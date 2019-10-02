The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

The 10 best games like Dark Souls

In honour of His Souliness

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

2nd October 2019 / 5:00PM

Featured post This is just one of the best games like Dark Souls.

Sorry, definition nerds. “Soulslike” is a word now. Disgusting, I know, but this is how genres are made. Along comes a giant like Dark Souls that everybody won’t stop bleating about and soon it has copycats. Before you know it, a swarm of like-minded games with sparse checkpoints and lethal attacks are scuttling around, leaving slime trails and biting your ankles for surprisingly massive damage. Ugh, soulslikes. But stoop low to appreciate these little monsters, and among them you’ll find some very good games about dying.

Here are ten of the best.

Best games like Dark Souls

I’m not here to define the prerequisites of the genre or discuss whether it should even exist. I just want to pick a few of the wondrous horrors off the ground and put ‘em in a big terrarium with reinforced glass, so you can appreciate them. If it helps, think of them not as “soulslikes” but as curious offspring you might like if you enjoyed big daddy souls. Read on to discover more.

We’re obviously leaving out the Dark Souls series itself. After all, you can’t be “like” the thing you are. Also, Bloodborne is still nowhere to be seen on PC, so obviously don’t expect that bad boy to show up. And like most of our lists, the game you like is number 11. Anyway, let’s get on with it.

Hit the page links to continue.

Page 1Page 2Page 3Page 4

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Ashen

What's the scoria?

46

Ashen's wonky multiplayer has been un-wonked

6

Epic's store launches with exclusives from Supergiant & Coffee Stain

88

Ashen Trailer Is Beautiful, Haunting, Cute

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steelseries resurrect Sensei gaming mouse as the Sensei Ten

Learn about the making of Disco Elysium, Observation and more at EGX on October 18th

Fortnite's apocalypse enters overtime as Season 10 steals one more week

Black Mesa ventures deeper into Xen

2