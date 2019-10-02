The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Destiny 2 dusts off servers after crashing into Moon

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd October 2019 / 12:44PM

Though Destiny 2: Shadowkeep was the first time I’d been playing an MMO around expansion launch time, I knew what to expect last night: surprise; spectacle; excitement; confusion; discovery; server queues; connection troubles; servers going offline; waiting until the next day to play. Reader dear, it delivered on all counts. Following a string of disconnections, sign-in problems, and other datapipe wonk, Bungie took their MMOFPS offline for several hours last night. Today, it seems fixed and fine. Which is about what I expected, especially considering yesterday’s big launch also saw the base game go free-to-play and switch from Battle.net to Steam. Many cables for gremlins to tug at there.

Shadowkeep launched at 6pm last night. I had to queue for a few minutes, with my number in the queue hilariously bouncing up and down but no real harm. Then it seemed fine. Going by the barrage of messages in the RPS clan Discord, the servers started to crap out around 9pm. Players were getting booted with connection issues, players couldn’t join, sign-ins seemed down… it was messy.

After several notes saying they were investigating, Bungie declared at 10:13 that they were taking the game down for emergency maintenance. That wrapped up about 2am today. The game seems fine now. Not that I can play much during work hours. Damn you, cruel bosses.

A few other issues persist.

MMO expansion launches, eh? Coupled with the influx of players from going free-to-play and the technical process of switching to Steam, I’d expected that to happen. Unfortunate, undesirable, unsurprising. I’d accordingly planned for my big Shadowkeep sesh to be today.

Destiny 2 has debuted high on Steam’s list of top games, with a peak of 219,997 concurrent players making it comfortably the fourth-most-played game. That bodes well for days when people will actually be able to play the game.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Destiny 2

Embrace it?

71

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

A guide to Destiny 2's endgame

Power Up

20

Destiny 2 launches Shadowkeep expansion, goes free-to-play, and hits Steam

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steelseries resurrect Sensei gaming mouse as the Sensei Ten

Learn about the making of Disco Elysium, Observation and more at EGX on October 18th

The 10 best games like Dark Souls

In honour of His Souliness

9

Fortnite's apocalypse enters overtime as Season 10 steals one more week