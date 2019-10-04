Best PC gaming deals of the week - 4th October 2019

You know it’s autumn when you’ve finally succumbed to turning the heating on and that pesky deals fox keeps invading your home and stealing your chicken dinner. Absolutely outrageous behaviour, if you ask me, but who can blame that bushy-tailed deals fiend when there are so many hot savings to sink your teeth into? As always, I must advise caution around buying any new hardware at this time of year, what with Black Friday being right around the corner at the end of November, but there are still plenty of great games deals to keep us occupied in the mean time – including a very nice discount on the upcoming Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair. So without further ado, let us descend upon this week’s best PC gaming deals.

Game deals

Today is your last chance to get Battletech and Sonic Mania for $12 as part of Humble’s Monthly bundle, as the next wave of games is due to be announced later today. You’ll need to sign up to be a Humble Monthly subscriber in order to get it (which you can do right now), but you can cancel straight away and still receive all of October’s monthly games when they get unveiled later today. For more information on October’s Humble Monthly bundle, as well as all the other benefits you get by being a Humble Monthly subscriber, have a read of our initial news post.

Elsewhere on Humble, it’s XCOM season, with 75% off XCOM 2, or 60% off the XCOM 2 Collection, which includes its War of the Chosen expansion. There’s also 75% off XCOM Enemy Unknown as well.

There’s also a big Kalypso sale going on right now, too, with 20% off Tropico 6, and 50% off the Tropico 5 Complete Collection among many others.

Finally, UK charity SpecialEffect are holding their One Special Day fundraising event today, and there’s a special Humble bundle to go along with it. Games include Broken Age and Purrfect Date for $1, plus Swords of Ditto, Stronghold Crusader 2 and Bomber Crew if you pay more than the average. Plus, if you spend $10, you also get Tannenberg and Dirt 4. Soundtracks for the above games are also available for another $1 each. For more information about SpecialEffect and the work they do to help people with disabilities enjoy games, head to their website.

Fanatical are holding a big Team17 sale at the moment, and yep, even the upcoming Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair has been given a discount. Get 20% off the latest Donkey Kong Country-style platforming adventure, or 73% off the original Yooka Laylee instead. There’s also 15% off Blasphemous, and a lovely 55% off postman pinball simulator Yoku’s Island Express.

It’s also a good time to get into Total War. Not only can you get 22% off Total War: Three Kingdoms this weekend, but there’s also 68% off Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia and 77% off Total War: Shogun 2 up for grabs as well.

Meanwhile, GOG are celebrating their 11th birthday this weekend, which can only mean one thing. Lots of deals! There are too many to list here, but if you’ve been waiting to pick up games like Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Mount & Blade: Warband, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Divinity Original Sin 2, Hollow Knight or Darkest Dungeon to name just a few of the games on offer, then you’ll have plenty to sink your teeth into.

Last but by no means least, GamesPlanet have sliced 46% off Monster Hunter: World this weekend. Alternatively, if you prefer your scaly foes to come in dragon form rather than preposterous dinosaurs, then you’ll also be pleased to hear they’ve knocked 53% off The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind and 54% off the Elsweyr expansion as well.

Plus, for UK deals seekers, there are also a bunch of Ubisoft games on sale this weekend, including Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 5, Grow Up, Grow Home and Child of Light to name just a few.

UK deals:

There are still some good Asus deals left as part of Amazon’s Asus week, but it’s fairly slim pickings now. Top of the list are the two remaining monitors – the 27in, 1920×1080, 165Hz FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible Asus VG278QR, which is down to £249 from £310, and the ludicrously wide Asus ROG Strix XG49VQ, which is currently £809 instead of £950. This is a 49in monitor with a 3840×1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate and comes with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR support as well.

There’s also the small but excellent Asus TUF Gaming M5 mouse, which is down to just £25 from £35 – and I had lots of nice things to say about this in my Asus TUF Gaming M5 review. Finally, there’s the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU laptop (pictured above), which gets you a 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz display with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip and a 512GB SSD for £850. Normally, all that would cost you £1200, and you can read more about it in my Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 review.

Elsewhere on Amazon, the Dell S2716DG monitor is currently going for a pretty good price – just £400 compared to its previous price of £450. This 27in 2560×1440 G-Sync panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support.

For those of you after really cheap monitors, however, then get yourself over to Ebuyer, where the Acer XF240H is down to just £180. This 24in 1920×1080 FreeSync monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate as well, and is one of the few monitors to have received Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible certification, which means you’ll get an equally good variable refresh rate experience as you would on proper G-Sync monitors.

US deals:

Not content with waiting until November for an epic month of deals, Newegg have begun their “Gametober” season, which, yes, makes me cringe just as much as you probably are right now. Still, there are some decent deals to be had regardless, such as this MSI Optix AG32C monitor for $270 after a $10 rebate. This 32in monitor only has a 1920×1080 resolution, so probably won’t be much use for desktop work due to its low pixel density, but I’ve found large 1080p screens are usually fine for gaming. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support.

For the driving fans among you, the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Logitech G Driving Force Shifter bundle is going real cheap right now – $269 instead of $480.

There are also some great deals on AMD’s slightly older Ryzen processors right now, as you can currently get the Ryzen 7 2700X for just $200 (normally $330), and the Ryzen 5 2600 for as little as $120. You also get a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC with them, and the Ryzen 7 2700X also comes with a choice of either The Outer Worlds or Borderlands 3 for free as well as part of AMD’s latest Radeon / Ryzen game bundle deal. The Ryzen 5 2600 is still one of the best gaming CPUs for those on a budget, and the 2700X isn’t half bad, either, as you can see from my Ryzen 7 2700X review.

If you’d rather get a free copy of Ghost Recon Breakpoint (or Borderlands 3) instead, however, then you might want to have a look at the MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC 8GB instead, as you can currently save $40 on this most excellent AMD graphics card. Apply the promo code VGASAV39X at checkout and apply for a $20 rebate card, and this $205 graphics card can be had for just $165. It may be a bit old now, but the RX 580 is still one of the best graphics cards I currently recommend for those after a great 1080p gaming experience, and the combination of a free game and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC just make this even better value.

There’s also $60 off the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 right now as well. Normally $490, you can apply for a $30 rebate card and save another $30 by applying the promo code VGASAV39V at checkout to bring its price down to $430. This also comes with a free copy of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well. For more info about how it stacks up against other graphics cards, have a read of my Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review and my RTX 2070 vs 2070 Super vs AMD RX 5700 XT comparison piece.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!