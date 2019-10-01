Apex Legends characters (Season 3): abilities, hitboxes, and tips for all characters

The ever-expanding roster of Apex Legends characters has been carefully crafted to give you the most colourful personalities and the most varied roles to play in Season 3’s all new World’s Edge arena. With each of the 11 Legends sporting different passive, tactical, and ultimate abilities to help turn the tide of battle, you really need to know who’s who and what’s what.

Our Apex Legends characters and abilities guide will help you figure out exactly that. We’ll go over every character in detail, from their backstories to their hitboxes and abilities – including the all-new Crypto, the latest Legend to grace the Apex Games!

Apex Legends characters (Season 3) – abilities, hitboxes, tips

We’ve got a lot to cover with each of these Apex Legends characters, and we know you’re likely after information on one character in particular. So to that end, you can click on any of the links just below to be brought straight to any particular section in this guide.

Apex Legends characters overview

Apex Legends is, at its core, a squad-based battle royale. You enter each match with two teammates, and you must all work together if you want any chance of succeeding. This means you must pick your Legend based on what would best synergise with the rest of your team. If you lack a healer, pick Lifeline. If you need some tankiness, pick Gibraltar. Let your team’s choices guide your own.

Though each of the Legends on offer in Apex Legends share the same health, movement speed and damage statistics, they all work very differently from one another thanks to their unique abilities. Each Legend has one passive ability which is always in effect; one tactical ability which can be used whenever it is not on cooldown; and one ultimate ability, which is their strongest power and which must be powered up over time.

Apex Legends characters & hitboxes



One thing which quickly became clear after the release of Apex Legends was that some characters have a larger hitbox than others, and therefore were easier to hit. It didn’t take long for this phenomenon to be properly tested; take a look at the below image, created from the findings of YouTube creator “SookieSpy”.

Hitbox size and accuracy plays an enormous part in the overall success of a particular character, because the smaller you are, the more difficult you are to be hit; and there’s no drawback to having a smaller hitbox.

By now, however, Respawn have taken multiple steps towards addressing the enormous discrepancies in hitbox sizes with two new Passive abilities shared among multiple Legends:

Fortified – applies to Gibraltar and Caustic – reduces incoming damage by 15% and grants immunity from gunfire slowdown.

– applies to and – reduces incoming damage by 15% and grants immunity from gunfire slowdown. Low Profile – applies to Wraith, Lifeline, and Pathfinder – increases incoming damage by 5%.

Apex Legends characters – abilities and tips

Bearing this information on hitboxes in mind, let us now turn to each of the Apex Legends characters’ abilities and roles, to give you an idea of where their strengths and weaknesses lie.

Crypto abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Surveillance Expert



Passive Ability: Neurolink

Crypto and his teammates see what the Surveillance Drone detects up to a 30 meter radius

Tactical Ability: Surveillance Drone

Deploys an aerial drone. 40 second cooldown if destroyed

Ultimate Ability: Drone EMP

Charge up an EMP blast from your drone. Deals 50 shield damage, slows players and disables traps



We’ve known about his existence for months – and now the legendary hacker Crypto has finally graced us with his presence! One of just two Recon Legends (the other being Bloodhound), Crypto is all about situational awareness. His bread-and-butter ability is his surveillance drone, which allows him to pilot and see through the eyes of the drone, scouting freely about a startlingly large radius around Crypto himself.

All three of Crypto’s abilities revolve around this central Drone, much like Caustic’s Nox Gas or Mirage’s Decoys. The drone wouldn’t be nearly as useful without his Neurolink passive, which means any enemies seen by the drone are automatically highlighted for all teammates, even through walls – an exceptionally powerful skill for a team to have, which can completely change the outcome of an encounter before it begins.

Add to this his Drone EMP Ultimate, which strips all enemies near the drone of 50 Shields, destroys all nearby traps, and slows the hit enemies as though they had just been Arc Star’d – and this is a Legend with some very strong synergistic and team-oriented abilities. It’s obviously quite early to be saying much about Crypto, but he’s certainly shaping up to be one of the most interesting characters we’ve yet had – and possibly one of the most useful, too.

For tonnes more info on how to make the most of the newest of the Apex Legends characters, be sure to check out our brand new Apex Legends Crypto guide!

Wattson abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Static Defender



Passive Ability: Spark of Genius

Instead of charging a bit of your Ultimate, Ultimate Accelerants fully charge it, and standing near interception pylons boosts your Tactical Ability recharge

Tactical Ability: Perimeter Security

Connect nodes to create electrified fences that damage and slow enemies

Ultimate Ability: Interception Pylon

Place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields as long as it stands (Max: 3)



The new Legend to be added with Season 2, Wattson – or rather, Natalie Paquette, the 22-year-old daughter of the Games’ chief electrical engineer – is a defensive support character with a focus on positioning, turtling, and countering the common tactics of aggressive enemy pushes. Armed with her electrified fences and her Interception Pylons, she presents a completely different style of play to any Legend we’ve had so far.

