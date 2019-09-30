Call of Duty: Modern Warfare guns - weapons, stats, and the new Gunsmith system explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, much like its players, will live and die by its roster of guns and weapons. Fortunately, from what we played of the open beta in September, the gunplay is not only as fantastic as ever but also as diverse as ever thanks to the new Gunsmith system, which offers a wealth of customisation options that affect the base stats of each weapon.

We’ll walk you through how the Gunsmith system works in this here Call of Duty: Modern Warfare guns & weapons guide – as well as detailed numeric stats on all 37 guns we were able to take a look at during the Modern Warfare open beta.

Modern Warfare guns & weapons guide

We got to spend a lot of time with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its myriad guns and customisation options during the open beta weekend. If you missed out, here’s the essential need-to-know info:

Modern Warfare’s guns are divided into eight classes , each of which can be equipped in either your primary or secondary weapons slots: The primary weapons are Assault Rifles , SMGs , LMGs , Shotguns , Marksman Rifles , and Sniper Rifles . The secondary weapons are Handguns and Launchers .

, each of which can be equipped in either your or weapons slots: Each of the primary weapons can be customised using the Gunsmith system , which enables you to equip various attachments to different parts of the gun.

, which enables you to equip various to different parts of the gun. Aside from the primary/secondary weapons, you can also choose three perks , one lethal grenade , and one tactical grenade to take into battle with you.

, one , and one to take into battle with you. All of this can be saved as a Loadout, and you can switch freely between loadouts during a match, or create a new one on the fly if you wish!

We’ll get to the individual weapons in a moment, but first let’s take a closer look at the new Gunsmith system in Modern Warfare.

Modern Warfare Gunsmith system – how to upgrade guns

Gunsmith allows you to customise the stats of your chosen primary weapon(s). As you play more and earn experience and kills with a particular gun, you’ll unlock a variety of different attachments to choose from in the Gunsmith screen for that weapon. But with most of these attachments, there will be both pros and cons to using them, so you’ll need to decide where your priorities lie.

There are nine different types of attachment , and you cannot equip two of the same type. The types are: Muzzle , Barrel , Lasers , Optic , Stock, Rear Grip , Magazine , Underbarrel , and Perks . Not all of these may be available for each weapon.

, and you cannot equip two of the same type. The types are: , , , , , , , and . Not all of these may be available for each weapon. The other limitation regarding attachments is that you can only equip a maximum of five attachments across any of these nine types.

across any of these nine types. Almost every attachment has both positive and negative associated effects. Some of these (e.g. improve range) will be reflected in the gun’s six stat bars, but others (such as ADS speed) will not.

Using attachments in the Gunsmith screen can significantly alter the power and role of your chosen weapon. But at the end of the day, your choice of weapon is still the most important thing. We’ll now go over each of the Modern Warfare guns and the stats we’ve managed to glean from the open beta for each one.

Note: each of these stats are a rank out of 100, calculated from the stat bars for each weapon. A fire rate of 60 does not mean you can fire 60 bullets per minute; nor does a damage value of 80 mean you will deal 80 damage to your opponent. Until proper stats are revealed for Modern Warfare’s guns, this is the best we can do; but the below tables will still be very useful for comparing different weapons to one another.

Assault Rifles – Modern Warfare guns, weapons & stats

First up are the eight Assault Rifles on offer. Striking a versatile balance in pretty much every fashion – fire rate, range, recoil, magazine size, DPS – the majority of players you encounter in any of the Modern Warfare modes on offer will be carrying an Assault Rifle of some kind.

Name ACC DMG Range Fire Rate Mobility Control M4A1 75 65 74 68 70 80 AK-47 69 68 68 61 70 65 M13 72 65 68 70 70 78 FR 5.56 72 72 70 72 70 72 ODEN 65 75 70 58 70 50 KILO 141 71 65 74 66 70 70 FAL 67 73 74 65 70 68 FN SCAR 17S 68 65 74 63 70 65

What is the best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare?

From what we played of the open beta, you really can’t go too far wrong with the M4A1. It was by far the most popular Assault Rifle out there no matter what caliber of players we were with, and for good reason. It’s incredibly stable, fast-firing, and lethal at various ranges, particularly when upgraded in Gunsmith.

SMGs – Modern Warfare guns, weapons & stats

During the Modern Warfare open beta weekend, various sources picked up on the early dominance of SMGs thanks to the maps’ small sizes and tight spaces – exactly the situations where an SMG is likely to prevail over any other weapon class. Sacrificing a little damage and a little stability for a whole lot of fire rate, these guns are not to be underestimated.

Name ACC DMG Range Fire Rate Mobility Control MP5 63 52 50 73 80 75 MP7 60 48 45 79 80 50 AUG 65 54 55 75 80 73 P90 52 45 45 77 80 45 PP19 BIZON 61 56 55 71 80 70 UZI 56 50 50 70 80 47

What is the best SMG in Modern Warfare?

While many were taken with either the ease of use of the MP5 or the stupendous fire rate of the MP7, I found my favourite SMG to be far and away the AUG. While most of the weapons in this list elects to major in one particular aspect, the AUG comes second in almost every single stat, from Accuracy to control. It may take a little bit of practice and some Gunsmithing to turn the AUG into the best, most reliable SMG available, but it’ll be well worth it. Trust me.

