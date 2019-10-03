Apex Legends map guide (Season 3) - World's Edge best locations and loot

Season 3 has landed, and at last Apex Legends has been graced with a brand new map: the colourful sprawling landmass that is World’s Edge. Larger and more characterful than its predecessor, Kings Canyon, the new Season 3 map is filled with new named locations, new loot, and a great many players doing their best to learn the ins and outs of this island as quickly as possible.

Our Apex Legends map guide for Season 3 will not only go through all the major features of World’s Edge, but will also detail the best locations to land based on every known Supply Bin and weapon drop location. So without further ado, let’s dive once more down upon the Apex arena!

Apex Legends map and locations guide (Season 3 new map)

We’ve got a whole heap of new features, locations, and points of interest to cover with the enormous new Apex Legends map. Feel free to skip ahead to a particular section below using the following links.

Apex Legends map overview – What’s new with World’s Edge?

World’s Edge is only the second map to be added to Apex Legends, replacing Kings Canyon for the time being (although we may see a return of the original map later on down the line). In a nutshell, here are the things that are different with this new map if you’re just now preparing to head into Season 3:

The new Apex Legends map is roughly twice the size of Kings Canyon ; each side of the World’s Edge map is said to be 1.5x the length of the sides of Kings Canyon.

; each side of the World’s Edge map is said to be the length of the sides of Kings Canyon. As well as being larger, World’s Edge has less of an emphasis on verticality than Kings Canyon, with fewer sheer cliffs and more sprawling hills and plentiful urban environments .

than Kings Canyon, with fewer sheer cliffs and more . The map is divided into three distinct biomes : a fiery lava biome encroaches from the southern coast, while a cold ice biome has emerged around the Epicenter in the north-east. Everywhere else is covered by lush greenery .

: a fiery encroaches from the southern coast, while a cold has emerged around the Epicenter in the north-east. Everywhere else is covered by . The map’s larger and more open spaces mean you should expect to spend a bit more time travelling between locations , as well as a higher chance of engaging in long-range fights with enemy squads.

, as well as a higher chance of engaging in with enemy squads. There is a train that automatically travels at high speed around the entire map. This train can be boarded and contains several supply bins ; and it’s also a great way to quickly traverse World’s Edge. However, it is a popular and hotly contested point of interest – and be warned, you can be crushed by it.

that automatically travels at high speed around the entire map. This train can be boarded and ; and it’s also a great way to quickly traverse World’s Edge. However, it is a – and be warned, you can be crushed by it. There are (at least) three Vaults dotted about the new Apex Legends map. Later in the season, Respawn will allow us to open these vaults and obtain the Gold and Purple gear within by obtaining Vault Keys occasionally dropped by the spherical drones that periodically fly about the map. The three Vaults can be found: to the west of Lava City ; to the south of The Train Yard ; and to the north of The Geyser .

dotted about the new Apex Legends map. Later in the season, Respawn will allow us to open these vaults and obtain the by obtaining occasionally dropped by the that periodically fly about the map.

As you can see, there’s an awful lot to talk about with the new map. What we’re going to do now is overview each of the 15 named locations dotted about World’s Edge, along with information on loot quantities and the best placed to land that we’ve found so far in Apex Legends Season 3.

Note: the above maps and loot information are taken from the absolutely sublime Apex Legends Interactive Map. Please note, however, that it is a work in progress and subject to change – as is the game itself!

Skyhook – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Medium

Medium Popularity: High

High Supply Bins: 26

The north-most named location on World’s Edge, Skyhook is dominated by the central “skyhook” tower, which holds plentiful loot near its base. The surrounding settlement is quite spread out, with a particularly high concentration of loot around the train tracks to the north. It’s a popular location, so be prepared to fight your way out if landing here.

Refinery – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Small

Small Popularity: Medium

Medium Supply Bins: 25

Generally, the best location to land at if you want a great start is a small area (quick to loot) with a high concentration of loot that no one really drops at. Refinery comes very close to ticking all three boxes: its central building is kind of like the Market building in Kings Canyon in that it’s very large and filled with enough loot to kit out your team decently at the start of a match. I don’t expect the high loot-to-popularity ratio to last long, though. People are bound to start coming here more often once they realise how loot-rich it is.

The Epicenter – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Small

Small Popularity: Medium

Medium Supply Bins: 15

One of my favourite spots to land at, the unassuming Epicenter, while small and not containing that many Supply Bins, generally has enough (including floor loot) to kit out your squad early on; and it provides a fantastic vantage point from which to attack the winners of Capitol City in the early game and take their loot as well. Plus, it looks damn pretty – and it’s a great location for a firefight or three.

Drill Site – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Small

Small Popularity: Low

Low Supply Bins: 13

If you’re looking for a quieter start, then Drill Site may be the way to go. It’s got plenty of buildings to loot, and although it can’t hold a candle to the most loot-rich areas of World’s Edge, you’re unlikely to meet much competition here early on. The two central ziplines give you an easy ride across the site, and you’ve got a Balloon as well that you can use to move quickly onto your next location of choice – or make a speedy getaway.