Wattson is another character who, like Bloodhound or Caustic, has some extreme synergy going on with her abilities. Her Passive, Spark of Genius, quite simply boosts the speed with which you can use your other two abilities – and the fact that your Interception Pylons boost your Tactical recharge speed means you should always focus on using your abilities as much as possible. Don’t be frugal, because Wattson cannot excel unless you take full advantage of her powers at every opportunity.

Her Interception Pylon Ultimate is a fantastic counter to the standard tactic of throwing grenades or using Gibraltar’s or Bangalore’s bombardment abilities to initiate a fight. As long as you’re near one of these Pylons (and you can have up to 3 active simultaneously), all grenades and ordnance will be destroyed mid-air before it can deal any damage to you or your team.

Pair this with the supreme flexibility of her Perimeter Security Tactical, which allows her to place down series of nodes that turn into electrified fences at the press of a button (damaging and slowing enemies that pass through it but doing nothing to you or your allies), and you can start to see why Wattson is such a formidable turtler. She is designed to push back against the ever-present meta of constant third-partying and rushing recklessly towards the sound of gunfire. However, it takes time and an aware mind to set up her abilities, which can lead to periods of vulnerability. She’s very much a team player, rather than one such as Pathfinder, Wraith, or Bangalore, who can conceivably head out their own ahead of their team.

Wattson is available to purchase for 750 Apex Coins or 12,000 Legend Tokens. For full details on this new Legend, be sure to check out our Wattson guide.





Octane abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: High Speed Daredevil



Passive Ability: Swift Mend

Automatically restores health over time.

Tactical Ability: Stim

Move 30% faster for 6 seconds. Costs health to use.

Ultimate Ability: Launch Pad

Deploy a jump pad that catapults teammates through the air.



By far the most mobile Legend, Octane – the high-risk, high-reward speed demon introduced with the Season 1 update – is all about speed and acrobatics. His Ultimate allows him to place down Launch Pads like the ones outside Market near the centre of the map, which persist for the rest of the game and send anyone who steps on them careening through the air (even higher and further if they jump as they do it!).

But Octane’s real bread-and-butter ability is his Tactical, Stim, which allows him to trade 10 Health for a 30% movement speed buff for 6 seconds. This makes him an incredibly scary and hard-to-ping-down foe who can slide and dance around at a greater speed than any other character in Apex Legends. It’s also on just a 2-second cooldown, which means if you want to, you can spent the majority of the match at 130% speed.

Of course, you have to balance the risk of taking Health damage each time you Stim, but this is mitigated by your Passive, which slowly restores your Health over time whenever you’re not under attack. All in all, Octane is an incredibly fun new character; easy to get to grips with, but with a high skill ceiling that takes time to master. Octane can easily be played wrongly by being over-cautious or by activating your abilities at the wrong time, and if you land yourself in a sticky situation you likely won’t last long against a team. But in skilled hands, there’s not much deadlier than a Stimmed Up, Peacekeeper-touting Octane rushing towards your team.

If you need help getting to grips with this high-speed Legend, take a look at our Octane guide, which we’ve packed with practical tips and tactics to help you survive and rack up kills heading into Season 3.





Bloodhound abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Technological Tracker

Passive Ability: Tracker Foes leave behind clues for you to find.

Tactical Ability: Eye of the AllFather (35s cooldown) Briefly reveal enemies, traps, and clues through all structures in front of you.

(35s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Beast of the Hunt Transform into the ultimate hunter. Enhances your senses, allowing you to see cold tracks and move faster.



Bloodhound is an aggressive Legend who seeks to equip the player with as much tactical information as possible. Their passive and tactical abilities both allow the player to track down and/or get the drop on enemies, while Beast of the Hunt, their ultimate, gives them massively increased speed for a short time and allows them to easily see enemies and their tracks.

The important thing with Bloodhound is to make full use of your extra sensory power by alerting your teammates regarding anything you discover. If you find tracks leading to an enemy, let them know by pinging the tracks. If you can see an enemy through a wall with Eye of the AllFather, ping them immediately. Bloodhound’s 35-second-long ultimate is also excellent not just for offensive flank attacks but also for evasion and retreat, so it’s sometimes best to save your ultimate in case things go downhill and you need to make a speedy exit.

Bloodhound is a surprisingly versatile character, who can be played at a very high skill level but who also is excellent for beginners due to their enemy positional awareness and the escape provided by their ultimate. Just be aware that Eye of the AllFather also gives away your position to nearby enemies, so use it with caution.

