Apex Legends guns & weapons (October): best guns, weapon stats, Apex Legends weapon tier list

With the release of Apex Legends Season 3, gunplay is the best and most interesting it’s ever been, thanks as always to Respawn’s fantastic array of different guns and weapons on offer. With each gun holding different unique stats, spray patterns and behaviours – not to mention the ability to be customised with all manner of attachments – there’s an awful lot to wrap your head around if you’re joining Apex with the release of the latest Season.

Our Apex Legends guns & weapons guide will walk you through all 22 weapons in the game one at a time, along with detailed stats and opinions, and even a tier list ranking all of the best guns within their respective classes!

Apex Legends guns & weapons guide (Season 3)

With all the unique stats, behaviours, and attachments associated with each of the Apex Legends guns, there’s a fair amount to cover – but when has that ever stopped us? Below we’ll walk you through every weapon currently in the game, with an up-to-date Apex Legends weapons tier list so you know exactly what the best guns in the current meta are.

Apex Legends guns (full stats, TTK, tips and strategies)

If you’re more interested in getting into the nitty-gritty for a specific weapon such as the R-301 Carbine, or the Peacekeeper (or perhaps the newly released Charge Rifle?) then just click on any of the links below to head over to our individual weapon guides. These pages go into much more detail about individual stats for each weapon, from damage per second (DPS) and fire rate to the time-to-kill (TTK) against enemies wearing different levels of armour and helmets.

Apex Legends weapons guide – frequently asked questions

Weapons and bullets in Apex Legends work a little differently from other battle royale games such as PUBG and Fortnite. I know lots of people are going to be asking the below questions, so I’ll just go through them quickly now:

Are any of the guns hitscan? – Just the two. Unlike Fortnite, there is generally no hitscan in Apex Legends. All bullets have a travel time, no matter what gun they’re fired from. So you do need to lead with your aiming for longer ranges. The only exceptions are the Havoc and the new Charge Rifle, whose single-shot beams are both hitscan.

Is there bullet drop? – Yes. Fire some bullets into the distance with any gun and you’ll see that eventually they will drop. The bullet speed (and therefore the amount of drop) is variable between weapons.

Is there damage drop-off? – … Not in the traditional sense, n o. Except with beams.

Unlike Fortnite or PUBG, there’s no direct reduction in damage depending on how far a bullet travels. Even a shotgun pellet will hit for maximum damage over great distances; but of course, you’ll never hit a distant target with more than one pellet at a time. However, there is a maximum point (which differs for each gun) after which headshots no longer deal bonus headshot damage, and are treated just like a shot to the body.

The Havoc’s and Charge Rifle’s single-shot beams are, again, the only exception to this rule, with the beam dealing less damage the further it has to travel.

Does each gun have a predictable spray pattern? – Yes. Much like CS:GO, a large part of learning how to play well with each weapon in Apex Legends is learning the spray pattern of each gun. A good way to do this is to fire at a wall and see from the bullet holes the direction the gun pulls you in, and perform the opposite movement with your mouse to counteract the pattern while firing. In the tables below you’ll see I’ve added links to screenshots of the spray patterns of each gun, so you can learn how to counteract it.

Is there aim drift? – Yes. Aim down sights with any gun in Apex Legends, and after a moment your aim will start to sway and shift around automatically, making it more challenging to land your shots over longer distances. There is a brief moment of stillness the moment you first aim down sights (the duration of this “no aim drift window” varies from weapon to weapon) so it’s all to encourage quick aiming and shooting, and faster-paced gunplay in general. You can equip Stock attachments to many of Apex Legends’ guns, which will minimize the aim drift you experience. For more information on this, check out our detailed Apex Legends attachments guide.

Do different guns reduce movement in different ways? – Yes. No matter what gun you’re holding you’ll always move and run at the same speed without aiming down sights. But while aiming down sights, your movement speed is reduced by a specific amount depending on the gun you’re using. See the tables below for more details on this.

Does taking damage slow you down? – Yes. Taking damage from any weapon (not just a Heavy Rounds weapon, which many players seem to believe is the case) will cause a very brief slowdown, which is compounded when you take damage from many bullets in a short space of time. This is why learning to effectively “A/D strafe” or “dance” around during a fight is so important. However, with the Season 2 patch notes, Gibraltar and Caustic’s “Fortified” Passive allows them to no longer suffer from the slow effects of weapon fire.



