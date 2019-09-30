Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons - All 122 Legendaries explained, Legendary Farming tips, best weapons in Borderlands 3

The 122 Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons on offer are nothing short of spectacular. While every other weapon in Borderlands 3 is procedurally generated and extremely variable, the uber-rare gold Legendary weapons have been carefully crafted to offer a completely new experience with each one.

But how do you get your hands on them, and which of them could be called some of the best weapons in the Borderlands? Our Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons guide will answer these and any other questions you may have on Legendaries in this chaotic looter-shooter – including the best locations to go Legendary farming!

Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons & best weapons

Now, I’m not going to assume everyone reading this knows all about Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons already – but at the same time I know most of you just want to get to the lists. So I’ve condensed down the need-to-know basics as much as possible below:

Legendary weapons in Borderlands 3 are unique and rarely dropped weapons with special traits and attributes that you won’t find on any other gun in the game.

Legendary weapons from their Gold colour and the Red Text in their description. This Red Text is usually a bit of flavour text that can give you an insight into the gun's name, origin, or unique effects.

If you have the Minimap Legendaries setting enabled in the options (under Gameplay) then Legendary weapons will be highlighted by a star on your minimap, making them even easier to spot.

Legendary weapons are more crafted than the procedurally generated weapons in the lower rarity tiers, but they still have varying stats based on their prefix and your player level.

Certain Legendary weapons drop from specific bosses or Legendary Hunt challenges, but others have a random chance of dropping from any cache of loot or dead body.

Now that you have a full understanding of what these fabled Legendaries are and why we’re all so interested in them, let’s explore them in more detail. First we’ll go over some prime locations and methods for farming Legendaries; and then we’ll go over the full list of each Legendary weapon on offer in Borderlands 3. Click any of the links below to skip ahead.

Borderlands 3 Legendary Farming – best Legendary locations

It didn’t take long at all for Borderlands 3 players to figure out several methods for consistent Legendary Farming – that is, how to obtain Legendaries and other high-value loot as quickly and efficiently as possible. After the recent patch from Gearbox nerfing several of the most prominent Legendary Farms across the Borderlands, certain tactics are now more viable than others:

The Porcelain Pipe Bomb is a powerful tool for farming Legendaries – a grenade that, in the post-campaign Mayhem Mode , can one-shot most bosses, most notably the Graveward boss on Eden-6 which was (and still is, to a lesser extent) a very strong source of high-value loot. Check the video above for more information on the Porcelain Pipe Bomb and this method of Legendary Farming.

Another useful boss for Legendary Farming is Captain Traunt on Athenas – as well as having a higher-than-average chance to drop Legendaries on death (especially in Mayhem Mode), once dead a room opens nearby containing three large chests, each with another chance to grant a Legendary item.

Aside from bosses, Loot Tinks are another core ingredient for Legendary Farming, but (thanks to the latest patch) now only effective in Offline Mode. To play in Offline mode, simply close Borderlands 3, disconnect your Ethernet Cable or turn off WiFi, then relaunch the game).

Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons list

Now let’s go over each of the Legendary weapons and gear that we know about in Borderlands 3. We’ve split the list up by weapon type, so have a scroll until you find the class of weapon you’re after.

And do make use of the search bar at the top of each table to filter it down to find a certain weapon, or show only weapons from a certain manufacturer, or whatever else you might want to view.

Note: click on each Legendary weapon’s name to be brought to a YouTube video spotlighting each one. These videos (and the screenshots in this guide) are mostly taken from the “WoW Quests” channel. Thanks also to the Borderlands Wiki and to this spreadsheet of Legendary weapons by Reddit user “Tonydml”.

Borderlands 3 Legendary Assault Rifles

Borderlands 3 Legendary SMGs

Borderlands 3 Legendary Shotguns

Borderlands 3 Legendary Snipers

Name Unique Effects Drop Type Malak's Bane

(DAHL) Semi-auto; swaps between Sniper and Shotgun World Drop Crossbow

(Hyperion) One shot mag size; shoots powerful explosive bolt Urist McEnforcer

(Lectra City) Woodblocker

(Hyperion) Shoots in 4-round bursts World Drop Headsplosion

(Jakobs) Shots explode on impact dealing bonus damage Manvark

(Crew Challenge) Monocle

(Jakobs) Extreme weapon zoom; high Accuracy, Handling, and ~500% crit damage but reduced normal damage World Drop ASMD

(Maliwan) Shoots slow-moving Shock ball on hip-fire; fast-moving Shock bolt while ADSing World Drop Firestorm

(Maliwan) Shots spawn 3 fireballs with high splash radius World Drop Krakatoa

(Maliwan) Full-auto; turns killed enemies into volcanoes World Drop Storm

(Maliwan) On impact, spawns Shock orbs that float and zap enemies over time World Drop Lyuda

(Vladof) Splits into three projectiles in mid-air after a certain distance World Drop

Borderlands 3 Legendary Pistols

Borderlands 3 Legendary Heavy Weapons

Name Unique Effects Drop Type Freeman

(Atlas) Laser guide your missiles World Drop Ruby's Wrath

(Atlas) 7 rockets that can be homed in on targets using a Vortex Grenade World Drop Hive

(Torgue) Fires large slow-moving projectile that will begin to fire small homing rockets at enemies before exploding Princess Tarantella II

(The Splinterlands) Scourge

(Torgue) Shoots 1 large projectile with three smaller rockets swirling around it; all explode after certain distance World Drop Stuffed Quadomizer

(Torgue) Fires a row of 4 rockets; cycles between Radiation, Corrosive, and Incendiary The Rampager

(Beneath the Meridian) Tunguska

(Torgue) Upon impact, rocket redirects upwards before exploding World Drop Jericho

(Vladof) Radiation damage; Shots fired rise into the air before detonating, releasing smaller rockets that rain down before exploding World Drop Mongol

(Vladof) Fires one large rocket that spawns multiple smaller rockets World Drop

Alright, I think that’s pretty much every Legendary weapon that we know to exist in Borderlands 3, so let’s call it there. Hopefully you’ve found what you’re looking for; and if not, keep checking back, because we’ll be continuing to update this list with everything new we find!