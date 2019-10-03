The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Gang Beasts, Gonner and more going cheap in a Steam charity sale

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

3rd October 2019 / 7:22PM

A lineup of 41 lesser-known indie darlings, party favourites, curiosities and old favourites have gone on sale this week. “Sure, Nat,” you cry, “you say that, but games go on sale all the time. What’s the big deal?”. Well, dear reader, if you’d give me time to finish, I’d explain that this is a charity sale. For the rest of this week, the big-wigs over at the IGDA Foundation have set up nice little charity fundraising event.

Until the end of the One Gamer Fund charity event, 50% of the proceeds from purchasing discounted games will be split between 7 particularly game-centric charities. It’s for a good cause, yeah, so why not take a look?

Okay, so not every charity here is a winner. But many are still worth putting a bit of money towards, including accessibility nonprofit Ablegamers and children’s welfare charity Child’s Play. Games, eh? Sometimes they can do good.

We’d be here all day if I went through the lineup game-by-game, but there are a few utter gems that are well worth shouting out. Fugl, at 40% off, is a delightful little sandbox where you flap around a gorgeous little world as any number of birds or beasties. Gonner, meanwhile, is a weird and wobbly dance with death – one Adam called an absolute delight in his review, even if it lacks real staying power.

There are also three entire games telling stories through mobile phones. Bury Me, My Love is an intimately personal conversation from one refugee to another. Alec was rather fond of it, despite the shift in format from mobile to PC losing some of the magic.

Meanwhile, A Normal Lost Phone and Another Lost Phone tell their own stories of personal intrigue by rooting through handhelds. Lost and found, please pick up your game.

Granted, there are some predictably solid picks in that lineup, too. You can’t really go wrong with Gang Beasts for a good night with pals, after all. You can peruse the full lineup of 41 games over on Steam’s event page until the charity sale ends this Sunday, October 6th.

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: A Normal Lost Phone

Smart phone

12

Another Lost Phone found in autumn

5

Cell Phone Horror Mystery: Sara Is Missing

4

Crowd-Finding: A Normal Lost Phone

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Ultima Online designer Raph Koster working on new sandbox MMO

3

Disco Elysium's developers are in "a bloody battle" for the human mind

Skill check for 'an exclusive'

9

Minit is this week's free adventure on the Epic Games Store

7

Encased is an Early Access RPG that's worth starting right now

Totally rad

9