Overlook – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Small

Small Popularity: Medium

Medium Supply Bins: 19

If you include the building by the train tracks in your assessment of Overlook (and I do), then this is actually a really rather excellent out-of-the-way location to start with. You’ve essentially got two clusters of high-density loot at the edge of the map, and I don’t tend to see that many people dropping here either. You’ll likely be pushed in towards Capitol City after the first round, but that might end up being a good thing.

Lava Fissure – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Large

Large Popularity: Medium

Medium Supply Bins: 29

The sprawling big brother of Drill Site, sharing the opposite side of the rock they’re both pressed up against, Lava Fissure will take a little while to traverse if you land there but you’re likely to end up with all the gear you need as well as a fairly quiet start thanks to its coastal position. From here I often like to head south-east along the row of houses leading you eventually to the Sorting Factory.

Capitol City – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Large

Large Popularity: High

High Supply Bins: 19

People think thought Capitol City might be the new Skull Town: a sprawling central urban location where the people are plentiful and the loot is poor. And that is exactly correct. It’s a fantastic place for a firefight, don’t get me wrong; but it’s far from the best place to go if what you care about is great loot. But it’s probably the best place to go if you’re more interested in racking up double digits in kills.

The Train Yard – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Medium

Medium Popularity: Low

Low Supply Bins: 26

The Train Yard is nicely cordoned off from the other more central locations of World’s Edge, which makes it quite a defensible location. The loot is rather poor – unless you take into account the fact that there is an abundance of Supply Bins to be looted to the south and the east through the tunnels.

Fuel Depot – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Small

Small Popularity: Medium

Medium Supply Bins: 12

Another fairly cordoned off location of the map, the only reason Fuel Depot isn’t “Low” popularity is because it’s so central. If you land here, you’re in a fantastic position for reaching the next Ring as quickly as possible. It’s got enough loot to get you started, and it’s small enough that you won’t spend long looting up; but you’ll need to take advantage of its position to push to one of the other larger nearby areas if you want to get the best start.

The Geyser – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Medium

Medium Popularity: Medium

Medium Supply Bins: 17

A supremely enjoyable and beautiful location of World’s Edge, The Geyser is of course dominated by the central and endlessly-gouting Geyser, which acts like a Balloon to propel you quickly into the air so you can engage your rockets and land somewhere else. As such, it’s fairly easy and quick to move on from this fringe location, which you’ll need to do as the loot here is really rather poor (your best bet is to head northward through the rock as quickly as possible).

Thermal Station – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Large

Large Popularity: High

High Supply Bins: 48

Thermal Station is one of the largest and most difficult to traverse areas of the entire map. It contains a huge amount of loot, don’t get me wrong; more than enough for several squads to get nicely kitted out. But that means it’s a hell of a hot spot, particularly if the dropship happens to go over it. The thing to bear in mind is that you don’t necessarily need to land in the centre to get all the loot; try the areas to the south or the east, and you might be pleasantly surprised by how well they treat you in the early game.

Sorting Factory – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Large

Large Popularity: High

High Supply Bins: 44

The Capitol City of the south, the Sorting Factory is one of the largest and most loot-filled areas of World’s Edge. Whether you opt for the massive central factory or the curving row of smaller buildings to the south, there is always enough loot here for your squad – and, quite often, more than enough competition too. It’s a very popular spot, possibly as popular as Capitol City itself (though of course it depends on the path of the dropship).

Lava City – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Small

Small Popularity: Low

Low Supply Bins: 15

I really don’t see many teams landing at Lava City. And it sort of makes sense, because the loot isn’t that amazing, and it’s fairly out of the way, forcing you to head into the much more action-packed Sorting Factory. But, just like The Epicenter to Capitol City, Lava City is an excellent starting point from which you can gear up and then attempt to third-party the final teams of Sorting Factory still battling it out there. Once you clean up that mess, you’ll almost always be very well kitted out for the rest of the game indeed.

The Tree – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Small

Small Popularity: Low

Low Supply Bins: 13

Another potential landing spot for a quieter match (or, again, a good vantage point from which to assault the inhabitants of the Sorting Factory), The Tree will take you no time at all to loot, because it’s just that small and because there really isn’t that much loot to speak of. It should be enough to give a full squad a fighting chance against anyone nearby, but if two squads land there, you may find one or two players without guns or suitable means to defend themselves. That doesn’t happen often, though.

The Dome – Apex Legends best locations

Size: Large

Large Popularity: Medium

Medium Supply Bins: 22

The Dome is the southern-most point of the new Apex Legends map, and it counts not only the largest Dome but also the two smaller domes to the west. Add all that up, and you’ve got quite a bit of loot to be getting on with. I’ve landed at The Dome many times now, and we’ve rarely found ourselves without everything we need after the first few minutes of the match. Its non-central location means it isn’t as popular as one might expect, but you should still expect to see maybe one squad landing there with you, so it’s best to loot quick and prepare for a fight.

And with that, we’ve covered all 15 named locations in the new Apex Legends map, World’s Edge! Hopefully the above was useful in preparing you for what lies ahead for us all in Season 3. I guess now there’s nothing left to do except dive back in – for real, this time.