Apex Legends weapon tier list (Season 3) – best guns to worst guns

Below I’ve created a handy table of our rankings of every gun in Apex Legends within their weapon class for Season 3. I’ve tried to take into account the power levels of each weapon as well as their dependency upon attachments. If you like, think of it as a measure of which gun I’d pick up at the beginning of a match without any attachments, bearing in mind the possibility of augmenting it with attachments later on.

Weapon class From worst to best Assault Rifles Havoc -> Hemlok -> Flatline -> R-301 Carbine SMGs Alternator -> Prowler -> R-99 LMGs Spitfire -> Devotion -> L-Star EMG Shotguns Mozambique -> EVA-8 -> Peacekeeper -> Mastiff Sniper Rifles Triple Take -> Kraber -> Longbow -> G7 Scout Pistols P2020 -> RE-45 -> Wingman

Now, let’s get stuck into how we came about these rankings, by taking an in-depth look at every weapon’s stats and behaviours in turn. Click on any of the guns’ names to be directed to our dedicated guide for that weapon (yes, we have one for every gun; no, I do not have a life).

Assault Rifles – Apex Legends guns & stats

Name Havoc VK-47 Flatline Hemlok Burst AR R-301 Carbine Spray Pattern Ammo Energy Ammo Heavy Rounds Heavy Rounds Light Rounds Mag Size 24 20 18 18 Tactical Reload/Full Reload 3.20s/3.20s 2.40s/3.10s 2.40s/2.80s 2.40s/3.20s DPS 201.6 190 132 189 Body/Head/Leg DMG 18/36/13.5 19/38/14.25 22/44/16.5

(Per Burst: 66/132/49.5) 14/28/10.5 Fire Rate (SPS) 11.2 (1.7 in single-shot mode) 10 15 (6 including downtime between bursts) 13.5 Att. Slots Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Modes Auto, Single (with Hop-Up) Single, Auto Single, Burst (3-shot) Single, Auto Projectile Speed 30500 26000 27500 29000 Draw Time 0.60s 0.60s 0.60s 0.60s ADS Movement Speed

(% of non-ADS speed) 50% 50% 50% 50%

Havoc

The first gun to be added to Apex Legends after its release, the Havoc is a tricky gun to make up your mind about. Like the Prowler SMG, it’s made or broken by whether it has a Hop-Up; but in the Havoc’s case you can choose either the Turbocharger, which eliminates the wind-up time before it starts firing in full-auto, or the Selectfire Receiver, which allows you to charge up single-shot hitscan laser shots (which makes the Havoc the only hitscan gun currently in Apex Legends). Bear in mind, however, that you can’t attach both Hop-Ups at once, so you have to choose.

Hint: use the Turbocharger, always.

The single-shot mode I find doesn’t deal enough damage per shot to justify spending 4 Energy ammo per shot, even after the buffs to damage it received with the 1.1.1 update. And while the fact that it is hitscan might trick you into thinking it’s easier to land shots, it’s actually more challenging due to the charge-up time between pulling the trigger and the gun actually firing.

But in full-auto, it’s a fast-firing AR that deals whopping damage once it gets going – as long as you can handle the very high vertical recoil. The big downside is the wind-up time before it starts shooting, which makes the Turbocharger a real necessity. With the Turbocharger, it dishes out the highest DPS of any Assault Rifle, but with that high recoil that you can’t mitigate with a Barrel Stabiliser attachment.

VK-47 Flatline



The VK-47 Flatline was always overshadowed by its peers. It had stats across the board, but an unpleasantly high horizontal recoil meant everyone would alway abandon it for an R-301 whenever the opportunity presented itself. With Season 2, the Flatline’s damage was quite substantially increased from 16 to 19, and now with Season 3 the possibility of the new Anvil Receiver Hop Up actually gives you a compelling reason to use a Flatline as a hybrid weapon, where you can switch at will between a decent, high-powered Assault Rifle and a surprisingly punchy, long-range Scout-like weapon. It’s still not enough to knock the Carbine off its top spot, though, especially since the Carbine has also received the same Hop Up.

