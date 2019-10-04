The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Gearbox and former lawyer settle salacious lawfight

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th October 2019 / 12:31PM

borderlands-3-claptrap-b

Gearbox Software and their former lawyer, Wade Callender, have called a truce in their salacious public lawfight. The Borderlands 3 studio sued Callender in November 2018, accusing him of not fully repaying a loan and using a business credit card for personal expenses. Callender’s January counter-suit shot for the moon. He accused Randy Pitchford of misdeeds including siphoning millions of dollars of bonus money and, ah, leaving a USB drive containing sensitive business documents and his “personal collection of ‘underage’ pornography” in a restaurant. Welp. Now they’ve made up, though I’d wager it wasn’t friendy enough for a kiss too.

Gearbox, Pitchford, and Callender filed a motion for dismissal on Wednesday, which notes they “have resolved all claims between them.” They’re cool. It’s cool. They’re fine. Everything’s fine. The spicy claims? Don’t worry about them. The motion dismissed claims with prejudice, meaning neither can try this again later.

“Upon review of all the evidence in the case, it was of the opinion of counsel that the evidence exonerated Randy Pitchford from the allegations against him; all misunderstandings between the parties have been corrected, and apologies were exchanged,” a statement in the agreement says. “Because the parties are mutually bound by confidentiality, no additional statements will be forthcoming.”

While this legal battle has ended, another has just started for Gearbox and Randy Pitchford. The composer of Duke Nukem 3D’s soundtrack, Bobby Prince is going after them for allegedly using his rockin’ tunes without permission or paying royalties.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Ambitious RTS A Year Of Rain rallies the troops for a November launch

Wot I Think: Close Combat - The Bloody First

Le Bocage aux Folles

2

The Foxer

48

100 Apex Legends tips for Season 3 - Apex Legends guide, practical top tips for all skill levels

Think you'll know all of these? Skip to Expert

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Ambitious RTS A Year Of Rain rallies the troops for a November launch

Wot I Think: Close Combat - The Bloody First

Le Bocage aux Folles

2

The Foxer

48

100 Apex Legends tips for Season 3 - Apex Legends guide, practical top tips for all skill levels

Think you'll know all of these? Skip to Expert