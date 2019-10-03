Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location - where to find the bipod

If you’re specialising in sniping in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, you’ll likely want to have an attachment that increases your range and stability. So what if the Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod also reduces your time to aim, it’s still a very good attachment that deserves its own special feature.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location guide

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod guide shows you where to find it, from the map location to the exact point where the chest is and how to get there on-foot.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location

If you want to find the Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location, you’ll first need to grab a helicopter. It’s very far away from Erewhon, but you can use this opportunity to fly past some bivouacs so you have places to fast travel to later on. You can find the bipod very early on in the game with the helicopter, even though it’s on the other side of the main island.

Head to the Seal Islands region in the south-west. Here you can find a fuel storage facility close to the river that separates the Seal Islands region with the Channels region in the north-west. Look for where the road zigzags to find the rough area. This area is heavily guarded, so come in prepared.

Where to find the bipod in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod is in the centre of the fuel storage facility, which as eluded to before, is heavily guarded. You won’t find any of the Wolves thankfully, but there are a whole bunch of heavily armed soldiers and snipers watching all four corners. The best approach is to come from the hill to the south and hide in the trees while scouting the area with your drone.

Once you’ve cleared out a good chunk of the enemies, you may see the attachment chest appear on the mini-map in blue. This is the bipod, but you’ll need to ensure that the stairs in the centre of the facility leading to the docks are clear of enemies. Particularly of note is the artillery drone which can bombard an area if you’re spotted.

When you’ve killed a good chunk of the enemies and provided you haven’t been spotted, descend into the area and have a look around for the stairs. Go down two flights of stairs and you should be on the same level as the chest. Open it to claim your prize. The bipod is an attachment – more on those in our Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprint locations guide – and are as follows:

Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod stats

Equip to: Underbarrel slot

+10% horizontal recoil

+15% range

-15% sway

+15% time to aim

Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide links