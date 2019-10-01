AMD's latest game bundle gets you free Borderlands, Breakpoint and The Outer Worlds

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

1st October 2019 / 2:46PM

AMD have announced a bunch of new game bundles for anyone thinking about buying one of their new Radeon RX graphics cards or Ryzen CPUs. Previously, AMD was giving away three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC with any new Radeon or Ryzen purchase, but now you can also nab a free copy of Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and / or The Outer Worlds as well depending on what you buy.

Starting from today (October 1st) until December 31st 2019, here’s how the Radeon and Ryzen bundles work, and which games you get with each product.

Let’s start with the easy bits. On the graphics card side, anyone buying a new Radeon 7, Vega 56, Vega 64 or RX 560 GPU will just get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC with their purchase.

If you go for an RX 570, RX 580, RX 590 or AMD’s new RX 5700 / RX 5700 XT graphics cards, however, you get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, plus a choice of either Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint. You’ll also get an AMD Echo Device Communicator skin if you choose Borderlands, or an AMD Clan Emblem and shirt if you go for Breakpoint.

You also get the choice of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint if you buy selected desktops and laptops powered by these particular graphics cards (RX 570 – RX 5700 XT), but you don’t get the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. Just the game of your choosing.

On the CPU side, anyone buying a Ryzen 5 3600, Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 2000 series CPU will just get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC again. However, if you decide to go for a Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 7 2700 / 2700X, you’ll get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC plus a choice of either Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds (with the same AMD Echo Device skin if you choose Borderlands).

If you’d rather get all three of those Ryzen bundle games, then you’ll need to get a Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 9 3900X, or indeed any other Ryzen 9 3000 CPU.

And, of course, if you buy a Radeon GPU and Ryzen CPU together, then you’ll be able to get all three games or two of your choosing.

You’ll obviously have to wait for The Outer Worlds to release on October 25th (and Ghost Recon Breakpoint on October 4th) before you can start playing, but that’s pretty standard practice in these game bundles.

Who am I?

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

More by me

