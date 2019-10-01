MTG Arena codes - free card packs and card styles

With Magic the Gathering: Arena coming out of its early access period and a brand new set being released at the same time, there’s no better time to learn Magic the Gathering. But you’ll likely want some free packs and other cool goodies to start you off and who are we not to bring you a collection of the MTG Arena codes currently available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MTG Arena codes guide

Our MTG Arena codes guide is the place to find all of the promo codes for free booster packs and unlocking MTG Arena card styles.

MTG Arena codes guide contents

MTG Arena free booster pack codes

First things first, here is the full list of currently working MTG Arena codes. We’ll be separating them into three different sections. There are the ones that will give you booster packs. Just copy the text in Bold into the MTG Arena client store, in the section that says “Redeem Codes”.

PlayAllegiance – Ravnica Allegiance booster packs x3 (Expires July 1st, 2020)

Ravnica Allegiance booster packs x3 (Expires July 1st, 2020) PlayRavnica – Guild of Ravnica packs x3 (Expires July 1st, 2020)

Guild of Ravnica packs x3 (Expires July 1st, 2020) PlayWarSpark – War of the Spark packs x3 (Expires July 1st, 2020)

– War of the Spark packs x3 (Expires July 1st, 2020) PLAYM20 – Core Set 2020 packs x3

Core Set 2020 packs x3 PlayEldraine – Throne of Eldrain packs x3

MTG Arena experience codes

Next we’ll have a list of the currently known experience codes. Experience gained will give you rewards in-game, so free levels and experience is always welcome.

LevelUp – Gives 2000 XP

MTG Arena card style codes

Finally, some cards have very special backgrounds. Some look like stained glass, while others have snazzy borders. Think of these like the

FoodCourt – Midnight Clock

Midnight Clock TisAScratch – Oathsworn Knight

Oathsworn Knight Crumbelina – Harmonious Archon

Harmonious Archon ThatsWild – Grumgully, the Generous

Grumgully, the Generous ParallaxPotion – Revitalize (Expires January 1, 2023)

Revitalize (Expires January 1, 2023) SuperScry – Opt (Expires January 1, 2023)

Opt (Expires January 1, 2023) FoilFungus – Deathbloom Thallid (Expires January 1, 2023)

Deathbloom Thallid (Expires January 1, 2023) ShinyGoblinPirate – Fanatical Firebrand (Expires January 1, 2023)

Fanatical Firebrand (Expires January 1, 2023) SparkleDruid – Druid of the Cowl (Expires January 1, 2023)

– Druid of the Cowl (Expires January 1, 2023) OverTheMoon – Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (Expires January 1, 2023)

Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (Expires January 1, 2023) INNERDEMON – Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (Expires January 1, 2023)

Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (Expires January 1, 2023) SHIELDSUP – Teyo, the Shieldmage (Expires January 1, 2023)

Teyo, the Shieldmage (Expires January 1, 2023) WRITTENINSTONE – Nahri, Storm of Stone (Expires January 1, 2023)

Nahri, Storm of Stone (Expires January 1, 2023) ENLIGHTENME – Narset, Parter of Veils (Expires January 1, 2023)

MTG Arena codes – physical products

Digital codes are not the only way to get free cards in MTG Arena. If you purchase certain products that contain real cards, they will contain codes unique to that card and are redeemable once. They will either give you card styles or digital versions of the cards you have purchased in the deck. Note that every other Magic the Gathering product, including any booster packs for even Throne of Eldraine and other recent sets, will not give you free MTG Arena codes, unlike similarly popular card games. Below are the places where you can get physical codes for the game.

Planeswalker decks – Any set after Guilds of Ravnica will give you a digital replica to use in MTG Arena.

Any set after Guilds of Ravnica will give you a digital replica to use in MTG Arena. Magic the Gathering gift packs – Any gift pack from Magic the Gathering Gift Pack 2018 and onwards contains card styles.

MTG set prereleases

Talking about this takes me back to the good days. Magic the Gathering has long celebrated the release of every single set it has by giving players who pay to attend the tournament a bunch of physical cards from the new set to play with. They’re usually players first look at the bulk of the cards. These events usually have draft or sealed Limited formats and the cards come in a special prerelease pack.

If some of the older sets are still lying around, the chances are that unless they are sealed packs, the codes will already have been redeemed. However, for every prerelease pack from the Guilds of Ravnica set and onwards, you’ll be able to get a free code to unlock a free entry into the digital version of the competitive draft mode for that set.