuzz)
e1. Autocrat (phuzz)
e2. Tyrant (phuzz)
e3. Despot (hitcherland)

Musical symbols (ylla)
b1. Natural (Stugle)
b2. Bar (Lazzars)
c2. Flat (ylla)
d2. Chord (Gusdownnup)
d3. Trill (ylla)

Lions (Gothnak)
c3. Pride (phlebas)
c4. Lion’s mane (phuzz)
d4. Lion (Gusdownnup, Stugle)
e4. Cub (Rorschach617, Stugle)
e5. Lionesses (Gothnak)

London squares (phlebas)
a4. Windrush (Stugle)
a5. Berkeley (Stugle, phlebas)
b5. Russell (Gothnak)
c5. Leicester (Rorschach617, phuzz)
d5. Trafalgar (ylla)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