Shotguns – Modern Warfare guns, weapons & stats

In the closest of quarters, nothing can challenge a well-placed Shotgun blast. The below shotguns all have their unique quirks and differences, but when turning a corner and coming up against an enemy only a couple of feet from you, they’ll all get the job done in admirable fashion.

Name ACC DMG Range Fire Rate Mobility Control MODEL 680 60 86 32 45 80 65 725 63 52 45 50 80 60 R9-0

Shotgun 55 84 26 56 80 75 Origin 12

Shotgun 50 77 30 53 80 70

What is the best Shotgun in Modern Warfare?

Don’t be fooled by what appears to be pitiful damage compared with the others: the 725 double-barrelled shotgun is an absolute powerhouse, and definitely the most effective shotgun I saw and played with during the open beta. The main thing about it is the excellent range and accuracy thanks to the 725’s tight spread of pellets. Two shots are more than enough to kill a player in messy close-quarters situations, and it only gets better as you improve the 725 in Gunsmith. Just remember to switch to your handgun if you’re threatened while reloading.

LMGs – Modern Warfare guns, weapons & stats

Bullets for days. The below LMGs are all, of course, fully automatic, and contain the largest magazine sizes of any weapon class. Ideal for holding a particular angle or chokepoint, there’s very little that can outgun the below four light machine guns.

Name ACC DMG Range Fire Rate Mobility Control M91 40 70 74 66 50 65 SA87 55 62 78 64 50 70 PKM 45 67 76 68 50 65 MG34 50 64 72 70 50 72

What is the best LMG in Modern Warfare?

Simply due to its punishing and unrelenting DPS, I have to put the M91 at the top of the LMGs leaderboard for Modern Warfare. As the game’s description notes, the M91 “sacrifices mobility for stability”, which means you need to use it in the right circumstances; but there’s really nothing that can suppress or tear apart a whole group of approaching opponents like the M91 can.

Marksman Rifles – Modern Warfare guns, weapons & stats

Marksman Rifles are a hybrid class of weapon, lying snugly between the punch-packing Sniper Rifles and the versatile and fast-firing Assault Rifles. They may not quite reach the same range, damage, and accuracy of the Snipers (at least in terms of the stats in these tables), but a single well-placed shot is still often all you need.

Name ACC DMG Range Fire Rate Mobility Control EBR-14 72 76 74 42 70 72 MK2

CARBINE 68 82 68 45 80 60 KAR98K 75 80 72 40 70 68

What is the best Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare?

It can only be the Mk2 Carbine. This absolute beast of a Marksman Rifle is capable of one-shotting an enemy pretty much no matter where you hit them. It’s fast enough that you could even use the Carbine to great effect at close ranges – provided, of course, you’re accurate and quick enough yourself.

Sniper Rifles – Modern Warfare guns, weapons & stats

Sniper Rifles are the bulky big brothers of the Marksman Rifles. Slow but accurate and packing a hell of a punch, no matter which of these rifles you came up against you’ll want to make sure you’re not in the firing range.

Name ACC DMG Range Fire Rate Mobility Control AX-50 75 80 72 40 70 68 DRAGUNOV 75 85 82 30 50 70 HDR 70 78 76 35 50 65

What is the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare?

The AX-50 looks to be the most forgiving of the Sniper Rifles on offer in Modern Warfare thanks to its emphasis on a higher fire rate and greater mobility; and it really doesn’t sacrifice much for this either. It’s a reliable and effective sniper that can easily kill any enemy that falls into its crosshairs.

Handguns – Modern Warfare guns, weapons & stats

Handguns are for use in your secondary weapon slot – unless, of course, you’ve picked up the Overkill perk which allows you to carry two primary weapons. The five Handguns on offer are all extremely varied in both function and form, but all are capable of ending a fight as quickly as most primary weapons if you use them well.

Name ACC DMG Range Fire Rate Mobility Control .50 GS 40 65 52 53 80 35 M19 52 59 44 60 80 65 X16 55 55 38 58 80 70 1911 58 57 44 55 80 70 .357 52 63 54 44 80 40

What is the best Handgun in Modern Warfare?

While I had less experience with the secondary weapons during the Modern Warfare open beta, I can safely say that the .50 GS is a real powerhouse of a handgun, and more than worthy of your secondary slot. You’ll have to learn to control that heavy recoil, but the .50 packs such a punch that you can end most fights before they begin with this semi-auto handgun.

Launchers – Modern Warfare guns, weapons & stats

Finally, we come to the four Launchers – the other option of secondary weapon besides Handguns. These Launchers are – as one might expect – explosive and devastating, but also slow and clunky to operate. They’re also quite varied in their roles, so make sure you use the right launcher for each occasion.

Name ACC DMG Range Fire Rate Mobility Control PILA 60 82 80 25 70 30 STRELA-P 55 88 75 30 70 35 RPG-7 45 86 85 30 70 40 JOKR 60 80 85 25 70 40

And with that, we’ll wrap up this discussion on the various Call of Duty: Modern Warfare guns and weapons we came across in the open beta. But be sure to check back as the game nears its full release and more information drops on the weapons you’ll get to take into battle!