Hemlok



The Hemlok Burst AR is – you guessed it – a burst weapon, firing 3 bullets in extremely quick succession, which means if you’re accurate with them you can deal over 100 damage in the space of about 0.2 seconds. Many players prefer to use the single-shot mode of the Hemlok and click rapidly to deliver an even higher rate of fire over time. Either way this punchy rifle has the ability to rip apart your enemies with the its very high damage-per-shot, which equals the Havoc and exceeds that of any other automatic weapon in Apex Legends besides the Spitfire.

Still, players will usually give up the Hemlok for a Carbine.

R-301 Carbine



The R-301 Carbine is the best AR on offer and always has been, trading a bit of damage for a faster rate of fire and a much easier ride in general. Low recoil and a high bullet speed makes the Carbine excellent at most ranges (it can even be used to great effect at long range if you switch to single-shot mode) and with a good extended mag, barrel, and stock, it’s like there’s no recoil at all on this beautiful bastard of a gun. As with the Flatline, the new Anvil Receiver Hop Up turns the single-shot on the R-301 into something actually worth using, making this fantastic gun stronger than it’s ever been.

SMGs – Apex Legends guns & stats

Name Alternator SMG R-99 Prowler Burst PDW Spray Pattern Ammo Light Rounds Light Rounds Heavy Rounds Mag Size 16 18 20 Tactical Reload/Full Reload 1.90s/2.23s 1.80s/2.45s 2.00s/2.60s DPS 150 216 122.78 Body/Head/Leg DMG 15/22/12

(36/54/27 with

Disruptor Rounds) 12/18/9.6 14/21/11.2 Fire Rate (SPS) 10 18 20 (8.77 including downtime between bursts) Att. Slots Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Modes Auto Auto Burst (5-shot) Projectile Speed 19500 21000 18000 Draw Time 0.35s 0.35s 0.35s ADS Movement Speed

(% of non-ADS speed) 86% 86% 86%

Alternator

The Alternator used to be one of the worst weapons in the game, but Season 2 completely changed all that with the inclusion of the Disruptor Rounds Hop-Up for the Alternator (and RE-45), which buffed the Alternator’s damage against shields right up. For a time, with the Disruptor Hop-Up, the Alternator was quite certainly the most powerful gun in Apex Legends; but now with Season 3 Disruptor Rounds are gone, and the Alternator’s place in the meta has been knocked way down. It’s still a deadly weapon, but that’s not saying much when all 22 weapons in the game are deadly in their own right.

R-99

Prior to Season 2, the R-99 was far and away the strongest SMG (and for many the strongest gun) in Apex Legends – and, with the steady nerfs to the once-OP Alternator, this looks to be the case once again. This is thanks mainly to the R-99’s peerless fire rate, which allows you to fire off an entire round in a single second. However, you really need the accompanying attachments to make this gun sing in your hands, because the R-99’s mag size is now smaller than ever, and the high (and now slightly random) recoil makes it difficult to use at anything other than very short range.

Prowler

This punchy burst SMG is… alright… until you manage to get your hands on an accompanying Selectfire Receiver Hop-Up attachment, after which it becomes one of Apex Legends’ most powerful weapons. Without this, it packs a punch with every 5-shot burst especially if you aim for the head/neck area, but you race through your ammo all the faster for it, and the overall reliability of the gun falls short compared to an R-99.

But if you manage to find the Hop-Up, then the Prowler will absolutely shred at close and even medium range – particularly if you get a good extended mag on it too. Occasionally I find it’s worth taking a Hop-Up-less Prowler even over a good R-99 or Alternator, simply because if I can find a Selectfire Receiver and Heavy Mag later on, I’ll have a good contender for deadliest gun in the game – even despite Season 3’s nerf to the Prowler by giving its recoil a pinch of extra RNG.

