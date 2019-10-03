The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location - where to find the bipod

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

3rd October 2019 / 4:02PM

Featured post Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod

If you’re specialising in sniping in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, you’ll likely want to have an attachment that increases your range and stability. So what if the Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod also reduces your time to aim, it’s still a very good attachment that deserves its own special feature.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location guide

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod guide shows you where to find it, from the map location to the exact point where the chest is and how to get there on-foot.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod map location

Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location

If you want to find the Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location, you’ll first need to grab a helicopter. It’s very far away from Erewhon, but you can use this opportunity to fly past some bivouacs so you have places to fast travel to later on. You can find the bipod very early on in the game with the helicopter, even though it’s on the other side of the main island.

Head to the Seal Islands region in the south-west. Here you can find a fuel storage facility close to the river that separates the Seal Islands region with the Channels region in the north-west. Look for where the road zigzags to find the rough area. This area is heavily guarded, so come in prepared.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod chest

Where to find the bipod in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod is in the centre of the fuel storage facility, which as eluded to before, is heavily guarded. You won’t find any of the Wolves thankfully, but there are a whole bunch of heavily armed soldiers and snipers watching all four corners. The best approach is to come from the hill to the south and hide in the trees while scouting the area with your drone.

Once you’ve cleared out a good chunk of the enemies, you may see the attachment chest appear on the mini-map in blue. This is the bipod, but you’ll need to ensure that the stairs in the centre of the facility leading to the docks are clear of enemies. Particularly of note is the artillery drone which can bombard an area if you’re spotted.

When you’ve killed a good chunk of the enemies and provided you haven’t been spotted, descend into the area and have a look around for the stairs. Go down two flights of stairs and you should be on the same level as the chest. Open it to claim your prize. The bipod is an attachment – more on those in our Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprint locations guide – and are as follows:

Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod stats

  • Equip to: Underbarrel slot
  • +10% horizontal recoil
  • +15% range
  • -15% sway
  • +15% time to aim

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bivouac

Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide links

  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint guns – Details on how equipment works, which are the best gun types.
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprint locations – Learn how to find blueprints and how to craft weapons.
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint health – how to heal injuries and healing item recipes.
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint Erewhon – where everything is in the hub, and how to get out.
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint skills – All class bonuses and all the skills and perks listed.
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint Homesteaders/Outcasts – where the Homestead and Outcast camps are for each region. (COMING SOON)
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint Faction missions – what the difference is between Faction Missions and Faction Support are, and details on how seasons work. (COMING SOON)
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint crafting – Item recipes for crafting items and equipment. (COMING SOON)
  • Ghost Recon PVP – how to access PVP and tips for playing competitive multiplayer. (COMING SOON)
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ghost War missions – tips for completing PVP missions. (COMING SOON)
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint preorder bonuses – how to unlock your preorder bonuses in-game. (COMING SOON)

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Ghost Recon Breakpoint guns - how to upgrade your weapons, sniping tips

Ghost Recon Breakpoint NVG locations - where to find night vision goggles

Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprint locations - unlock attachments and weapon blueprints

Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide - how to change class

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Close Combat: The Bloody First charges into the third dimension

Apex Legends L-Star stats (Season 3): DPS, TTK, spray pattern, L-Star EMG tips

L-Star EMG time-to-kill and other stats

I adore Destiny 2: Shadowkeep's spooky moon guns

Ghost Recon Breakpoint guns - how to upgrade your weapons, sniping tips