The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Borderlands 3 birthday bash blasts off with better boss drops this week

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

2nd October 2019 / 2:47PM

Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

10 years of Borderlands, is it? A whole decade since four cel-shaded bounty hunters hopped off a bus and murdered their way across a planet to the whiny twangs of Cage The Elephant? Blimey, where does the time go? Well before Destiny, Borderlands married Diablo’s gear grind with run n’ gun blasting in an open-world romp, kicking off a generation of shooting bloody numbers out of heads. To celebrate a decade of cartoon carnage, the next five weeks of Borderlands 3 will crank things up to 11, starting with a week of better boss loot drops.

Until October 8th, many Borderlands 3 bosses have an increased chance of handing over legendary goodies on death. Gearbox don’t give precise figures, but if you’re crying out for Ten Gallon, Echo or Bitch, this is the week to get grinding.

A complete list of prosperous boss drops can be found in the anniversary announcement. Besides the usual lineup of stats and traits, Legendaries come with plenty of bizarre effects. Want to have orbs of poison goo crawl menacingly across the map after tossing your gun? Have a bash at nabbing Creeping Death from Aurelia.

It’s worth noting that while there are well over 100 legendary weapons in Blanderwhams 3, this event only covers around a dozen weapons, shields and mods dropped by bosses. I’m really, truly sorry if you’re still stuck hunting for the Rick And Morty shotgun – for entirely separate concerns, really.

Not so much a birthday as a birth-month-and-a-bit, Boss Week kicks off a five-week-long anniversary celebration for Gearbox’s loot-shooter. The developers have laid out the next four weeks of special events, including a rare spawn hunt, increased Eridium drops and streamer-focused mayhem on Twitch.

Deets on the final week running October 29th through November 4th remain locked up in the vault for now.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Tales From The Borderlands Ep One

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Aren't Dead

53

Wot I Think: Borderlands 2

Putting All Your Points Into Gun Lust

199

An hour of Borderlands 3 looting, shooting and interstellar travel

20

Steam's new "off topic" protections kick in over Borderlands review bombing

130

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steelseries resurrect Sensei gaming mouse as the Sensei Ten

Learn about the making of Disco Elysium, Observation and more at EGX on October 18th

The 10 best games like Dark Souls

In honour of His Souliness

8

Fortnite's apocalypse enters overtime as Season 10 steals one more week