LMGs (Light Machine Guns) – Apex Legends guns & stats

Name L-Star EMG Devotion M600 Spitfire Spray Pattern Ammo Unique Energy Ammo Heavy Rounds Mag Size 40 (x3) 36 35 Tactical Reload/Full Reload 3.26s/3.26s 2.80s/3.63s 2.80s/3.33s DPS 228 255 162 Body/Head/Leg DMG 19/38/15 17/34/12.75 18/36/16.2 Fire Rate (SPS) 12 15 (at max) 9 Att. Slots N/A Barrel, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Modes Auto (Overheat) Auto (Wind-Up) Auto Projectile Speed 18000 33500 27500 Draw Time 0.70s 0.70s 0.70s ADS Movement Speed

(% of non-ADS speed) 41% 41% 41%

Devotion

The Devotion always holds a place near the top of many players’ rankings of all the guns in Apex Legends, due to its stupendous fire rate and DPS. However, you really need the Turbocharger Hop-Up attachment to make it shine, which reduces the gun’s sizeable warm-up period after you start firing. Without it, the Devotion is not a gun to rely on when you’re defending against close-range attackers, because by the time you switch and get the fire rate up to a decent standard, you’ll likely already be dead.

Another downside is that it eats through your Energy Ammo, which is often in short supply anyway unless you’re lucky with your looting and killing. So if you take it, make sure you communicate with your teammates to give you as much Energy Ammo as possible.

M600 Spitfire

The Spitfire is one of the weapons that Respawn saw fit to nerf slightly in the 1.1.1 patch notes (read more about all the changes with our Apex Legends update & patch notes guide), even though it was always meant to be a very powerful and rare pickup. Its base damage has now been reduced to only just exceed the Devotion’s, and while its base magazine size remains untouched its extended mag sizes have been reduced. But despite that, it still has the potential to have the largest magazine of any gun in Apex Legends, and it’s a reliable and punchy automatic weapon as long as you can master the kickback (which incidentally is dramatically decreased by a good Barrel Stabiliser).

L-Star EMG

The L-Star was released with Season 2: Battle Charge, and it’s a hell of a gun. A fast rate of fire and very high damage-per-shot puts its DPS on par with a Devotion, but without the annoying warm-up period before firing. It’s also got a higher mag size and larger bullets, allowing you to hit your target slightly more easily with this powerhouse LMG.

The downsides to the L-Star are its rarity (it’s only available in airdrops), its limited supply of unique ammo, and (most importantly) the inclusion of an overheating mechanic which locks you out of firing if you shoot too often in a short space of time. Feather the trigger to fire bursts of 8 at a time, and you’ll be able to melt players without having to worry about your gun suddenly failing on you.

With Season 3, the L-Star has received a few targeted changes to increase its stability (there’s now very little horizontal recoil to worry about) but also to lower its damage from 21 to 19. Though considering its insane fire rate, this doesn’t do much to lessen this airdrop-only LMG’s power.

Snipers (Sniper Rifles) – Apex Legends guns & stats

Name Charge Rifle G7 Scout Longbow DMR Triple Take Kraber .50 CAL Ammo Energy Ammo Light Rounds Heavy Rounds Energy Ammo Unique Mag Size 4 10 6 5 4 Tactical Reload/Full Reload 3.60s/3.60s 2.40s/3.00s 2.66s/3.66s 2.60s/3.40s 3.20s/4.30s DPS 31.5 (63 with

Charge-Up DMG) 153 71.5 86.25 145 Body/Head/Leg DMG 45/56/40.5 34/68/30.6 55/110/44 23/46/20.7

(69/138/62.1) 145/297.25/116 Fire Rate (SPS) 0.7 4.5 1.3 1.25 0.47 Att. Slots Mag, Optic, Stock Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up None Modes Single (Beam) Single Single Single (3-shot spread) Single Projectile Speed 31500 31500 30500 32000 29500 Draw Time 0.60s 0.60s 0.90s 0.90s 1.20s ADS Movement Speed

(% of non-ADS speed) 36% 36% 36% 36% 36%

Charge Rifle

The Charge Rifle is the newest addition to the Apex Legends weapons roster – a World-Drop Energy-using sniper rifle with a beam weapon that is reminiscent of the Havoc’s single-shot mode. But this beefy Charge Rifle packs one hell of a punch after the half-second charge-up time, dealing 45 immediate hitscan damage over extreme distances.

