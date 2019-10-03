The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Minit is this week's free adventure on the Epic Games Store

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

3rd October 2019 / 5:30PM

Okay, sixty seconds on the clock, let’s go: Monochrome adventure Minit is the Epic Games Store’s free game for the week. Solve the mystery of the sword factory, collect photographs, grab some coffee and listen to an old man ramble by the sea in this delightful little adventure game with a lethal twist. Every 60 seconds you drop dead and begin the cycle anew. But be quick – Minit isn’t the only one stuck in a time loop. Epic’s own cycle resets in seven days, putting another free game on a pedestal for the week.

How long was that, did I do it?

There’s a lovely rhythm to pottering around the world, seeing what you can achieve in one minute, slowly optimising your routes and items. Puzzles will test your routing and knowledge such that every single second counts. Hell, by the end of it, I was slamming the “kill me now” button every time I realised I could shave milliseconds off my route.

Minit is so much more than just a puzzle box to be solved in 60-second fragments. Despite the 2-bit style, there’s plenty of colour to every character, and plenty of loose threads to pick up on your way. Sometimes, you’ll simply find a comfy bed to nap in, letting you wake up from that spot next time the timer runs out.

Minit may just have one central idea, but it’s an absolute banger of a concept delivered flawlessly. John felt similarly back in his Minit review, saying it is “very charming, a lot of fun, and perhaps most importantly, executes its central conceit with deftness.”

Got a minute to try it out? Minit is free until October 10th on the Epic Games Store. Of course, Minit is still about on Steam and Itch for £7/€10/$10.

The Epic Games Store heads into orbit next week, giving away stellar city-builder Surviving Mars.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Minit

Groundhog Minute

10

Nowhere is safe from Minit's shark

12

Return of The Obra Dinn, Paratopic and Hypnospace Outlaw headline IGF's 2019 finalists

8

This tiny man in Minit is my fave character of 2018 so far

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Gang Beasts, Gonner and more going cheap in a Steam charity sale

1

Ultima Online designer Raph Koster working on new sandbox MMO

3

Disco Elysium's developers are in "a bloody battle" for the human mind

Skill check for 'an exclusive'

9

Encased is an Early Access RPG that's worth starting right now

Totally rad

9