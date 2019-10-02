The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Black Mesa ventures deeper into Xen

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd October 2019 / 4:53PM

As the many hapless scientists now wearing wee aliens as hats (and Valve Software themselves) could tell you, one need be careful with Half-Life’s alien dimension of Xen. That’s why the gang behind sanctioned remake Black Mesa gang have taken their time remaking those much-reviled end-game levels, initially releasing the game without any Xen then getting back to work on it. They’ve been gradually expanding Xen in a beta branch, and now they invite us to that weird meaty factory processing (cloning? packaging?) aliens. The unexpected concept made it my favourite part of Xen, so I’m glad to see them go for it.

Developers Crowbar Collective released the first five maps of Black Mesa’s Interloper chapter to the public beta branch, welcoming us to the meatlab. I don’t have the beta installed right now but it looks a little something like this:

View post on imgur.com

Another three Interloper maps are still to come, then they’re basically at the end of Black Mesa. After this, the final two chapters are the boss battle against big spacebaby Nihilanth then our spooky job offer in Endgame. And they all live happily ever after.

“The team has been crunching hard to release the last chapters, and the game has been fighting us every step of the way,” Crowbar Collective said in the announcement. “We will be releasing the last 3 maps of Interloper shortly, after a final art and polish pass. Our current plan is to release Nihilanth and Endgame with those maps, but we may stagger the next releases to better refine the last fight and to get more concentrated feedback from the community.”

The idea that they’re crunching on Black Mesa surprised me, considering this project has been in development in one form or another for fifteen years. I don’t know which (if any) financial or professional pressures they may be under but huh, it just feels weird. Crunching Black Mesa. Pushing it out hard and fast. In 2019. Huh.

If you have Black Mesa and fancy a peek at Xen, follow these instructions. After starting the beta in June, they finished the introductory chapter and added the Gonarch bits in August.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Black Mesa

Gordon Bennett

231

It's crab-fighting time: Black Mesa's Xen beta is diving into the Gonarch's Lair

13

Black Mesa launches its first three Xen maps into public beta

18

Black Mesa shows off Xen to celebrate Half-Life's birthday

14

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steelseries resurrect Sensei gaming mouse as the Sensei Ten

Learn about the making of Disco Elysium, Observation and more at EGX on October 18th

The 10 best games like Dark Souls

In honour of His Souliness

8

Fortnite's apocalypse enters overtime as Season 10 steals one more week