But that’s not all; during this half-second warm-up you get a sort of mini-beam which deals 3 damage every tick (to a maximum of 45 total damage) before the actual blast of the weapon even goes off. If you’re perfectly accurate (with a headshot at the end), you can deal over 100 damage in just half a second.

Despite its crazy diagonal recoil and low magazine size, this is an extremely powerful high-skill-ceiling weapon that I’m sure we’re going to see a lot of across World’s Edge this season.

G7 Scout



The G7 Scout has always been lowkey one of the best and most versatile weapons in Apex Legends, able to perform well at long, medium or even close range. It deals less damage than its fellow snipers, but has a high rate of fire and benefits much more from Extended Mag attachments, so pre-firing with this weapon is a piece of cake.

With the move to a flatter, larger arena in World’s Edge, and the recent nerfs to the Scout’s main competition (the Longbow), it appears this is the Season for the Scout to shine. Not only has Season 3 given it a substantial damage increase, but there is also the new Double Tap Hop Up to consider, which if attached to the Scout will allow you to fire twice in quick succession with each pull of the trigger.

Longbow DMR

Last season the Longbow was immensely powerful and prevalent, even in the close quarters of King’s Canyon. And it’s still a worthy Sniper Rifle, to be sure; it packs a hell of a punch over long distances. But Season 3 has nerfed the Longbow off its long-held top spot with a reduction in leg damage and, more importantly, a sizeable rate of fire nerf that makes this already sluggish gun even more so. Still, if you can land your shots (especially headshots), your enemies won’t last long in a Longbow’s crosshairs.

Triple Take



It took me a good long while, but I’m really starting to like the Triple Take. Unique and versatile, it can be used to great effect at close range as a makeshift shotgun, and it’s a fantastic mid-range choice if you slap a 3x scope on it. Its three-shot spread makes longer-range shots more difficult – until you get a Precision Choke Hop-Up attachment for it, after which you can charge each shot up to reduce the spread dramatically. It’s still not ideal, because it slows down the rate of fire (even though the Choke tightening speed was increased with Season 2), and a Precision Choke should always go to a Peacekeeper first before a Triple Take. And what’s more, now that the Longbow has received such a substantial buff I’d probably take the Longbow for my long-range sharpshooting every time.

Kraber .50-CAL

One of two legendary weapons in Apex Legends, the Kraber takes no attachments, and sports its own unique ammo – meaning you only get 8 shots, full stop. But it’s a phenomenally powerful bolt-action sniper which has become even more powerful thanks to the Season 2 patch notes. With this gun, a legshot will deal 100+ damage, and a headshot will deal 200.

Shotguns – Apex Legends guns & stats

Name EVA-8 Auto Peacekeeper Mozambique Shotgun Mastiff Shotgun Spread Pattern Ammo Shotgun Shells Shotgun Shells Shotgun Shells Unique Mag Size 8 6 3 4 Tactical Reload/Full Reload 2.75s/3.00s 2.50s/3.50s 2.10s/2.60s 1.03s/1.70s DPS 126 106.7 99 187.2 Body/Head/Leg DMG 7/10/5.6

(63/90/50.4) 10/15/8

(110/165/88) 15/22/13.5

(45/66/40.5)

Hammerpoint Rounds:

30/44/27

(90/132/81) 18/36/18

(144/288/144) Fire Rate (SPS) 2 0.97 2.2 1.3 Att. Slots Optic, Bolt Optic, Bolt, Hop-Up Optic, Bolt, Hop-Up None Modes Auto Single Auto Single Projectile Speed 16000 16000 10000 12000 Draw Time 0.45s 0.45s 0.45s 0.45s ADS Movement Speed

(% of non-ADS speed) 91% 91% 100% 91%

EVA-8 Auto



Probably the most forgiving shotgun in Apex Legends, a startlingly fast rate of fire is what sets the EVA-8 Auto apart from the rest. Its damage per shot can’t compete with that of the Peacekeeper, but the EVA’s flexibility allows you to get in more shots than your opponent, often winning you the fight. And this has never been more true now that Season 3 has given you the new Double Tap Trigger to attach to your EVA, allowing you to shoot twice in quick succession with each pull of the trigger. We’ll have to see if this is enough to knock the Peacekeeper off its long-held top (non-airdrop) Shotgun spot, but the fact remains that the EVA-8 is now the strongest it’s ever been.