Be sure to check out our Bloodhound guide for further details and tonnes of tips and strategies for this powerful Legend.





Gibraltar abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Shielded Fortress

Passive Ability: Gun Shield/Fortified Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire. Incoming damage reduced by 10%.

Tactical Ability: Dome of Protection (30s cooldown) Throw down a dome-shield that blocks attacks for 15 seconds.

(30s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Defensive Bombardment Call in a concentrated mortar strike on a position you mark with smoke.



Gibraltar is Apex Legends’ equivalent of Overwatch’s Reinhardt – a big protection-focused Legend whose shields provide an extra layer of defence not just for himself but for his teammates as well. And that’s good, because even after Season 1’s hitbox changes, Gibraltar’s hitbox is the largest of all the Legends, so if it weren’t for his shielding abilities and his Fortified Passive, he would be very easy to kill.

Gibraltar’s abilities have actually always been top-tier. His Passive, Gun Shield, effectively gives him an extra 75 Health against attackers in front of him while ADSing, while his Tactical Dome of Protection can completely change the pace and outcome of an encounter when used properly (or improperly). In skilled hands, these abilities enable him to dramatically extend the survivability of his teammates and himself – especially now that the Dome will enable teammates inside it to consume healing items more quickly, like a localised Lifeline passive.

Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment ultimate ability is incredibly powerful and easy to use, dealing damage in a smaller area of effect than Bangalore’s Ultimate but in a much more immediate manner. Just remember that Gibraltar’s passive shield takes a moment before flickering on, so it’s not responsive enough to save you from the quicker sharpshooters out there.

Our Gibraltar guide is packed with further details and tonnes of tips and strategies for this Legend, so be sure to check it out.





Lifeline abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Combat Medic

Passive Ability: Combat Medic Revive knocked down teammates faster while protected by a shield wall. Healing items are used 25% faster.

Tactical Ability: D.O.C. Heal Drone (60s cooldown) The Drone Of Compassion (DOC) automatically heals those near it over time.

(60s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Care Package Call in a drop pod full of high quality defensive gear.



Apex Legends’ quintessential support class, Lifeline and her abilities revolve around healing and reviving teammates, and equipping everyone with enough gear to hopefully survive until the end of the match. What’s nice is that unlike many support classes in similar games, Lifeline’s passive also helps herself, allowing her to use healing items faster and therefore spend longer in the fight.

She can hit as hard as anyone, but due to her reviving strength she should aim to be the last of the team left standing, so don’t use Lifeline as the tip of the spear. Use Care Package as often as you can to provide high-quality gear for everyone, and save your D.O.C. for encounters with enemies in order to keep your team standing as long as possible.

Check out our Lifeline guide for further details and tonnes of tips and strategies for this Legend.





Pathfinder abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Forward Scout

Passive Ability: Insider Knowledge Scan a survey beacon to reveal the ring’s next location.

Tactical Ability: Grappling Hook (15s cooldown) Grapple to get to out-0f-reach places quickly.

(15s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Zipline Gun Creates a zipline for everyone to use.



Pathfinder is a versatile Legend with a very high skill ceiling that is still being discovered by the playerbase. His passive ability is very situational and not all that useful apart from situationally at the very end of a match; but his low-cooldown Grappling Hook is absolutely marvellous for initiating, escaping, and getting unexpected angles on enemies. For this reason Pathfinders make for great snipers, but also excellent close-range combatants. Not only that, but the Grappling Hook can pull other players towards Pathfinder, which opens up a wealth of new clutch combat opportunities for players with quick reflexes.

The Zipline Gun ultimate is a quick and useful way of travelling longer distances as a team, though bear in mind that the zipline stays forever and anyone can use them. You can also jump and turn around in order to change directions will on the zipline, and – very importantly – you can aim and shoot while travelling. All this combines into a complex class with great potential that can slot into nearly any team without too much trouble.

Pathfinder’s main drawback heading into Season 3 is that he’s squishier than many of the other Legends in the arena thanks to his Low Profile passive, which increases incoming damage by 5% to make up for the hitbox size discrepancies between characters. So you’ll have to learn how to take advantage of his Grappling Hook and Zipline Gun to keep moving and never let your enemies get an easy shot on you.

Our Pathfinder guide goes into much more detail about this complex Legend and how to take advantage of his abilities, particularly his versatile Grappling Hook.





Wraith abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Interdimensional Skirmisher

Passive Ability: Voices from the Void You hear a voice when danger approaches. As far as you can tell, it’s on your side.

Tactical Ability: Into the Void (20s cooldown) Reposition quickly through the safety of the ‘void’ space, avoiding all damage.

(20s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Dimensional Rift Link 2 locations with portals for 60 seconds.



