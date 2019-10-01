The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Smash.

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

1st October 2019 / 9:00PM

Crime is all about decisions. Do you wanna leave a scene full of revealing clues? Fingerprints in the dust of a windowsill, footprints in the mud? Or do you wanna leave the fuzz with an absolute bombsite. Why’s that car wedged into the ceiling? Never mind who opened these doors, none of them are on their hinges anymore. Didn’t this office have a roof? Where did Building C go? The key to a good caper, I reckon, is leaving every crime scene without a single brick standing.

Teardown, a delightfully destructive sandbox heist game, has scheduled its opening day for some time next year. Myself? I’m ready to take a sledgehammer to the nearest wall right now.

In case you’ve not also been watching developer Dennis Gustaffson’s tweets like a hawk this past year, today’s video nicely sums up Teardown is all about. It’s quite pleasant, too, listening to this kindly Swedish man explain the player’s limited toolkit while yeeting a desk out the window.

Now, I love me a good bit of destruction. Throw Cubes Into Brick Towers To Collapse Them was demolishing my free time ’till Noita came along, after all. But there’s a particular place in my heart for (the game that would become) Teardown, thanks to some phenomenal video work from developer Dennis Gustafsson.

Cor, look at that. Brings a tear to my eyes.

Despite its chunky voxel stylings, Teardown has some delightfully convincing destruction. Wires flex and stretch, metal pipes wobble and brick walls crumble just as you’d expect. I’m actually shocked Gustafsson bothered to throw an actual game in there – a hammer, some bombs and a dirty industrial sandbox would’ve entertained me for hours anyway.

Ah, well. It sounds like the gameplay proper will encourage some smashing good times anyway. Gustafsson is calling it a heist game, where you’ll need to scour a map and nab valuables. An alarm rings once you’ve pilfered the first item, giving you limited time to charge through the arena hunting the remaining curiosities, walls and ceilings be damned.

It’s quite a light little affair, all things considered, and definitely more about showing off some neat tech than building a solid game. But I’m still quite excited to get my hands on Teardown when it launches on Steam in 2020.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

So hot it's cool, so cool it's hot: Apex Legends's new map and new season arrive today

EVE helps new pilots put together ships with a new Community Fittings tool

2

Destiny 2 launches Shadowkeep expansion, goes free-to-play, and hits Steam

5

Ghost Recon Breakpoint skills - best perks, unlocking class levels

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

So hot it's cool, so cool it's hot: Apex Legends's new map and new season arrive today

EVE helps new pilots put together ships with a new Community Fittings tool

2

Destiny 2 launches Shadowkeep expansion, goes free-to-play, and hits Steam

5

Ghost Recon Breakpoint skills - best perks, unlocking class levels