Peacekeeper

The Peacekeeper has always been the best Shotgun in Apex Legends, with the exception of the Supply Drop-only Mastiff. Fantastic damage in a large spread pattern, a Hop Up which dramatically increases its effective range, amazingly ammo-efficient… It’s no wonder the devs nerfed it back in March, increasing its overall rarity across the map, and nerfing the fire rate increase provided by its Shotgun Bolt attachment. But even so, this is probably still the most powerful and reliable Shotgun you can get your hands on outside of the Gold tier of guns.

Mozambique

Oh, my. Even after we were promised the Mozambique would become more viable in Season 2, I don’t think anyone expected it to become so strong. It’s still got all the ickiness it had before – just 3 shots before having to reload being the main problem – but now you can equip a Hammerpoint Rounds attachment to the Mozambique to double the damage of each of its pellets against unshielded targets. With this Hop-Up, you can one-shot an unarmoured enemy. I still wouldn’t put it above a Peacekeeper or an EVA-8, but the Mozambique is certainly no longer the joke it once was.

Mastiff



The other legendary weapon in Apex Legends, the Mastiff comes with its own unique shotgun shells, meaning you will only ever get 20 shots with this colossal weapon. But it’s by far the most powerful of all the shotguns at close-range, dealing a whopping 36 damage with each of the eight bullets it fires with every pull of the trigger. That makes for a potential 288 damage in a single burst.

Pistols – Apex Legends guns & stats

Name P2020 RE 45 Auto Wingman Spray Pattern Ammo Light Rounds Light Rounds Heavy Rounds Mag Size 10 15 4 Tactical Reload/Full Reload 1.25s/1.25s 1.74s/2.12s 2.10s/2.10s DPS 110.5 143 117 Body/Head/Leg DMG 13/19.5/11.7

(37/56/33.3 with

Hammerpoint Rounds) 11/16/9.9

(19/28/17 with

Disruptor Rounds) 45/90/40.5 Fire Rate (SPS) 8.5 13 2.6 Att. Slots Mag, Optic, Hop-Up Barrel, Mag, Optic, Hop-Up Mag, Optic, Hop-Up Modes Single Auto Single Projectile Speed 18500 19500 18000 Draw Time 0.25s 0.25s 0.25s ADS Movement Speed

(% of non-ADS speed) 100% 95% 100%

Wingman

The Wingman was always meant to be a top-tier weapon, but its dominance has been so clear-cut that it has so far received two major nerfs to bring it more in line with the rest. The 1.1.1 update dramatically reduced this powerful hand cannon’s magazine size to 4/6/8/10 (with extended mags), meaning you really need to hit your shots if you want to succeed with this weapon.

It’s still an absolutely lethal gun, particularly if you find an Epic Extended Magazine to go alongside it, but with the new buffs to the sniper rifle class, we might well start seeing fewer players keeping the Wingman to the end of the game this season. But then again, as a pistol it offers excellent ADS movement speed that snipers cannot hope to compete with, so it really depends on your own preference.

P2020



The P2020 used to occupy the very lowest portion of the Apex Legends weapons power curve alongside the Mozambique, but now both weapons have risen from the ashes. The P2020 can now be augmented with a Hammerpoint Rounds Hop-Up which dramatically increases the gun’s damage against unshielded targets. The P2020’s downfall was always low damage, but with Hammerpoint Rounds it can outperform a Wingman with its speed and accuracy over medium distances.

RE-45 Auto

The RE-45 can be thought of as a mini R-99. Very fast-firing, but low damage-per-shot and a very low mag size for an automatic weapon. As with the Alternator, it enjoyed its Season in the sun thanks to the enormously powerful Disruptor Rounds Hop Up, but now that Hop Up is no longer present for Season 3, and the RE-45 has been relegated back down to the lower rungs of the Apex weapons tier list.

Hopefully this has given you an idea of what to expect no matter what weapon you pick up in your next Apex Legends match of Season 3. But that’s not all we have to offer! Check out our Apex Legends loadout guide for high-level tips and strategies on putting together the perfect combination of weapons to handle your every need.