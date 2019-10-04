Gearbox and former lawyer settle salacious lawfight

Gearbox Software and their former lawyer, Wade Callender, have called a truce in their salacious public lawfight. The Borderlands 3 studio sued Callender in November 2018, accusing him of not fully repaying a loan and using a business credit card for personal expenses. Callender’s January counter-suit shot for the moon. He accused Randy Pitchford of misdeeds including siphoning millions of dollars of bonus money and, ah, leaving a USB drive containing sensitive business documents and his “personal collection of ‘underage’ pornography” in a restaurant. Welp. Now they’ve made up, though I’d wager it wasn’t friendy enough for a kiss too.

Gearbox, Pitchford, and Callender filed a motion for dismissal on Wednesday, which notes they “have resolved all claims between them.” They’re cool. It’s cool. They’re fine. Everything’s fine. The spicy claims? Don’t worry about them. The motion dismissed claims with prejudice, meaning neither can try this again later.

“Upon review of all the evidence in the case, it was of the opinion of counsel that the evidence exonerated Randy Pitchford from the allegations against him; all misunderstandings between the parties have been corrected, and apologies were exchanged,” a statement in the agreement says. “Because the parties are mutually bound by confidentiality, no additional statements will be forthcoming.”

While this legal battle has ended, another has just started for Gearbox and Randy Pitchford. The composer of Duke Nukem 3D’s soundtrack, Bobby Prince is going after them for allegedly using his rockin’ tunes without permission or paying royalties.