Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons - how to get best legendary guns

Standard weapons won’t cut it after a certain point in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Eventually, you’ll want to nab the most powerful forms of weapons in the game. I don’t blame you, after all, they are “signature” for a reason. We’ve begun the hunt for the signature weapons in the game and will be giving some hints on where else we thing the signature weapons might be.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons guide

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons guide has the locations and steps of how to obtain the signature weapons in the game. The one we know of so far is the Flycatcher’s P90.

Flycatcher’s P90 – Hear No Evil

Currently, the Flycatcher’s P90 is the only Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapon we can confirm that we’ve obtained. Play through the game and eventually, you’ll split into three separate pathways to recover some lost scientists. While saving Paula in “Without a Trace” from the clutches of Sentinel, you’ll learn about Flycatcher, one of Walker’s “Alpha Wolves”. Upon safely delivering her to the outcasts, you’ll unlock the mission “Hear No Evil”.

Hear No Evil is a mission that I would recommend doing only once you’ve achieved Gear Level 50. That means the average of your equipped weapons and armour should total 50. Once done, you’ll need to head into three separate locations to gather intel. One is a base, while the other two are research facilities full of scientists. Once you’ve obtained all three pieces of intel, head towards the Arrow Testing Zone. I would highly recommend doing this by taking the yellow road to the south down towards the base and driving as fast as you can into the base.

From there, you’ll need to sneak your way down the ladder shaft and into the main hangar. Take it slowly and if you’re spotted, make sure you have a gun that reloads quickly and excels at close range. There will be drones and Wolves present, so you’ll want to be sure you’re ready for a fight. Once you’ve cleared everyone out, watch for the automated turret. Hack the computer in the centre of the room for the access key.

Head back up the shaft and if you didn’t clear the enemies up here, do so before opening the door. Inside there will be several wolves, a couple of drones, and an automated turret. One of the wolves is Flycatcher, who has the intel. Kill him with a well-placed headshot and nab his intel to complete the mission. You’ll also find a chest inside here with the Flycatcher P90 legendary gun blueprint, so make sure you pick it up before heading out.

Other possible locations for signature weapons

We’ve not found the other two that we know of yet, but we’ve got a very good indication of how to find them.

See No Evil – Complete mission thread starting with “Blake’s Law” and ending with “An eye for an A.I”.

Complete mission thread starting with “Blake’s Law” and ending with “An eye for an A.I”. Speak No Evil – Complete the mission thread starting with “Under Herzog’s Control” and ending with “A Great Escape”.

There’s a chance that other signature weapons are around, but it’s still early days and the locations of which haven’t been uncovered. Stay tuned to our guides and we’ll hopefully have something for you in the next few days.

