The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

PUBG Lite coming to Europe in October

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

30th September 2019 / 1:57PM

The free-to-play version of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds for slower PCs is coming to Europe in October, developers PUBG Corp have announced. PUBG Lite is a separate standalone game, not a mode or option for the original. And yeah, it looks worse and it gets updates later, but also it’s free and can run on a laptop with a cruddy Intel integrated graphics card – two huge barriers to entry removed. After debuting in Thailand in January, PUBG Lite will next come to European countries including the UK, Russia, and even Vatican City in open beta from October 10th. I bet The Young Pope loves a good Plunk with the lads.

PUBG Lite may have fewer polygons and texture pixels, but it’s still largely the same semi-serious battle royale FPS. It’s made for old and slow PCs, not for Fortnite players. Compare PUBG Lite’s system requirements with the big one’s. It does play a little differently by having such low detail that players stand out clearly, though sweaty Plunkers can already turn their graphics settings way down for a similar effect anyway.

PUBG Lite has slowly spread across much of South Asia, South America, the Middle East, and North Africa since January. You can see the list of countries in the open beta over here.

You’ll note that they haven’t announced plans for North America, though they still say they are “planning to expand our service in many other countries” and at this point I expect it to follow. If PUBG Lite is coming to Europe’s relatively traditional premium PC gaming markets, North America seems more a matter of logistics than a question of target audiences.

The Young Pope would surely play proper Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds rather than PUBG Lite, mind. He’ll have demanded a custom-built turbocharged PC. The case is carved from marble and decorated with gold. Technically his PC is a reliquary, with the (holy) water cooling system flowing through Saint Peter’s tibia. His mechanical keyboard uses the knucklebones of minor saints for a satisfying clickety-clack. He got PUBG Corp to replace Plunkbat’s energy drinks with Cherry Choke Zero for his Steam ID alone by offering to canonise Brendan “Plunk” Greene. He’s a scamp, that Young Pope.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Have you heard of it?

115

Premature Evaluation: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

AnotherBattleRoyaleWithAStupidName

80

PUBG guns & weapons [Update 4.3]: PUBG gun stats, best weapons in Season 4

Full stats for all PUBG guns included!

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Minecraft Dungeons opens beta signups and introduces its plot

Steam Charts: Spooky Action Edition

Time flies

4

Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Erewhon - how to get out of Erewhon, where to find everything