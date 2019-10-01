It's Asus week on Amazon UK and these are the best deals

It begins. Just when you thought you’d have to wait until next month’s Black Friday bonanza to get some great PC hardware deals, Asus have gone and pulled the trigger early with their very own week of deals over on Amazon UK. Starting right now, you can currently bag yourself some pretty good savings on everything from ultra expensive laptops to ultra wide gaming monitors. There will, of course, no doubt be more good deals during Black Friday proper, but for those feeling particular flush right now, your deals herald has picked out the very best deals for your viewing pleasure below.

It’s not yet clear whether the same promotion will be available in the US later today, but I’ll update this article with more deals if and when Amazon US decide to get their respective butts in gear. It’s also worth noting that some of the UK deals below are only available TODAY (October 1st), so you better hop to it if you want to take advantage of it.

To the deals!

Best Asus laptop deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD

Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU – £850 (down from £1200) Read our Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 review for more details.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 512GB SSD

UNTIL 11PM BST: Asus TUF FX505DV – £889 (down from £1250)

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i9-8950HK, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 1TB SSD

Asus ROG G703GW – £3000 (down from £4500)

Best Asus headset deals:

UNTIL 11PM BST: Asus ROG Delta RGB – £129 (down from £180)

Asus ROG Delta Core – £70 (down from £90)

Asus TUF Gaming H5 – £60 (down from £80)

Best Asus monitor deals:

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, Nvidia G-Sync, curved TN panel

UNTIL 11PM BST: Asus ROG Swift PG27VQ – £570 (down from £700)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, Nvidia G-Sync, curved IPS panel

UNTIL 11PM BST: Asus ROG Swift PG349Q – £870 (down from £1100)

Specs: 49in, 3840×1440, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync 2 HDR, curved VA panel

Asus ROG Strix XG49VQ – £809 (down from £950, according to CamelCamelCamel)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, TN panel

Asus VG278QR – £249 (down from £310)

Best Asus mouse and keyboard deals:

Mouse Specs: 6 buttons, 12000 DPI, RGB

UNTIL 11PM BST: Asus ROG Gladius II Origin – £55 (down from £70)

Keyboard Specs: Cherry MX red switches, RGB, USB passthrough

UNTIL 11PM BST: Asus ROG Strix Flare – £115 (down from £160). Read our Asus ROG Strix Flare review for more info.

Mouse Specs: 6 buttons, 6200 DPI, RGB

Asus TUF Gaming M5 – £25 (down from £35, according to CamelCamelCamel). Read our Asus TUF Gaming M5 review for more info.

Mouse Specs: 6 buttons, 6200 DPI, RGB

Asus ROG Gladius II Core – £45 (down from £55, according to CamelCamelCamel)

Keyboard Specs: Cherry MX switches (colour not specified), RGB

Asus ROG Strix Scope – £110 (down from £149, according to CamelCamelCamel)