Wraith‘s “interdimensional skirmisher” tag is right on the money. Her abilities are very mobility- and evasion-focused, with her main strength being the tactical ability which allows her to enter a state where she becomes (mostly) invisible and moves faster for a short while – though be aware that you cannot fire and also can’t see enemies while this effect is active. But this, combined with her passive, which whispers when you are being aimed at, allows her to easily reposition herself to counter incoming threats ahead of time.

Her Dimensional Rift ultimate takes some planning to use effectively, but it can be used to great effect, allowing an entire team to quickly re-position themselves for a devastating surprise attack on an enemy team or to escape a difficult situation with ease. Overall Wraith is an excellent initiator and escaper, and if you were to pick any class to play as a solo without a team, it would be Wraith. She also has by quite a margin the smallest hitbox of any Legend, which makes her even more difficult to pin down and deal with.

For full details on this powerful top-tier Legend, take a look at our focused Wraith guide, which we’ve packed with in-depth info and advanced tips and strategies.





Bangalore abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Professional Soldier

Passive Ability: Double Time Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time.

Tactical Ability: Smoke Launcher (25s cooldown) Fire a high velocity smoke canister that explodes into a smoke wall on impact.

(25s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Rolling Thunder Call in an artillery strike that slowly creeps across the landscape.



Bangalore is actually less of a damage-dealing tank than you might expect, though her abilities give her some excellent support and utility power, and she can slot into any team without too much effort. Her Double Time passive is just really nice to have, allowing you to escape further damage that much quicker; and you can synergise this with a well-timed Smoke Launcher shot to quickly flank an enemy or escape from a difficult position.

Her ultimate is another slow-use and situational area-of-effect power which is actually better for defensive plays and zone control than outright damage-dealing. But if correctly placed it can turn the tide of a battle and allow your team to come out on top with a well-executed flank attack or reposition.

For full details on this aggressive and mobile Legend, give our in-depth Bangalore guide a read, and you’ll gain everything you need to know on one of the strongest characters in the current Apex Legends meta.





Caustic abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Toxic Trapper

Passive Ability: Nox Vision/Fortified You gain threat vision on enemies moving through your gas. Incoming damage reduced by 10%.

Tactical Ability: Nox Gas Trap (12s cooldown) Place up to 6 canisters that release deadly Nox gas when shot or triggered by enemies.

(12s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Nox Gas Grenade Blanket a large area in Nox gas.



Caustic is one of the few Legends which must be unlocked using in-game resources or currency in order to play with them – 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins to be precise. He is of course immune to the effects of his Nox gas (he’d be pretty useless if not), and his abilities all revolve around spamming an area with gas to sow confusion and force enemies into or out of specific areas.

For this reason he is a great flanker and initiator in fights, though his canisters can also sow confusion amongst your own team members, so it’s important that you communicate everything you see with your Nox Vision passive. He used to be one of the lowest-tier Legends on offer in Apex Legends, but the 1.1.1 update gave him some much-needed buffs, supplying him with the Fortified Passive just like Gibraltar to compensate for his larger frame, and dramatically increasing the damage that his Nox Gas Traps deal to enemies when they are initially set off. And with the release of Season 2 the slow effect of his gas was lessened for his teammates, at long last making him a little less awful to play alongside.

Be sure to check out our Caustic guide for tonnes of tips, tricks, stats and strategies on this complex and unique Legend.





Mirage abilities & tips – Apex Legends characters

Role: Holographic Trickster

Passive Ability: Encore! Automatically drop a decoy and cloak for 5 seconds when knocked down.

Tactical Ability: Psyche Out (14s cooldown) Send out a holographic decoy to confuse the enemy.

(14s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Vanishing Act Mirage deploys a team of decoys to distract enemies, while he cloaks.



Mirage is another Legend locked behind an initial in-game paywall, requiring 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins to purchase, but once unlocked he is unmatched at distracting and confusing enemies. All his abilities revolve around stealth and holographic decoys, each of which can be used in specific ways. His ultimate can be saved either for escaping from difficult situations or for aggressive initiates on enemy teams using the ability’s cloaking effect.

Season 2 attempted to bring Mirage’s skillset (which always was quite lacking) more in line with the usefulness of the other Legends, by providing him with the ability to cancel out of his Ultimate’s cloak effect at any time, greatly increasing the practicality of Vanishing Act and allowing him to be played more aggressively than before.

Our Mirage guide will help you get to grips with this character once you’ve unlocked him, offering lots of useful tips and strategies to employ for each of his abilities.

That should be enough to get you better acquainted with all the Apex Legends characters as we head into Season 3; but as time goes on we’ll be sure to update this and all the other pages with the latest strategies and stats. So check back soon! In the meantime, why not check out one of our many other Apex Legends guides?